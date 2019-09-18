Digging Into The Credit Profile For 10.7% Yielding BlackRock TCP Capital

There's a good chance that the company will repurchase additional shares if the stock price declines further below its book value, which is now $13.64.

TCPC Dividend Yield & Coverage Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) has a higher yield due to its previous net asset value ("NAV") declines (discussed later) driving lower stock prices coupled with paying a higher dividend relative to its NAV as shown below:

TCPC consistently over earns its dividend, growing its undistributed taxable income to almost $39 million spillover or $0.66 per share.

We generated net investment income in the second quarter of $0.41 per share again exceeding our dividend of $0.36 per share. This extends our more than seven-year record of covering our regular dividend every quarter since we went public. Over this period on a cumulative basis, we've out earned our dividends by an aggregate $39 million, or $0.66 per share based on total shares outstanding at quarter end.

Source: TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dividend coverage for TCPC is not reliant on fee and dividend income, some of which is amortized over the life of the investment, reducing the potential for “lumpy” earnings results.

Our income recognition follows our conservative policy of generally amortizing upfront economics over the life of an investment, rather than recognizing all of it at the time the investment is made.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TCP Capital Corp 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Previously, management indicated that the company will likely retain the spillover income and use for reinvestment and growing NAV per share and quarterly NII rather than special dividends. However, management recently mentioned that the shareholder approval to increase leverage will likely drive higher earnings and “will continue to assess our dividend policy going forward”:

As you're aware, our shareholders just voted overwhelmingly to give us the ability to increase leverage, and we've been earning our dividend very comfortably without that. So as we talk about our board we will continue to assess our dividend policy going forward. As our balance sheet and income statement may change over time, we will continue to analyze that have discussions with our board reflect the views of other important constituents and continue to reassess our dividend policy.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, TCPC reported between its base and best case projections covering its dividend by 113% that included $0.05 per share of income related to prepayment premiums and accelerated original issue discount amortization. However, there was a meaningful increase in the amount payment-in-kind (PIK) income (from 5% to 10% of total income) and needs to be watched.

Howard Levkowitz, TCPC Chairman/CEO: We out earned our dividend for the 29th consecutive quarter, generating strong investment income and robust originations in the second quarter. Originations totaled $232 million for the quarter. We leveraged our existing relationships with borrowers and deal sources as well as the BlackRock platform's resources to deepen relationships with existing clients and to engage new borrowers.

The non-accrual loans to Fidelis Acquisitions, LLC (discussed later) were partially taken out of investment income during Q2 2019 and was easily offset by higher-than-expected portfolio growth and dividend income during the quarter.

Q. Is a full quarter taken out of the second quarter earnings, or is only a partial quarter of Fidelis taking out of quarterly earnings? A. We stopped accrual at the end of May. So there's two months of Fidelis. But I would note, when we computed the incentive fees it was excluding, anything that we accrued.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TCP Capital Corp 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

As shown below, TCPC’s portfolio is highly diversified by borrower and sector with only three portfolio companies that contribute 3% or more to dividend coverage:

Source: TCP Capital Corp 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

On August 6, 2019, the Board re-approved its stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million of common stock at prices below NAV per share, “in accordance with the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1.” During Q1 2019, there were only 9,000 shares repurchased, and in 2018, the company repurchased only 73,416 shares for a total cost of $1.0 million. There's a good chance that the company will repurchase additional shares if the stock price declines below NAV again which is now $13.64 (reduced asset coverage ratio and higher leverage can be used for accretive stock repurchases).

On February 8, 2019, shareholders approved the reduced asset coverage ratio allowing higher leverage and reduced management fee to 1.00% on assets financed using leverage over 1.00 debt-to-equity, reduced incentive fees from 20.0% to 17.5% and hurdle rate from 8% to 7% as well as “continue to operate in a manner that will maintain its investment-grade rating.”

TCPC continues to lower its cost of capital, and in May 2019 expanded its credit facilities by $50 million each for a total increase in capacity of $100 million as well as reducing the rate on its SVCP Facility by 0.25% to LIBOR + 2.0% and extended its maturity to May 6, 2023.

During the second quarter we also reduced the interest rate on our SVCP facility by 25 basis points to LIBOR plus 200, and extended the maturity of both facilities to May 2023. The increased capacity reduced cost and extended maturities of our credit facilities further expand our diverse leverage program which includes two low-cost credit facilities, two convertible note issuances, a straight unsecured note issuance and an SBA program.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As of June 30, 2019, available liquidity was $237 million, including $227 million in available leverage capacity and $22 million in cash and cash equivalents, reduced by approximately $12 million in net outstanding settlements of investments purchased. However, effective August 6, 2019, the company expanded the total capacity of its SVCP Facility by $50.0 million to $270.0 million. On November 7, 2018, Moody's Investors Service initiated an investment grade rating of Baa3, with stable outlook. On November 8, 2018, S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed its investment grade rating of BBB-, with negative outlook. Both ratings include consideration of the Company's reduced asset coverage requirement.

Source: TCP Capital Corp 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Previous NAV Declines and Risk Profile Update

Most of the NAV declines have been over the last five quarters and mostly due to five investments discussed in previous articles: Real Mex, Kawa Solar, AGY Holdings, Green Biologics and most recently Fidelis Acquisitions.

During Q2 2018, NAV per share decreased by $0.29 per share or 1.9% due to net unrealized losses of $20.5 million (or $0.35 per share) from:

$3.3 million on its investment in AGY Holdings

$3.0 million on its investment in Green Biologics

$7.3 million on its investment in Kawa Solar Holdings

$4.5 million on its investment in Real Mex

During Q3 2018, NAV per share decreased by $0.10 per share or 0.7% due to net unrealized losses of around $10 million primarily from three of the same investments as the previous quarter including:

$2.6 million on its investment in AGY Holdings

$4.2 million on its investment in Green Biologics

$4.0 million on its investment in Real Mex

Similar to other BDCs during Q4 2018, NAV per share decreased by $0.38 per share or 2.6% mostly due to “market value adjustments across the portfolio, which were primarily non-credit related and a result of the market volatility at year-end” as well as unrealized losses of:

$3.4 million on its investment in AGY Holdings

$3.4 million on its investment in Green Biologics that was restructured into common equity and its preferred stock

that was restructured into common equity and its preferred stock $2.1 million on its investment in Kawa Solar Holdings

During Q2 2019, NAV per share declined by $0.54 or 3.8% mostly due to:

$28.6 million or $0.49 per share of unrealized losses related to adding Fidelis Acquisitions to non-accrual status

to non-accrual status $3.2 million or $0.05 per share of unrealized losses related to writing off the remaining value in Green Biologics

I'm not expecting additional NAV declines related to most of these investments due to:

Its loan to Real Mex was part of the legacy pre-IPO strategy and had generated significant income. During Q4 2018, TCPC exited this investment resulting in $25.8 million of losses with no further impact to NAV .

was part of the legacy pre-IPO strategy and had generated significant income. During Q4 2018, TCPC exited this investment resulting in $25.8 million of losses with . Kawa Solar Holdings was previously on non-accrual but restructured in Q3 2018 and is now in the process of “winding down.”

was previously on non-accrual but restructured in Q3 2018 and is now in the process of “winding down.” Its markdowns related to AGY Holdings are not necessarily related to "credit issues" as it is only the preferred stock portion. The debt portion is still performing and currently marked above cost as management has mentioned: "AGY continues to be a fundamentally good company despite earnings volatility." The equity portions of AGY have been written off with no further impact to NAV .

are not necessarily related to "credit issues" as it is only the preferred stock portion. The debt portion is still performing and currently marked above cost as management has mentioned: "AGY continues to be a fundamentally good company despite earnings volatility." The equity portions of AGY have been written off with . Its debt investments in Green Biologics were restructured into common equity and mostly written off with no further impact to NAV.

It should be noted that TCPC now has investments in 104 portfolio companies and that a certain amount of credit issues is to be expected.

Source: TCP Capital Corp 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

However, Fidelis still accounts for around 1.3% of the portfolio and $0.37 per share of NAV and is included in my 'watch list' discussed later.

Howard Levkowitz, TCPC Chairman and CEO: While our overall portfolio is strong, our net asset value declined 3.8% in the quarter, almost entirely due to one underperforming investment. Net unrealized losses of $34.6 million or $0.59 per share were primarily attributed to the write-down of our investment in Fidelis, most of which we placed on non-accrual during the quarter and which comprised 1.1% (non accrual portion only) of our portfolio at fair value at June 30. No other loans were on non-accrual at quarter end and the credit quality of our portfolio is strong.

Management discussed Fidelis on the recent call including making changes to management:

While our investment portfolio remained strong overall, our net asset value declined 3.8% during the second quarter. This decline was almost entirely due to a write-down of our investment in Fidelis, a cyber security solutions provider that has significantly underperformed our expectations. Our initial investment in Fidelis, which we made in 2015 was at a relatively low loan-to-value and was made alongside a well-regarded private equity firm whose cash equity investment was nearly three times our debt. Fidelis initially performed to plan, but subsequently struggled in an increasingly competitive sector. After implementing several growth initiatives, customers are reacting favorably and sales have increased. However, liquidity is challenging, as revenue growth has yet to outpace costs. During the second quarter, it became clear, that notwithstanding several add-on investments from the sponsor, the company's liquidity position no longer supports its valuation. As a result, we recorded a $28.6 million unrealized loss and place the loans on non-accrual. We are disappointed by this result and are continuing to work closely with management and the sponsor to maximize value. The credit quality of the remainder of our portfolio is strong. Across the middle market, we are seeing mostly isolated credit events that appear to be more idiosyncratic and not indicative of widespread issues. The company faced some challenges. Partly this was the marketplace, but to be honest a lot of it was self-inflicted issues from management. And leveraging our sort of experience and working with companies from our such a situation heritage and the owners we really worked to improve those shortfalls. And that included a change in management. That included several additional fundings on the business. And what we have seen since that time over the last several quarters is the impact - the positive impact on that from improvements in revenue bookings all the things you want to see happen on the income statement. The challenge and really to answer your question is the balance sheet challenges and the impact of that shortfall on continuing this recovery was notable and perhaps during the quarter became more evident and more pronounced where one impacts the other. And this isn't a valuation that hasn't changed over time. It has changed over the last several years, but really where you saw the impact - where it's less evident was in the equity of the junior tranches. And this quarter with the mitigation of our coverage and actually reduction of our coverage in the junior tranche -- the C tranche you're seeing a more pronounced and disproportionate effect in our piece, but the valuation has declined over time partly due to performance and partly due to just the market multiples which have also come down. So I think it's harder to see that in any one quarter because of what we disclosed and what the overall valuation decrease has been. But you are seeing in this quarter a more notable impact where we're affected in a straight waterfall to your point that over time where the equity has eaten more of the valuation deterioration. The term loan C; the increase is a function of PIK interest. Part of our -- one of our latest efforts with the company and a restructuring of our position had us have a PIK position that is accretive into the C. So we did fund some additional money into the business but that is in the term loan A. So but specifically to your question on the amount of the C that was written down, that was not new funding. That was accretion.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The overall credit quality of the portfolio remains strong, with 92% of the portfolio in senior secured debt (mostly first-lien positions) and low non-accruals and low concentration risk:

Our largest position represented only 3.2% of the portfolio and taken together our five largest positions represented only 14.9% of the portfolio. Furthermore, as the chart on the left side of slide 6 illustrates, our recurring income is distributed across a diverse set of portfolio companies. We are not reliant on income from any one portfolio company. In fact, on an individual company basis well over half of our portfolio companies, each contribute less than 1% to our recurring income. We have been pleased and surprised, in fact, with how little we're hearing from companies about the impact of tariffs. In fact, there's only one company that was directly citing it as being a material issue for their business. Now having said that, it's still early in this next round and it's not always immediately clear to people. And sometimes the impacts may be two or three layers away, and so it may take a while to filter through. But so far our emphasis on non-cyclical companies with a more domestic focus, I think, has benefited us pretty significantly with respect to tariffs.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TCP Capital Corp 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Management has been slowly growing the portfolio (or shrinking if needed) and only investing in “the right type of structures with protections including covenants.”

The direct relationships we form with borrowers as part of this process help to protect TCPC and its shareholders. The BlackRock TCP team is structured so that deal team members source, structure and monitor investments to ensure interests are aligned over the life of an investment. And finally, our team has deep experience in both performing and distressed credit, and we draw upon this expertise to structure deals that are downside protected. In closing, we remain relentlessly focused on generating superior risk adjusted returns for our investors, while preserving capital with downside protection.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TCP Capital Corp 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Quality of Management and Fee Agreement

The primary advantages for TCPC investors are its investor-friendly fee structure protecting total returns to shareholders on a cumulative basis by taking into account capital losses when calculating the income incentive fees (“total return hurdle”) and lower cost of capital, which have resulted in superior dividend coverage, previous special dividends and growing undistributed ordinary income.

On August 6, 2019, the board re-approved its stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million of common stock at prices below NAV per share, “in accordance with the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1.” During Q1 2019, there were only 9,000 shares repurchased and in 2018, the company repurchased only 73,416 shares for a total cost of $1.0 million.

Source: TCP Capital Corp 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

The company has the ability to issue shares below NAV but I do not see this as a “red flag” given the quality of management.

Consistent with prior years and in line with many of our BDC peers, we have included in our proxy a proposal for shareholder approval to issue up to 25% of our common shares on any given date over the next 12 months at a price below net asset value. The purpose of the below NAV issuance proposal in our proxy is to provide flexibility. To be clear, at this point, we do not intend to issue equity below NAV, and certainly not unless it is accretive to our shareholders. This is basically an insurance policy, which our shareholders have approved every year since we went public.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

I consider TCPC to have higher quality management for many reasons including its updated fee agreement, conservative dividend and accounting practices (recognizing fee income over the life of the investment), insider ownership, strong underwriting standards and measured approach when raising and deploying capital.

Similar to other externally managed BDCs, TCPC previously benefited from having access to a broader credit platform, Tennenbaum Capital Partners. The combination with BlackRock has additional benefits to the overall platform including access to scale, relationships, and expertise which has advantages including incremental fee income and higher investment yields.

Is TCPC Currently A Buy?

As mentioned in "Building A Retirement Portfolio With BDCs Currently Yielding 10.6%," interest rates will likely remain low and investors will continue to need equity investments (stocks) to generate an adequate portfolio yield. BDCs pay higher-than-average yields with the average yield currently near its average of 10.1% over the last seven years as shown below. However, higher quality BDCs typically have lower yields closer to 9.0% due to safer portfolios that are more likely to outperform during an economic slowdown, stable-to-growing book values, excellent dividend coverage and management that is willing to do the right thing, including shareholder-friendly fee agreements. However, patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility (and underpriced BDCs).

For the reasons discussed in this article, the previous NAV declines were likely not indicative of future performance and TCPC deserves to trade at a premium to book value with a yield that is historically lower than the average. TCPC's yield is currently 10.7%, which is currently well above the average BDC and its historical average, implying that the stock is relatively under priced.

There's a good chance that the company will repurchase additional shares if the stock price declines further below NAV which is now $13.64, especially with the reduced asset coverage ratio for higher leverage that can be used for accretive stock repurchases.

Last week, the stock went ex-div and its relative strength index ("RSI") is currently 45 indicating heading into oversold territory as well and could go lower for additional purchases:

TCPC has outperformed the Wells Fargo BDC Index by 33% over the same period. Over the past few years we have seen many new entrants into direct lending and substantially more capital seeking investment opportunities in the middle market. Against this backdrop being part of the world's largest global asset manager greatly enhances our ability to source deals and build upon TCP's successful 20-year track record in direct lending.

Source: TCPC CEO Howard Levkowitz on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TCP Capital Corp 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: TCPC target prices and buying points

target prices and buying points TCPC dividend coverage expectations and worst-case scenarios

dividend coverage expectations and worst-case scenarios TCPC rankings and risk profile

rankings and risk profile Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions





Disclosure: I am/we are long TCPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.