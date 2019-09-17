IPO Update: Profitable Oportun Financial Readies $100 Million IPO

The IPO may be worth considering in the target price range of $15 - $17 per share.

Oportun Financial has filed proposed terms for its IPO.

Quick Take

Oportun Financial (OPRT) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company has developed a consumer loan system and retail network that uses alternative credit score data in its loan decision process.

OPRT has produced a strong growth trajectory, solid operating metrics, loan quality control, and reasonable IPO pricing, so it appears attractive.

Company & Technology

San Carlos, California-based Oportun was founded in 2005 to provide consumer loans to residents with a lower credit score or that have been wrongly scored by catering its offerings to each customer’s specific cash flow profile.

Management stresses the importance of credit score, citing that there are ‘estimated 100 million people living in the [US] who either do not have a credit score, known as credit Invisibles, or who may have a limited credit history and are “mis-scored,” meaning that traditional credit scores do not properly reflect their credit worthiness.’

Management is headed by CEO and Director Raul Vazquez, who has been with the firm since 2012 and has previously served in various roles at Walmart (WMT), including EVP, Global eCommerce.

The company's average customer has a family to support, an annual income of about $40,000, limited savings, has retained their current job for six years, and is about 42 years old.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s latest marketing campaign:

Source: Oportun

The firm’s primary offering represents an unsecured installment loan ranging in size between $300 and $9,000 with fixed payments that are sized to match each customer’s cash flow.

By adjusting the payment due date so that each customer is able to pay the loan fully and in time as Oportun is able to provide potentially better outcomes for its customers compared to alternative credit products available to residents with a lower credit score.

Investors in Oportun included Fidelity Management and Research, IVP, Madrone Capital Partners, Greylock Partners, TPG, CRV, and BlackRock (BLK) among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Oportun has a network of more than 320 retail locations that operates seven days a week, a customer contact center, and a digital platform that is accessible 24/7 online or through a mobile app.

The firm’s primary marketing channels include word of mouth, retail locations, direct mail, and more recently, through radio and digital advertising, such as paid and unpaid search, email marketing and paid display advertisements.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been stable, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 15.8% 2018 15.6% 2017 16.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a 1.1x in the most recent period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 1.1 2018 1.8

Sources Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by TransData, subprime personal loan balances in the US have been steadily growing since 2014 and are expected to reach $156.3 billion by the end of 2019, a year-over-year increase of 20%, as shown by the charts below:

Source: SuperMoney, TransUnion consumer credit database 2018, Transunion 2017

The main factors driving the forecasted market growth are the Trump administration’s lighter regulatory touch on subprime lending as well as financing provided by various fintech startups.

Major competitors that provide personal loans in the US include:

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Bank of America (BOA)

NetCredit

Rise

LendingClub (LC)

Peerform

SoFi

Prosper

Avant

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

Below is a summary of major financial metrics from the firm’s current registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 280,924,000 22.1% 2018 $ 497,579,000 37.9% 2017 $ 360,954,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 200,773,000 -15.2% 2018 $ 457,412,000 102.2% 2017 $ 226,240,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 71.47% 2018 91.93% 2017 62.68% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 38,866,000 13.8% 2018 $ 170,095,000 34.2% 2017 $ 2,069,000 0.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ 28,406,000 2018 $ 123,394,000 2017 $ (10,206,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 98,688,000 2018 $ 138,374,000 2017 $ 139,118,000

As of June 30, 2019, Oportun had $45.7 million in cash and equivalents and $1.5 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.24 billion were asset-backed notes.

Free cash flow from the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 was $153.3 million.

IPO Details

OPRT intends to sell 4.69 million shares of common stock and selling shareholders will sell 1.56 million shares at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $497.3 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.4%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use substantially all of the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, data, analytics and technology enhancements, sales and marketing activities, capital expenditures, targeted expansion, development of new products and services and to fund a portion of the loans made to our customers.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, JMP Securities, and BTIG.

Commentary

Oportun has produced another quarter’s worth of financial results and the firm continues to grow at an impressive rate. Additionally, OPRT is generating increasing cash flow from operations.

The market opportunity for consumer loans in the U.S. is large and growing substantially. During a recession, demand for the firm's consumer credit products would likely increase, although charge-offs would also increase.

With a consolidation in community banks and a general pullback of that industry from various local markets, OPRT appears to have a significant opportunity to fill the void.

OPRT’s key operating metrics, as shown below, indicate a relatively stable net charge-off rate even as the firm has scaled its operations:

Barclays is the lead left underwriter and the four IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 76.9% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue multiple of 0.91, less than half that of consumer lender LendingClub.

Also, OPRT is generating positive EPS versus LC’s negative EPS, so the IPO appears reasonably priced by comparison.

Given the firm’s growth trajectory, operating metrics, loan quality control, and IPO pricing, the IPO appears to be an interesting opportunity.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 25, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.