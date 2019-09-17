Chuy's: Keep Riding The Rally

Image source

Chuy’s (CHUY) has been a stock that I haven’t been particularly fond of in the years that I’ve covered it. However, the reasons I disliked Chuy’s in the past have largely dissipated, and even after the sizable rally we’ve seen this year, I think the stock is worth a look from the long side.

A spotty track record of growth

I was cautious on Chuy’s in the past for three very important reasons. First, the store base stagnated last year after years of very rapid growth.

The company moved from 8 units in 2007 to 100 by the end of 2018, which is a very strong pace. The problem is, as I have said on numerous occasions as it relates to Chuy’s, that the company seemed to be doing store openings at the expense of taking the time to do it correctly. Investors have seen this movie before with other companies that have just tried to grow for the sake of it, and it doesn’t work.

This leads us to the second reason I didn’t like Chuy’s in the past: comparable sales.

Chuy’s produced robust comparable sales numbers through 2015, but in 2016, 2017 and 2018, comparable sales were essentially flat. I assessed this situation as unfavorable given that Chuy’s was trading for ultra-premium valuations at the time, despite its also-ran operating results. However, as you can see above, comparable sales started this year with a bang.

Finally, Chuy’s margins suffered mightily in the past few years, as seen in the yellow line in the top chart below.

Unit-level margins used to be around 20%, but 2017 saw that number decline to 17.5%. Last year, unit-level margins declined to 15.2%. That is an enormous decline in profitability at a time when additional scale should, if anything, afford Chuy’s some buying power and better margins. Commodity and labor costs, however, took their toll and the company’s profitability suffered.

All three of these factors painted a very unfavorable picture when I last looked at Chuy’s, but I believe it has turned the corner.

A positive spin on the future

Chuy’s has a differentiated and attractive model. The company’s brand is unlike any other, its restaurants are all different in terms of decor, and it sells high-quality Tex-Mex at affordable prices.

Chuy’s is more or less even with Chili’s (NYSE:EAT) and BJ’s (NASDAQ:BJRI), but is still quite affordable when it comes to full-service restaurants. Chuy’s, it should be noted, also gets ~18% of its revenue from alcohol sales, which not only drives up average ticket, but margins as well. Without alcohol, Chuy’s average ticket is closer to ~$12.50, which is on par with quick-service restaurants like competitor Chipotle (NYSE:CMG). Given all of this, Chuy’s offers superior value when the consumer gets a full-service experience for quick-service prices.

Chuy’s has restarted store openings in earnest, and that’s good for growth. Combined with the recent resurgence we’ve seen in comparable sales, I think Chuy’s can pretty easily do 5% to 8% in total revenue growth annually for the foreseeable future. The company said during its Q2 earnings that it plans to open six new stores this year, adding a mid-single-digit tailwind to revenue just from extra capacity. In addition, guidance calls for ~2% comparable sales growth this year, both of which look repeatable in the coming years.

Margins remain a focus area simply because they haven’t performed very well in recent years. What’s interesting is that while operating margins have declined, Chuy’s has been able to keep cost of goods under control for the most part.

The bottom appears to be in the 25% to 26% area, where it has been for the past three years or so. The problem is that cost of labor continues to be a thorn in the company’s side, and it is crimping earnings growth.

Labor costs were up 90bps in the first half of the year, while marketing expenses rose 40bps, occupancy costs were up 20bps, and operating costs were also up 20bps. In fact, even cost of sales rose 40bps in the first half of the year, so operating margins were meaningfully below last year’s first half. This is really my only concern as it pertains to Chuy’s; the company has a great brand, a strong product, and a terrific value proposition for consumers. However, that value proposition only works if costs are under control, and for now, I’m not sure one could argue those costs are indeed under control. The silver lining is that investors have had plenty of time to digest weaker margins, and they are therefore priced into shares already.

A fair valuation

Chuy’s traded as low as $17 very briefly towards the end of last year when equity markets were melting down. That almost seems difficult to believe, but today, we find shares at $26. Management guided for just under a dollar of earnings per share for this year, so Chuy’s is trading for a P/E ratio of ~27 today. That’s not cheap, but I do think it is fair. The company has seen a growth resurgence and as there is room for many more Chuy’s stores in the US, as the company is just over 100 now, I think Chuy’s has years of growth in front of it. My concern is, as I said, margins, but given how much growth is in front of Chuy’s, I don’t think 27 times earnings is egregious.

Restaurant spending continues to look better and better and this will benefit Chuy’s and others. Investors will pay premium valuations for growth stocks and that is what I think Chuy’s is now that it has fixed its comparable sales issues, and is opening new stores at a strong rate again. I’m concerned about margins but that is priced into shares at this point, so I think investors wanting to own a strong growth story in the restaurant space should take a look at Chuy’s.

