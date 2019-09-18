Assessing What Funds Have Performed Well Since The FOMC Meeting

We do not think this will last! So get your shopping lists ready!!

Since the writing of this article, the trade has shifted again back to the reflation trade.

How have NAVs performed since the FOMC meeting in late July when we undertook a paradigm shift in the bond markets?

(Please note, this was published for members of Yield Hunting on September 2nd. All data herein is from that date or earlier)

One way we analyze funds is to see how their NAVs perform during certain periods of time. That can give us much more insight into how a fund is positioned and the key sensitivities that affect the fund's NAV. Below we screened funds that have performed well since the July 30th FOMC meeting in which we saw the first Fed Funds rate cut in over a decade.

We first looked at NAV changes since July 30th for a near-term look at performance following the meeting when volatility ticked higher. The S&P saw a moderate pullback from the highs around 5.5% starting right after that meeting. The 10-year yield followed the market down in lock-step, hitting yields not seen since 2016.

Clearly, anything with duration is going to have a nice tailwind to its NAV prices. That includes sectors like munis, preferreds, and corporates. Meanwhile, areas of the market that do better when rates rise saw some headwinds to their recent results. In addition, we saw spread widening occur, thanks to the volatility. Anytime the VIX (fear index) pops up, we tend to see high yield spreads widening. That is, when the market is gyrating, the yield that investors require to buy a junk-rated bond increases.

We highlight that pop below. A chunk of that increase was centered on high yield energy bonds which have been weak performers in the last few weeks. At 4.35%, high yield spreads are saying that the market risk is a bit elevated but no where near the recession warnings that have been rumbling throughout the media.

That was a drag to any type of credit-oriented fund including high yield and bank loans. In fact, 100% of high yield CEFs and 100% of bank loan (floating rate) funds posted a negative NAV return since July 30th. Conversely, 100% of muni CEF (both state, national, and taxable) posted a positive NAV result. Overall, the average taxable bond CEF was down 1.01% since July 30th.

So we know munis and preferreds have done well, while high yield and floating rate have been weak. Let's look at the multisector category of CEFs which is one of the larger and more popular.

Remember, this is sorted by NAV change since July 30. With rates falling, duration has done well. Of course, that does not mean past performance is indicative of future results!

Multisector:

Key observations:

Mortgage funds did well including BlackRock Core Bond (BHK) which is primarily agency MBS. These are high quality mortgages that are very rate-sensitive.

which is primarily agency MBS. These are high quality mortgages that are very rate-sensitive. Recent addition to the Core Portfolio, DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit (DBL) adding over 1% also due to interest rate movements. I also think the base of this portfolio is relatively safer than most CEF holdings in the taxable credit space.

adding over 1% also due to interest rate movements. I also think the base of this portfolio is relatively safer than most CEF holdings in the taxable credit space. TCW Strategic Income (TSI) remains one of my favorite funds given its wide mandate and risk-averse portfolio positioning. The fund has a lot of mortgages as well but is really go-anywhere.

remains one of my favorite funds given its wide mandate and risk-averse portfolio positioning. The fund has a lot of mortgages as well but is really go-anywhere. On the bottom end, we find PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) which got hurt from the Argentina positions among with derivative positions.

Real Estate/ Utilities:

Key Observations:

The Cohen & Steers trio of CEFs that focus on both eREITs and preferreds of REITs have done very well thanks to falling rates. Discounts (valuations) remain tight compared to historical datasets.

trio of CEFs that focus on both eREITs and preferreds of REITs have done very well thanks to falling rates. Discounts (valuations) remain tight compared to historical datasets. Nuveen Real Asset Income (JRI) is a hard asset infrastructure fund that has exposure to some MLPs. Those have been very weak and dragged down the fund's results.

is a hard asset infrastructure fund that has exposure to some MLPs. Those have been very weak and dragged down the fund's results. In the Utility space, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) was the best performer. It has little in the way of MLP exposure (8% in their "other" category).

was the best performer. It has little in the way of MLP exposure (8% in their "other" category). Reaves Utility Income (UTG) also posted a nicely positive result on their NAV though it was weaker than UTF. They have a larger percentage in oil and gas with nearly 18% of assets.

also posted a nicely positive result on their NAV though it was weaker than UTF. They have a larger percentage in oil and gas with nearly 18% of assets. BlackRock Utility&Infrastructure Trust (BUI) does have a bit more exposure to energy, causing a drag.

Mortgage:

Key observations:

At the top of the list is Western Asset Mortgage (DMO), which continues to show relatively stable NAV performance in light of the moves in rates. DMO is starting to wind down given they are less than 3 years to their scheduled liquidation. They recently lowered their distribution another 9%. The fund is concentrated in the non-agency MBS space which we like for the downturn.

which continues to show relatively stable NAV performance in light of the moves in rates. DMO is starting to wind down given they are less than 3 years to their scheduled liquidation. They recently lowered their distribution another 9%. The fund is concentrated in the non-agency MBS space which we like for the downturn. The two Invesco High Income (IHTA) (IHIT) did well. Both of them have been in focus for us for a number of months. The yields are lower but so is the risk.

did well. Both of them have been in focus for us for a number of months. The yields are lower but so is the risk. BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) is another agency (government-backed) MBS fund which is benefiting from the drop in rates. This is a relatively safe portfolio but one that is paying return of capital.

High Yield

Key Observations:

The target term trusts [ Nuveen High Income December 2019 (JHD) ], EV High Income 2021 (EHT) , and Nuveen High Income 2020 (JHY) ] had fairly stable NAVs likely due to their short-duration strategy.

], , and ] had fairly stable NAVs likely due to their short-duration strategy. I highlighted New America High Income (HYB) which also performed relatively well compared to the rest of the high yield space.

which also performed relatively well compared to the rest of the high yield space. The junkier exposed funds like KKR Income Opps (KIO) tended to populate the bottom of the list. PGIM Global Short (PGIM) isn't a "junkier fund" though it does have a 2.6% exposure to Argentina sovereign bonds and 3.4% overall to Argentina.

Concluding Thoughts

I think this is a great exercise to see how funds are positioned especially since we have entered into a new paradigm as the Fed begins cutting interest rates. For those thinking that the current regime will likely continue (lower rates, flight to safety, etc) then check out the green highlighted funds. For those that think this was a blip and that we go back to positioning before the FOMC meeting, then the red highlighted funds could see a sharp recovery.

We continue to focus on funds that are likely to be near the top of the list because they've shown some defensive characteristics. We would think it would help provide downside protection, in addition to our muni positions, when the eventual downturn comes.

The reflation trade has since re-appeared but we do not think this will last. This is providing a great opportunity for investors to get into the duration trade here after a sharp sell-off in REITs, munis, and preferred stocks in just a couple of weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSI, HYB, IHIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.