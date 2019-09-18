BJ's: Having Steak For A Cheeseburger Price

Image source

In the restaurant space, there are many stocks to choose from for investors. Many of them are growth stocks, some offer value, and others offer high yields. However, the space is ultra-competitive and valuations often get out of hand for the best ones. One stock that has represented decent value for most of its time as a public company, however, is BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI). I’ve been fond of BJ’s for some time, excluding when it became stupidly expensive around this time last year. However, after shares subsequently fell by more than half, and have since begun to rebound, I think the time is right to own BJ’s again.

A superior operator

BJ’s is a bit larger than some of its competitors in the casual dining space, but is certainly smaller than the largest players in the ultra-competitive arena. Today, the company has 200 stores in 27 states in the US, and industry-leading operating stats.

Source: Investor presentation

BJ’s offers a variety of dishes for lunch, brunch, and dinner, as well as small-plate and appetizer offerings. It positions itself as upscale casual dining, if there is such a thing, as the company aims to offer guests an upscale experience at an everyman’s price. Indeed, BJ’s is towards the middle in terms of casual dining average check size, as seen below.

Source: Investor presentation

BJ’s is in line with Chili’s, Chuy’s, Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, and Buffalo Wild Wings in terms of average check, which comes in at ~$16 for BJ’s. That isn’t cheap, but it is a price most can afford, particularly if the value proposition is strong. Keep in mind also that this includes alcohol sales, so for those wanting just to eat without the full dining experience, average check is even lower. That’s key for BJ’s strategy; having offerings that are priced in the high-single-digits or low-double-digits affords it strong traffic, which drives revenue.

That is exactly what we see below, which is BJ’s relative position to its competitors in terms of average unit volumes, or AUV.

Source: Investor presentation

The average BJ’s store produces a staggering $5.5 million in volume, which outperforms just about everyone. BJ’s average check is in the middle of the pack, but it is able to produce such strong AUV because of high levels of traffic. This is due to the company’s focus on providing value to a wide variety of consumers for any daypart.

Source: Investor presentation

BJ’s menu is diverse and offers high-margin products for prices affordable to most consumers. About 20% of its revenue is from alcohol, which is generally higher margin revenue than food. However, BJ’s also gets ~10% of its revenue from pizza, which is also very high margin.

In addition to a diverse revenue base with lots of different streams, BJ’s only gets half of its revenue from dinner. A quarter of its sales also come from off-peak, non-meal times during the day. That means capacity is utilized throughout the day, which keeps the restaurants from having long wait times during peak meal times while also maintaining high AUV. BJ’s is able to drive such strong AUV because of its non-peak utilization, and I think it is an important piece of the bull case to understand.

In total, BJ’s has a diverse menu and strong utilization of its categories throughout the day. This is helping to drive very strong AUV, and this makes it attractive for the company to continue opening new stores over time. Next, we’ll take a look at the company’s growth runway, which I see as significant.

Just getting started

While BJ’s certainly counts as a larger chain today with 200 stores that each produce ~$5.5 million in annual revenue, there is so much more on the table. BJ’s reckons it can support 425+ stores in the US over time, which is more than double the current count. With BJ’s being the everyman’s restaurant in terms of value proposition, there is no reason to think it cannot reach 425 stores over time. Some chains, like Cheesecake Factory, for instance, require only the best locations to support premium casual dining offerings. However, BJ’s doesn’t need premium locations; finding 425 places to put a restaurant shouldn’t be difficult considering how well the concept works. This is the company’s largest growth driver in the coming years as the store base should roughly double from here.

In addition, the company is working on a number of initiatives to drive organic growth. First, the company relatively recently implemented slow-roast ovens in its stores to drive high-quality proteins for the center of the plate. This includes the $26.95 prime rib available on the weekends, ribs, pork chops, and sandwiches. This not only increases the diversification of the menu, it helps drive incremental traffic as these entrees are somewhat unique in the casual dining space. In addition, it helps drive average check as, apart from the sandwiches, these are premium items. As an example, BJ’s prime rib became a top-3 selling item in its first week on the menu.

Second, BJ’s has focused recently on improving its small-plate and appetizer offerings as consumer tastes continue to move towards tasting menus instead of one large entrée. BJ’s still has plenty to offer in that space, but it is upselling consumers with premium sides that tend to have strong margins. This is already working for BJ’s, so it simply needs to continue doing what it is doing to help drive incremental sales and margin.

Third, BJ’s continues to drive off-peak sales with happy hour and other specials to drive traffic at non-meal times. As mentioned earlier, this has worked and should continue to work as the company drives promotions like half-price pizzas, happy hour specials on alcohol, and other promotions that get away from coupons and discounts. BJ’s is having more success with price certainty than it did with discounts, and will continue to drive traffic in this way.

A cheap valuation

Given all of this, one may expect BJ’s to be expensive, but that is not the case. Shares trade today at ~20 times this year’s earnings even after the sizable rally this year. Shares are about the cheapest they have been in the past decade, as seen below.

Source: Author’s chart using company data

BJ’s trades today for 20 times this year’s earnings estimate of two dollars, which compares very favorably to the company’s historical valuations. The ten-year average PE ratio is in excess of 32, while the five-year average is still over 27. Either way, this stock is cheap. When you consider how well the company is performing and the runway for growth, I think it is very cheap.

I see BJ’s as doubling its store count over time, and continuing to drive traffic with the initiatives discussed above. I also think we’ll see the valuation rise over time as investors are underpricing the growth runway BJ’s has today. For 20 times earnings, you get a superior operator with strong fundamentals, staying power with its brand, and a huge runway for store growth. I think BJ’s is a definitive buy today among a slew of also-ran restaurant stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BJRI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.