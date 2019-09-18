Mohawk Industries Should Be Avoided

I am not worried about the company's long term, but think there is no reason to start investing right now.

Mohawk Industries is down 32% over the past 12 months and has completely ignored the recent upswing from housing-related stocks.

It's been a few months ago since I wrote my most recent article covering the home furnishing and fixtures giant Mohawk Industries (MHK). Back then, I mentioned that slowing margins and a weakening economy were major headwinds that would make both mid- and long-term investments very unattractive. Unfortunately, since then, nothing has changed for the better. Sales growth has even hit 0%, and adjusted net income continues to contract. I like the company's business model, but we are still not in a situation that warrants an investment.

Source: Mohawk Industries

Sales, Margins and Net Income

The first presentation slide screenshot of this article pretty much sums up what is currently going on. Mohawk is not only suffering from slower margins but also from slower sales. Sales growth has declined to 0% after the second quarters of both 2017 and 2018 already indicated a somewhat weaker trend. This slowing trend has pushed sales growth to just 1% in the first quarter. Unfortunately, the most recent quarter is showing that growth has vanished. When adding that EBITDA margin has declined to 16%, one gets a lot of pressure on the bottom line. Adjusted EPS has fallen by 18% in the second quarter, which is 12 points below the Q2 2018 results and the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit contraction.

Source: Mohawk Industries Q2 Earnings Presentation

The graph below shows the bigger picture. As you can see, margins have been down since 2017, which, when adding that sales started to peak in 2018, gives you a net income decline to multi-year lows. Note that the company has also significantly reduced the number of shares outstanding, which was able to somewhat support the bottom line (per share).

One reason why the company's sales are down is the fact that macro indicators are down. Especially residential construction has been down significantly after peaking in Q4 of 2018. The most recent months all showed residential construction spending contraction close to 10%.

In the US, the flooring market is dominated by residential replacement sales. 58% of all flooring sales are generated in that space. 53% of flooring sales are generated in specialty stores, with contractors coming in second at 23%.

Adding to that, ceramic segment sales were up 3%, which could have been much more if it hadn't been for the headwinds from slower markets and competitive pricing, according to the company's management. Increased competition and excess inventory have impacted both pricing and mix. The only good news is that the government could investigate ceramic dumping from China, which might even end up with tariffs helping the domestic industry for years to come.

So far, Mohawk is using private labels to optimize its market penetration and has introduced easy-installation ceramics technology for its light commercial and outdoor segments. The company is also working on lower-cost alternatives and additional brand advertising.

Going forward, Mohawk is relying on its optimized long-term growth strategy based on changes that will enhance the leading position of the company's products and markets.

So far, these things are pretty bad. Not bankruptcy bad, as the company continues to have a healthy financial position with a debt-to-equity position of 0.40 and current ratio of 1.30, but because fundamental factors are pressuring sales and earnings. In addition to that, the company is dealing with increasing competition and trade war uncertainties. That's why Mohawk massively underperformed the homebuilders ETF ITB, which has seen a massive recovery this year.

The recent downtrend has erased the entire upswing after the homebuilding bottom of 2012, as you can see below.

Data by YCharts

One of the reasons behind this underperformance, besides everything mentioned so far, is that expectations have not been boosted, even though (mortgage) rates have dropped significantly. EPS expectations for 2019 and 2020 have been lowered in 2019, as not even lower rates and higher housing sentiment were able to boost expectations. Besides that, economic growth continues to slow, as the most recent data for the month of August showed.

Source: 4-Traders

All things considered, I am reiterating my call to avoid this stock for the time being. There are much better stocks on the market. I simply don't see the bull case here. The stock does not pay a dividend, is completely ignoring the current upswing from housing stocks and is likely going to report even lower margins going forward. I am sure the stock will bottom once there is a plan to raise margins and fight competition and slower economic growth. For now, however, I am convinced there are better places to invest.

