Vermilion Energy: A Dividend King

I would have written this article last week, but I was travelling. That would have been perfect timing with the news today, but even so Vermilion (NYSE:VET) is still a bargain as far as I am concerned. I am sure almost everyone has heard the news about the drone attack on Saudi's Abqaiq and Khurais oilfields. It has knocked out half of Saudi oil production and as a result, oil prices surged. As of this writing, the oil price is around $63. The monthly chart below shows the uptrend channel since the late 2015 bottom. I see resistance around the 2018 highs about $71 and after that around $90.

Looking at the chart, the end of 2015 and early 2016 should have been the bottom with oil stocks. I picked Pembina Pipeline (PBA) at that time and it worked very well. That said, most Canadian oil-related stocks continued down the drain since 2016. This next chart is Toronto's TSX energy index and since 2016 it has gone mostly sideways. Then in 2018 and 2019 it went lower still, despite higher oil prices. The main reason is a lack of transportation infrastructure that has caused a glut in heavy oil and low prices. It is unbelievable, owning a Canadian oil and gas stock is like catching the plague. Nobody wants them. That said, I can no longer ignore the very attractive valuations.

One stock that has been unfairly punished is:

Vermilion Energy Inc.

Shares outstanding 155 million Dividend yield 11.3%

I say 'unfairly' because almost a half of Vermilion's production is outside Canada. That production comes from the U.S., Europe and Australia. Vermilion has zero exposure to heavily discounted Canadian heavy oil. The dividend yield is very attractive and I believe safe for 2019 and 2020, unless there is a big collapse in oil and gas prices. Gas prices usually rise in winter and with low-interest rates and weak currencies, we will probably see a rise in most US$ price commodities, and more so oil. A dividend cut in half would still be attractive in today's low-interest rate environment. I also see the sell-off in the stock to 15-year lows last month with heavy volume as a selling climax and a bottom very likely.

In recent years, Vermilion has strong production and reserve growth, shown in these slides from the company presentation.

VET reported Q2 results at the end of July and its message to shareholders gives a good overview of the company. Earnings were just $2 million in Q2 compared to $39 million in Q1. This was due to a 3rd party refinery outage in Paris France (so temporary issue) and lower gas prices. More important is fund flows from operations (FFO) that is used for dividends was $223 million ($1.44/share). That was 12% lower than Q1 due to the refinery outage but 14% higher than Q2 2018.

Message to shareholders

During the second quarter, the company conducted its most active exploration drilling program in Europe in the history of the company. Over the past four months, Vermilion has drilled one exploration well in Germany and five exploration wells in its Central and Eastern European (CEE) business unit, with successes on all but one well in Hungary. This drilling campaign was preceded by several years of careful implementation of the company's new country entry strategy. It entered Germany in 2014 and initially focused on expanding its land position through various acquisitions, farm-ins and government concessions, and the company now has approximately 1.2 million net acres of land, comprising about one-quarter of the prolific North German basin. The first few years were focused on building the company's team and executing on low-risk development opportunities on the existing producing assets while evaluating future exploration and development prospects. Following the successful completion of the company's first operated drilling in Germany this summer, it now plans to drill at least one exploration well in Germany each year over the next several years, targeting other sizable gas prospects in the basin. The company followed a similar approach when it entered Central and Eastern Europe later in 2014. It acquired land in the Pannonian basin in Hungary, Croatia and Slovakia through various government concessions and deals with industry partners. Its initial focus was on building the company's knowledge of the basin and operating environment, while acquiring and evaluating seismic to identify future drilling prospects. This summer's drilling program has yielded four conventional discoveries in Hungary and Croatia in five exploratory attempts. The company looks forward to executing the remainder of its Croatian program and to initiating its Slovakian program later this year. Subsequent to the second quarter, the company further expanded its CEE presence as it was awarded two exploration licences in Ukraine in partnership with Ukrgazvydobuvannya (UGV, a Ukrainian state-owned gas producer) in the prolific Dnieper-Donets basin. These two licences are in close proximity to several multitrillion-cubic-foot gas fields with most of the basin (and awarded licence areas) still not covered by 3-D seismic. Entering Ukraine aligns with the company's strategy to capitalize on opportunities in underexploited basins by using modern technologies to improve success rates and recovery. In addition to the company's Germany and CEE exploration drilling programs, it is also currently preparing to drill the first well (0.5 net) of its two-(1.0 net)-well 2019 program in the Netherlands after having received permits for these wells in the second quarter. Netherlands continues to be a strong free cash flow generating business and the company looks forward to resuming drilling there after a two-year hiatus. Vermilion's second quarter results were negatively impacted by a third party refinery outage in France which reduced production and forced it to find alternative transportation methods and delivery points for its oil in the Paris basin, which is the larger of its two producing regions in the country. The company's French team did an exceptional job of contracting for alternative delivery points for most of its production, and conducting the required long-haul trucking and barging in a safe manner. Despite the refinery outage, which impacted quarterly production volumes by approximately 1,300 boe/d and FFO by approximately $11-million, the company recorded corporate production of approximately 103,000 boe/d, little changed from the previous quarter. Vermilion recorded FFO of $223-million in Q2 2019, down 12 per cent from the prior quarter. In addition to the France refinery impact, the primary drivers for this lower FFO were the timing of crude lifting in Australia, which resulted in an inventory build and lower sales volumes ($8-million impact), and weaker natural gas prices in Europe and North America ($33-million impact). The company was able to mitigate a portion of this pricing variance through its hedging program, particularly in European gas, realizing a $14-million pretax gain during the quarter. European gas prices weakened this summer due to increased LNG (liquefied natural gas) deliveries. However, the company has locked in pricing on approximately 70 per cent of the company's summer European gas at significantly higher prices than the spot price. The forward price for European gas remains in strong contango compared with the front month price, with the calendar 2020 strip for NBP at approximately $8.50/million British thermal units, and calendar year strips for the next three years are currently trading within approximately 1 per cent of where they were one year ago. While the company's fundamental view on European gas is that the forward market realistically reflects supply and demand drivers, it is willing to lock in this curve and attendant strong levels of free cash flow and expected project economics. Accordingly, the company has already hedged 65 per cent of its expected 2020 European gas production, with hedges continuing at lower percentages on into 2022. Since 2003, Vermilion has had a record of returning capital to shareholders through its monthly dividend (previously a cash distribution during the trust era). This distribution and dividend stream has been increased four times and has never been reduced. The company also recognizes that other forms of returning capital to shareholders, such as share buybacks, may be appropriate to complement its dividend in certain market conditions. With this in mind, the company's board of directors has authorized an application to the TSX to implement a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) for a maximum amount of 5 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of Vermilion. It intends to use the NCIB to return capital to its shareholders, augmenting its current return of cash through dividends. The company will also continue to allocate a portion of excess free cash flow to debt reduction.

This slide is a good picture of what they produce, where and pricing.

The stock chart mostly mirrors the TSX energy index above and I do not believe it should be lumped in with the other plagued Canadian energy stocks.

Conclusion

It is hard to believe the stock is just above 15-year lows with such a strong growth profile. For sure it has caught the Canadian oil and gas plague. I believe it is a great bottom fish here and an excellent source of dividend income.

The first question and perhaps risk that comes to mind with a high dividend yield stock - is the dividend safe? This next slide from VET's presentation shows the payout ratio of dividends including capital expenditures to maintain production growth. The company has been able to manage good growth and dividend growth for 15 years and I see no reason why it will not continue. Furthermore, the payout ratio is around the average of the past 15 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VET over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.