The Fed's Alchemy Isn't Needed For Economic Growth

An Alchemist as Depicted in the Aurora Consurgens (1663)

Introduction

When I was a boy I was fascinated, as many young people are, with the seeming magic of chemistry. One year, my parents bought me a large version of the children's chemistry set then on sale every Christmas season, and I proceeded to grow crystals, make lots of big messes and transform the colors of fluids back and forth with great abandon. The chemistry kits were quite dangerous if handled incorrectly, but things were looser back then, so I was allowed to tinker as long as nothing actually blew up. I can't say for sure what I learned, because when I took general chemistry in undergrad and then advanced geochemistry courses in grad school, I still had a great deal to learn. But you could go to the movie theater back then and see short subjects (they still played them) on "better living through chemistry," and very similar themes were shown on TV occasionally. There was an optimism (and naiveté) in the 1950s-1960s that almost everything could be handled by the proper application of science and technology, and that society was progressing relentlessly upward all the time. Little did we know that it wasn't a new "Age of Reason" that was coming, but rather the "Age of Aquarius." Anyway, there was a blind faith in the almost unlimited powers of mankind to control virtually anything we desired, a kind of technological utopianism that promised a brilliant future for us all. To some degree, perhaps some of that faith was well-placed, but of course not all of it was.

A Boy Just Like Me, Some 55 Years Ago

Today we know that not every problem can be solved by science, applied science, or technology working in a vacuum; in fact, we can solve only those problems that are moderate enough in size or simple enough in terms of complexity to be amenable to such an approach. Certain other problems are far too large and/or complex, and therefore better characterized as requiring a sophisticated combination of scientific, technological, economic and/or political solutions. Now when I say "too large" I mean problems affecting multiple countries, whole continents, or even the world; when I say "too complex" I mean problems requiring the integration of multiple sciences and/or technologies, or even requiring the integration of science, technology, and economics. Note also that if economics is involved, then politics is of necessity also involved. For example, the global water crisis can be partially ameliorated by ingenious civil engineering and pollution control projects (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2018a). However, the inevitable disputes over water rights and regional hydrological engineering projects in large watersheds like the Nile Basin are fundamentally and simultaneously both hydrological and economic problems, and as such they will only be resolved by regional watershed planning and political cooperation. Such a resolution will have to be driven by a combination of environmental, engineering, economic and political planning, and can be settled permanently only by international political negotiation.

With respect to complex problems in the economic realm, the world has definitely become a better place economically for millions or even billions of people over the last few decades, as capitalism (with all its flaws) has flourished (World Bank, 2018); note that I don't mention socialism here because it has been a disaster everywhere, and has been abandoned by those with any common sense (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2019a). We seriously need reforms of the (non-competitive) capitalism now practiced by large firms in the US (Kevin Wilson, 2019b), but not a disastrous switch to a thoroughly disproven system like socialism. Of course, there is much left to do and there are many problems left to solve. I would submit that our biggest economic problems have been caused by our embrace of the unlimited welfare state, a kind of creeping socialism that has steadily burdened us with ever increasing federal debt that cannot and will not be repaid (Kevin Wilson, 2018c). This huge debt overhang is now a structural problem in the economy that is seriously restraining growth.

The stagnating growth in the larger, more advanced economies intersects with and may be affecting the struggle to lift millions out of poverty in the developing economies. China, India and other emerging economies have made tremendous progress on the latter goal, but of course they have a long way to go yet. A number of political and economic hurdles stand in the way; chief among these now may be their own huge respective debt burdens (Robert J. Samuelson, 2018), as well as declining demand from the advanced economies due to poor demographics and their own respective (already huge) debt overhangs. With regard to the more advanced economies, the debt burden is so enormous that it is likely the leading cause of the stagnant growth we see in Japan, Europe, the UK, and the US (Kevin Wilson, 2018c; Op. cit.; Van R. Hoisington & Lacy H. Hunt, 2019a; Van R. Hoisington & Lacy H. Hunt, 2019b).

Nowadays it seems like everywhere we look around the globe, we see debate and discussion about the desperate attempts by central bankers and the fiscal authorities of major economies to regain the GDP growth of days gone by (Martin Neil Baily, 2012; Gary Shapiro, 2013; David Beckworth & Ramesh Ponnuru, 2014; John H. Cochrane, 2016; Jared Bernstein, 2019). This has direct implications for investors who own stocks (e.g., SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)), need income from bonds (e.g., Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund (MUTF:WHOSX); I-Shares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)), and own hedges like gold shares (e.g., SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD); iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU); Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)), all of which will be impacted by declining total demand and the government's desperate attempts to improve it.

So it would seem that some of that old-fashioned 1950s optimism that I mentioned above might be in order. No doubt there are many people who still believe that a bit of our typical American know-how will see us through any economically slow spells or tough times. Well, I agree that our economy is relatively resilient, and it is likely to always find a way to bounce back to some degree. Optimism is a fine thing as well, but the slower than normal economic growth in the 10 years since the Great Financial Crisis (Chart 1) suggests that our structurally (mainly debt) driven stagnation (Chart 2) will permanently limit the upside for our economy in the same way it appears to have done in Europe and Japan (Kevin Wilson, 2019c). I think that economic policymakers, no matter how lofty their credentials, will be unable to help us recover from our secular economic stagnation (Kevin Wilson, 2016a) because they can do nothing much about its root cause, which again, is our overwhelming amount of debt (Kevin Wilson, 2019d). Nor will they be able to "save" us from future recessions in nearly as satisfying a way as they seemed to in the good old days (circa 1985-2005).

Chart 1: The Over Ten Year Recovery Has Been Weak and Slow

Chart 2: Declining Productivity (a Proxy for Growth) vs. Debt/GDP

The repeated attempts by the Fed and other central banks to perform some kind of alchemy on the economy, transforming our biggest problem (massive debt) magically into a solution (growth via even more debt), have clearly failed over the last ten years at least. These attempts to conjure a solution to secular economic stagnation resemble (metaphorically) the efforts of medieval alchemists to turn mercury into gold, and they will fail no matter how long they are tried, just as the alchemy of the Middle Ages and early Renaissance failed. Central bankers have produced ever larger asset bubbles with their bag of alchemical experiments, but not actual growth.

What We Don't Need Any More Of For Now

Modern economics has long operated with an over-arching foundational belief in the ability of government central planners to accurately observe economic cause and effect, and then to subtly manipulate certain parts of the system to generate optimal economic performance (Kevin Wilson, 2016b; Kevin Wilson, 2017; Kevin Wilson, 2018d; Kevin Wilson, 2018e; Kevin Wilson, 2019e). However, the actual record of the central planners is not very encouraging. Not only have they failed miserably at times; they have caused great harm to the body economic with little justification for their mistakes. What little justification there may have been has been buried under an avalanche of mental errors that have simply involved 1) a predilection for massive experimentation on the basis of weakly supported theories; 2) a love of tinkering for its own sake; and 3) a level of hubris that literally could serve as the definition of the term.

We have been treated to serial, combined fiscal and monetary policy failures every few decades, and the consequences have been extremely serious each time. For example: 1) a calamity resulting from the poorly thought-out actions of policymakers in 1936-1937, when the recovery from the Great Depression was halted, and a second recession within the Depression was triggered, almost entirely as a result of fiscal and monetary policy mistakes (Kevin Wilson, 2016c); 2) the fantastically expensive failed experiments of the "New Economics" which triggered and sustained the Great Inflation from 1965 to 1982 (Kevin Wilson, 2018f; 3) in the massive failure of the government under multiple administrations to control fiscal, regulatory, supervisory and monetary policies in such a way as to prevent extreme risk levels on Wall Street, in the shadow banking sector, and in the housing sector from rising to the point of triggering a catastrophe, one which was ultimately suffered during the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-2009; and 4) in the wild experimentation with "ZIRP," "QE," and "NIRP," within a now-permanent rolling policy crisis (driven by unsustainable debt) that has ensued in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis, the result of which has led to ever more massive financial repression (cf. Charts 3-5).

Chart 3: Soaring Amount of Global Negative Debt under Relentless "NIRP" Pressure

Chart 4: The CBO's Projected Huge Deficits, Which Naturally Require Low Rates in Order to be Adequately Financed

Chart 5: Wealth Inequality Recently Equaled that of 1929, and Is Apparently Stable at These Levels

We now find ourselves in the midst of serious economic stagnation, record-level wealth inequality, rising populism, and a still-optimistic technocratic elite who in spite of everything seem to believe that what we need is more of the same policies, generating more financial repression, more wealth inequality, and in consequence, ever more populism (Eduardo Porter, 2014; Steven Hahn, 2019). Obviously, policymakers may not actually believe these things, but their stubborn clinging to demonstrably failed policies continues to make it seem that they do. Thus we see the fiscal authorities running massive federal deficits (Chart 4 above) that are taking our cumulative federal debt to infinity (Chart 6). Along the way these fiscal authorities (Congress and the President) are demanding that the Fed give them cover by maintaining artificially low interest rates (Chart 7).

Chart 6: Federal Debt and Unfunded Liabilities Equal Over 357% of GDP by 2020

Chart 7: The Federal Reserve Has Ignored the Taylor Rule In Favor of Lower Rates for at Least Two Decades

Now we see, after much hand-wringing and debate in the last few years, that the economics profession has still not abandoned the failed economic models that helped them miss the most important crisis call in almost a century (Kevin Wilson, 2018d; Op. cit.). We also see the economics profession debating the renewed application of monetary policy prescriptions like "ZIRP," "QE," and "NIRP" as our weak growth grows even weaker; in fact the "ECB" restarted "QE" last week and cut its short-term rate to -0.50%, even though Germany's yield curve is already negative all the way out to 30 years (Chart 8). This has been done in the face of compelling evidence (Lisa Abramowicz & Rani Molla, 2016; Thomas I. Palley, 2018; Wolf Richter, 2019) that such policies do not work (cf. Charts 9 & 10). Because of its sense that its tools are losing their efficacy, we can expect the Fed to get a little panicky once the next recession hits because: 1) their efforts will seem quite inadequate in terms of total stimulus provided by the rate drop, since it is only a maximum of 2.50% this time; and 2) they will feel like they are "pushing on string," i.e., their efforts will appear to have little effect because of the existing output gap and the enormous federal, state, municipal, and corporate debt overhang.

Chart 8: German Bonds Negative All the Way Out to 30 Years

Chart 9: The Output ("GDP") Gap Still Hasn't Closed After 11 Years

Chart 10: 10-Yr. Treasury Term Premium Still Declining Some Ten Years after the Crisis

We Need Something More Realistic Than Central Bankers' Alchemy

The alchemists of old used proto-scientific and pseudo-scientific methods as they attempted to discover the so-called "philosophers' stone," which could theoretically turn base metals into gold. However, over the course of hundreds of years of trial and error, they just couldn't find the right ingredients, or catalysts, to make it happen; this was simply because such a result would have been chemically impossible. Lest we think only the ignorant or complete fools practiced alchemy, we should take note that even great scientists like Sir Isaac Newton (1642-1726), of all people, also dabbled in alchemy. He was famously a closet alchemist who spent 30 years of his life secretly thinking and writing about the "philosophers' stone" (Wikipedia, 2019). Since he was also the Master of the Mint in England, he seemingly had a vested interest in finding a solution; however, in this he failed. Then as now, even the most brilliant people with the most prestigious scientific or technological credentials still can't solve every problem, and it is mere foolishness to think they can. Sir Isaac Newton failed because he applied the wrong approach to solving an intractable problem. Modern central bankers have failed for the very same reasons, and as I've said before, they simply don't have the tools to fix what's wrong (Kevin Wilson, 2019d; Op. cit.). How then can we find our elusive goal of better growth, if not through some modern kind of alchemy such as what is on offer from central bankers?

I believe that we need to completely change our approach to encouraging or improving economic growth. Central bankers have tried both incremental changes in existing policies, and vast experiments with entirely new policies like "ZIRP," "QE," and "NIRP;" however, all of these attempts have failed (Kevin Wilson, 2019c; Op. cit.; Kevin Wilson, 2019d; Op. cit.). Since what we have been doing has not worked, maybe a more rational approach could be tried. I use the term "rational" as an alternative because in effect the Fed is irrationally trying to do what simply can't be done with the tools and methods they have at hand. They are metaphorically acting just like alchemists. I have already floated some rather idealistic or "pie-in-the-sky" ideas (Kevin Wilson, 2019f; Kevin Wilson, 2019g; Kevin Wilson, 2019h). These are not necessarily all bad ideas, but they are quite large scale and transformative. Thus it is unrealistic to expect they will happen anytime soon in a system that has become frozen in a semi-permanent political lethargy.

However, there may be some smaller, more practical interim solutions on the fiscal side of the policy structure that could at least improve things a bit, and maybe even by a fair amount, although the really big structural problems would still not be fully resolved. This incremental approach by itself may not appear to amount to much at first sight, and certainly doesn't rise to the level of wholesale experimentation that central bankers have tried on in the last ten years or so. But at this point, literally any change from the generally intellectually bankrupt standard prescriptions of the economics profession would be such a relief it might nevertheless almost feel like a sea change in the way things work. For example, as a starter on the fiscal side of policy, we could simply agree to expedite our immigration system's green card process for those people with highly desirable or needed skills and/or training in technology, medicine, or science, who are trapped in limbo within our tediously slow system. This could obviously help boost growth in some sectors of the economy, and it could be done quickly. There is no reason for partisanship or lethargy on this obviously helpful approach, but it should be presented as part of a package that would include all of the measures discussed below.

Another example of a fiscal policy change that might give us a real boost would be to push Congress to pass some growth-oriented changes to the tax laws (cf. John H. Cochrane, 2015). We could simply cut the corporate tax rate all the way to zero, and also cut the tax rates on savings and investment all the way to zero. These ideas may seem pretty radical, and they would certainly violate the moralistic approach used in taxation policy by both parties in recent years. However, they are just common sense ideas and would have positive results almost immediately. We could offset the federal revenue losses from eliminating the corporate, savings, and investment income taxes by imposing a consumption tax on all items costing more than say, $3,200 (i.e., about 5% of median household income). We could stipulate that sales of houses priced under $500,000, sales of vehicles priced under $50,000, sales of all mobility devices for the handicapped, and sales of all family farm equipment would be entirely exempt from the new consumption tax. Personal income taxes could either be eliminated outright, since they only apply to about half of us already, or they could be adjusted to only kick in at a very high level, say around $750,000 (ten times median family income). A consumption tax to replace most or all income taxes sounds radical also, but again, it is simply better in tune with our goals and more likely to actually promote growth than the income tax system (Jim Nunns & Joseph Rosenberg, 2016; Ken Rogoff, 2019).

The justification for cutting corporate taxes is that consumers pay these taxes ultimately anyway, not corporations. Not only that, but our current tax code is a fiasco that wastes billions of dollars per year of potential economic growth by diverting it to tax avoidance planning, and yet still doles out some $1.4 trillion per year of tax preference items for what amounts to corporate welfare (cf. Annette Nellen, 2016). This ridiculous situation would presumably end or at least diminish with the tax reform. We could also perhaps try to limit the tendency of corporations to blow every tax windfall on share buybacks by simultaneously setting a limit on annual buybacks as a percentage of float. This might steer more money into dividends, a move which is sorely needed by retired households. The justification for cutting taxes on savings and investment is that it makes no sense to limit activities that lead to higher savings, investment, consumption and growth. The suggested exemptions from the consumption tax are likely to be perceived as at least partially fair and reasonable, but would still allow considerable federal revenue to be generated.

A third example of a fiscal policy change that could boost growth would be to break the cyclical consumer demand logjam amongst younger households by suspending all payments on student loans under certain conditions, and eventually forgiving the loans completely under certain additional conditions. Now I realize this is a hot-button issue for many people, but please take a moment to consider. Young people have not been buying as many homes as previous generations over the last few years, and it is hurting growth. There are two major reasons for them to end up renting instead of buying: 1) huge numbers of people are burdened with significant student debt (Allison Schrager, 2019), which now totals over $1.5 trillion; and 2) huge numbers of younger people without college degrees don't make enough income to be able to afford buying a house. Amongst those with student debt who are struggling to make payments, most also don't make much money, which is reflected by the fact that average default balances are only $15,000; i.e., the defaulters only have undergraduate degrees and/or may not be fully employed. Those with much higher balances have either obtained graduate degrees and will make much more money, or they attended private colleges and are often more employable.

Taken as a whole, this all suggests that a blanket forgiveness of student loans would be a big mistake. What we might do instead is: 1) suspend all payments for ten years on total student loan value for those who have already been employed full-time for five years, have made all of their payments, and are in good standing with both employers and creditors; 2) permanently forgive the suspended loans, one-third at a time, if the suspension's beneficiary has owned a home for 75% of the evaluation period, has stayed fully employed, has made their house payments in full, and has been crime-free for the entire period (five years for the first third's loan forgiveness, then ten years for the second third's, and finally fifteen years for the final third's); and 3) grant to those who are not college educated but have good credit, a federally guaranteed down payment loan of $15,000 ($30,000 for a married couple) for a first home, forgivable under similar circumstances to those of the student loan suspension plan. However, these loans would become federally collectible if the debtors defaulted within ten years for other than medical reasons. Loan guidelines would have to be strict for this idea to work.

These three housing-related measures in aggregate could potentially significantly boost the first home buyer market, and thus overall growth. The series of look-back periods and general accountability would serve to reward only those who behave responsibly. Of course, the costs might be very substantial over time as we might end up using taxpayer funding to cover millions of forgiven student loans and forgiven first home down payments over time. If half of the college-educated received suspensions to student loan payments, and 2/3rds of these eventually received full loan forgiveness, then costs might be in the range of $432 billion (based on a $26,000 average student loan) for this part of the program, spread out over 15 years. If half of those who didn't go to college received a first home down payment loan, and 2/3rds of these eventually received full loan forgiveness, then costs might be in the range of $166 billion spread out over 15 years. These are substantial costs, but they don't appear to be prohibitive. Funding this 15 year spending total of about $600 billion would require about $40 billion per year of federal tax revenues, and this could easily be managed by setting the rate on the above proposed general consumption tax high enough to make sure it's covered. Given our current $4.75 trillion federal budget, it seems like a relatively modest amount.

A fourth example of a fiscal policy change that could boost growth would be to freeze the federal budget at the current absolute level ($4.75 trillion) for a minimum of ten years. Within each subsequent annual budget the spending priorities could be shifted in their relative weightings as long as the total didn't change. This would not impose any hardships at all on the average person, because if this law were complied with not only would growth improve, but any funding cuts would likely apply to discretionary programs. It would be up to Congress to seek the shrinkage of silly and/or pointless federal programs that don't achieve anything. For example, there have been over 111,000 earmarks on legislation, at a total cost of $ 360 billion since 1991, so eliminating future and/or existing earmarks would save lots of money (Citizens Against Government Waste, 2019). If Congress wanted to spend more in some areas, they could do so as long as they dig the money out of unneeded or wasteful programs. The notion that Congress would actually set reasonable priorities and cut useless or needlessly expensive programs may seem quaintly naïve at first blush. However, we could give them an incentive by granting members of Congress federal infrastructure block grants for their respective districts/states (to be spent by the state legislature, not Congress) in exchange for successful votes against programs deemed wasteful by the Government Accountability Office ("GAO"). I realize this one may be a stretch, but something like it should be attempted so we can build some infrastructure and stabilize market expectations about growth.

Conclusions

The impact on the economy of the above measures is hard to estimate, but it would at the very least change the national conversation to a more constructive and upbeat tone. There would be some kind of impact that would actually boost growth, and witnessing that could potentially get people to rethink the role of fiscal policy in our economy. There is every reason to believe that nothing that's good for growth will come from the present system without some big changes in how things are done. Improved growth is the only alternative to inflating away our debt, or devaluing our currency at some future point. The smaller measures proposed here would likely get us reoriented to thinking about ways to support growth, rather than asking the cognoscenti of the economics profession to save us from ourselves via alchemy, which they can never do.

Investors can vote, both in the polling booth and in the markets. If the above discussed changes to fiscal policy were somehow enacted into law by our previously worthless Congress, there would no doubt be a surge in growth over a five year or longer period. This would clearly favor growth stocks, and even to some degree certain value stocks (e.g., Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV); Fidelity Low Priced Stock Fund (MUTF:FLPSX); Fairholme Fund (MUTF:FAIRX)). It would just as clearly cause rates to rise, which would strongly favor financial sector stocks (e.g., SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE); Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)). Of course, rising rates would likely be bad for all longer duration bonds (e.g., Wasatch-Hoisington Treasury Fund (WHOSX); iShares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)). The dollar might rise as well, which is certainly not all positive, especially for holders of gold shares (e.g., SPDR Gold Shares (GLD); iShares Gold Trust (IAU); Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)) or oil stocks (e.g., Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE); Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)). However, a decline in energy costs might boost growth, so there's a potential silver lining there.

