The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy With The Market Near Record Highs

The rest of this article walks you through a step-by-step guide to screening quality dividend stocks for attractive long-term investing opportunities, no matter how overvalued the broader market becomes.

For volatility-tolerant investors, MPLX, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and 3M are offering attractive 3.4-9.3% yields that will almost certainly be safe during future economic downturns (less than 2% risk of a dividend cut during average recessions).

But the S&P is now near record highs, trading at 17.3 forward earnings (vs. historical 16.2), and investor sentiment is bordering on euphoric, creating increased short-term pullback risk.

Recent trade news has been positive, and economic data is pointing to US growth remaining positive in 2020. The yield curve is now estimating just 36% 12-month recession risk.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watch list article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy Now (based on the Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential model)

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watch list from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

Trade War De-Escalation = Soaring Sentiment, Plunging Recession Risk, And Stocks Back Near Record Highs

The S&P 500 is up three straight weeks, thanks to positive trade news. On Wednesday, President Trump pushed back October 1st tariffs by two weeks, and the next day, Bloomberg reported that Trump was willing to consider an interim deal that would potentially roll back some tariffs and possibly avoid the upcoming ones entirely.

That would be in exchange for China making modest improvements in IP protection (which it's already been doing over the past year) and buying more US agricultural products (red state farmers have been gutted by the trade war). This is similar to the deal that was 90% complete in May and fell apart in a hurry.

Further good news came from economic data, which was stronger than expected last week, causing the economist growth consensus to start trending higher (to 2% growth in Q3).

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

Now, all economic models are slightly different, which explains why the New York Fed's real-time GDP growth tracker is less optimistic, still forecasting 1.6% growth in Q3 and 1.1% in Q4.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

However, the consensus estimates for the next three quarters (including this one) from the 15 most accurate analysts/economists shows growth that is still far above recessionary levels.

(Source: MarketWatch)

The bond market, via the famous 10y-3m yield curve, is similarly bullish, with a -8 bp inversion now implying a 12-month recession risk of 36%. That's down from 48% 1.5 weeks ago.

Looking at the actual economic data itself, via 19 leading indicators and how far above their historical baselines they are, as well as how quickly they are growing/contracting month to month, shows little cause for concern.

(Source: David Rice)

The next update to the stats table for each indicator is coming on September 17th. Mr. Rice, who maintains this Baseline and Rates of Change Grid each week, says that 20% or higher above baseline means very little risk of a recession within a year.

Note, it's true that the eight most sensitive indicators, i.e., the ones that indicate where the rest are likely to go (green dot), are contracting slightly faster than the overall average. However, they are above the mean of coordinates (red dot), which indicates that it would likely be 14-16 months before a recession began, assuming we get one at all in 2020 or 2021.

So, does that sound the all-clear for stocks? Is it time to stop worrying and start partying like it's 1999 (or 2017)? Not necessarily.

(Source: Mishtalk - President Trump has now reported good news on trade talks 44 times)

It's important to remember that back in early May, the trade war was expected to end in a conclusive deal that eliminated all recent tariffs. Reports were that a deal was 90% complete, but it fell apart at the last minute.

Moody's estimates that there is a 50% probability of no trade deal by 2020, a 35% probability of worsening escalation (30% tariffs on all Chinese goods, a wider trade war with the EU and Mexico, and a deep recession in the US), and a 15% probability of an in-between scenario (some tariffs removed, but not all of them).

The interim deal that Trump is now considering would be the 15% probability in-between scenario Moody's describes. Moody's (and my) base case is that no deal is coming by the end of next year and the planned tariffs will go up. A two-week delay isn't likely to end the uncertainty plaguing business investment decisions.

Which brings us to corporate earnings. According to FactSet Research, the analyst consensus for 2019 and 2020 EPS growth for the S&P 500 is...

2019: 1.3%

2020: 10.6%

Blended 12-month forward EPS: $174

Forward P/E: 17.3

According to JPMorgan Asset Management, the 25-year average forward P/E, a good proxy for fair market value, is 16.2. This means that stocks are now 7% historically overvalued, and EPS growth expectations, courtesy of the trade war that's still getting worse, are slowly drifting lower.

(Source: CNN)

CNN's Fear and Greed Index uses seven technical variables (like VIX, put/call option ratios, and junk bond demand) to estimate current investor sentiment.

(Source: CNN)

In August's trade war-induced pullback, the index hit 17, and sub-20 is historically a good time for long-term investors to buy cyclical and high-volatility stocks.

Now bond yields (a proxy for recession fears) are soaring, and the positive trade news (nothing but rumors thus far) has sent investor sentiment to levels that are traditionally associated with overvalued markets and high pullback risk.

Forward P/E of 17.5 for the S&P 500 is consistent with that increased risk of a near-term downturn, especially if October's trade talks disappoint investors who appear to, just like in early May, be pricing in significant trade deal progress.

The good news is that, as my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale says, "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market".

In other words, just because the broader market may be getting frothy, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of great places to put new money to work today, regardless of when the next recession actually starts (2020 or many years from now).

The Dividend Kings' Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings value companies and estimate realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on:

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average P/E ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

I maintain 9 total valuation lists, covering:

47 level 11/11 quality Super SWANs (the best dividend stocks in America, who collectively have tripled the market's annual returns over the past 25 years)

All the Dividend Kings

All the Dividend Aristocrats

All safe (level 8+ quality) midstream MLPs and c-Corps

All DK model portfolio holdings

Our Top Weekly Buy List

Our Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List (182 companies and counting)

It's from these lists that I present six potentially excellent long-term dividend growth opportunities you can safely buy in today's frothy market.

6 Great Dividend King High-Yield Recommendations For A Frothy Market

For volatility-intolerant investors who are still worried about a recession, here are three excellent defensive buys right now:

Company Ticker Sector Yield Historical Fair Value (in 2019) Current Price Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 7.8% $63 $43 32% 21% to 27% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 6.0% $121 $71 43% 15% to 26% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (uses K-1 tax form) (BEP) Utility 5.6% $50 $37 26% 13% to 24%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Dividend Kings Master Valuation List, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - historical margin of error on total return estimates is 20%

Altria is being crushed by a perfect storm of negativity created by:

Uncertainty surrounding the Philip Morris (PM) merger (fears of a stealth dividend cut)

Numerous headlines about vaping-related illnesses and deaths

The vaping headlines are overblown, since it appears that vitamin E acetate oils being used in home-brewed THC e-liquids are the cause. Juul doesn't use that in its pods, and thus won't be affected.

Politicians are racing to get tough on vaping, likely because campaign season 2020 is ramping up. Even in a worst-case scenario, in which Juul's US business was decimated, MO's long-term thesis would remain intact.

Remember that vaping is hurting MO's core business, cigarettes, which accounts for 85% of cash flow (what pays the dividend). Yes, the worst-case scenario for Juul could mean a big write-down on that $12.8 billion investment.

How much would that ding MO's cash flow? Not one penny. Juul is an equity stake that pays no dividends to MO right now and isn't expected to for many years.

And Juul just launched in China, a country with 300 million smokers, and is rolling out in over a dozen countries at the moment. PM could market Juul in over 180 countries, possibly turning it into the world's king of vaping (44% market share in the US and rising, similar dominance in foreign test markets).

Speaking of the PM merger, MO and PM have apparently worked out the economics of the deal. Once the social issues are hammered out, news of a merger should be coming any day now.

As long as MO shareholders get 0.718 PM shares for each Altria share they own, their dividend income will be unchanged and PM will inherit MO's Dividend King status.

What about the worst-case scenario, in which PM ends up getting MO for zero premium (about 0.6 exchange ratio)? I estimate a 20% probability of such a deal actually getting past shareholders (both companies' investors have to vote in favor). If that occurred, MO investors see an 18% dividend cut, and PM would not become a Dividend King.

But I still wouldn't sell my shares of MO (which I've bought almost 10 times in the past few weeks). If PM pays 0.718 shares per MO share, then it will see double-digit EPS growth next year (and through 2022, per analyst consensus). Its FCF payout ratio would come down to 80-85% within a year or two (from 91% TTM), and its leverage would fall under 2 (2.3 for the combined companies).

In other words, PM's 6.1%-yielding dividend would go from above-average safety to very safe, and it would go from an 8-9% growing SWAN stock to a 9-10% growing Super SWAN stock.

Even a worst-case scenario for MO (Juul US business gets crushed and zero premium buyout) would leave investors rolling in dividends that would eventually be growing about 9-10% per year.

AbbVie is a Dividend Aristocrat drug maker that continues to defy the bears by posting double-digit growth year after year. Even with EU Humira sales now rapidly declining, management just beat and raised its own full-year 2019 guidance for the 14th quarter (it's existed as a standalone company for 26 quarters).

Analysts are expecting 4.6% CAGR long-term growth from AbbVie, even factoring in the 2023 loss of Humira exclusivity in the US. That doesn't take into account the 10-20% EPS growth accretion from the AGN deal that is closing in early 2020.

Analysts actually believe management will achieve its $2.5 billion in cost synergies (through 2022), which would mean ABBV's five-year CAGR growth would come in between 6.6% and 8.6% through 2024. Factoring in further buybacks once de-leveraging targets are met in 2021 (S&P and Moody's believe management will achieve its debt repayment targets), and ABBV's realistic long-term growth rate is 4.6-10%.

My total return model bakes in 12-14.5 P/E in 2024. 14.5 is the historical P/E ratio, and 12.0 is a very conservative estimate that assumes ongoing bearishness. Yet, even a 12.0 P/E and 4.6% long-term growth (which management should easily beat) would mean 15% long-term annual returns on AbbVie, doubling your investment over the next five years.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners is the largest and oldest yieldCo (renewable power utility) in America. It's run by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), the Berkshire of global hard assets. Management is guiding for 6-11% long-term organic cash flow growth, which is designed to deliver 5-9% annual payout growth, and a long-term 70% FFO payout ratio on recession-resistant globally diversified cash flow makes for a safe nearly 6% yield. 5-9% payout growth is part of BAM's plan to deliver 12-15% CAGR long-term returns to investors (since inception, it's done 16%).

Right now BEP, despite an epic rally in 2019, remains far below its historical fair value. Even just 5% cash flow growth (1% below the low end of management guidance) would likely deliver 13% annual returns, hitting management's target. But analysts currently expect BEP's huge M&A opportunities and massive low-cost liquidity to generate about 13% cash flow growth. That, plus a return to historical fair value, is how BEP might be able to deliver up to 24% CAGR total returns over the coming five years.

For volatility-tolerant investors who are looking to buy quality economically sensitive (cyclical) companies that stand to profit the most if we avoid recession, here are three excellent companies to consider:

Company Ticker Sector Yield Historical Fair Value (in 2019) Current Price Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential MPLX (Uses K-1 tax form) (MPLX) Energy 9.3% $50 $29 43% 15% to 18% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Finance 5.3% $98 $81 17% 8% to 14% 3M (MMM) Industrial 3.4% $188 $171 9% 11% to 18%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Dividend Kings Master Valuation List, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - historical margin of error on total return estimates is 20%

MPLX is one of my favorite self-funding MLPs, which just completed its $14 billion acquisition of ANDX (another MPC-sponsored MLP). Thanks to that final mega-deal, analysts estimate that MPLX will see one final year of mega-cash flow growth in 2020.

2019 operating cash flow/unit growth: 25%

2020 cash flow growth: 24%

2021 cash flow growth: 7%

2022 cash flow growth: 6%

5-year CAGR cash flow growth consensus: 5%

Large self-funding MLPs like these are essentially energy utilities, and MPLX's realistic long-term growth rate is 4-6%. Using its historical P/OCF of 9.8, most of which has occurred during the longest bear market in MLP history (could be a very conservative), I estimate MPLX going from a price-to-cash flow of 7.4 to 9.8, when combined with its safe and growing 9.3% yield, could deliver 15-18% CAGR total returns over the next five years. That's good enough to potentially double your investment, even with conservative and realistic growth assumptions well supported by the MLP's growth backlog, long-term fundamentals, and very safe self-funding business model.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is one of Canada's legendary five mega-banks which command 90% market share due to being effective financial utilities. Canada's banking regulators are so good, and its bank lending practices so conservative, that the country hasn't had a banking crisis since 1840.

Canadian banks are known for slower growth than US banks (due to less buybacks) and sport some of the safest high yields you can find in this undervalued industry. CM's 5.3% yield is the highest of any Canadian bank, due to analysts expecting it to suffer through a slower-growth period of the next five years (consensus of 1-4%, depending on the source).

I consider 1-5% long-term growth a reasonable estimate. During periods of similar growth, CM's average P/E has been 10.4, and today it's just 8.9. Assuming modest multiple expansion to its historical norm, I estimate CM is capable of delivering 8-14% CAGR total returns.

That might not sound that impressive, but keep in mind that future market returns are likely to be far smaller than the last decade's nearly 15% CAGR for the S&P 500.

JPMorgan Asset Management expects 5.3% CAGR Total Returns over the next 10 years.

Bank of America expects 6% CAGR.

Gordon Dividend Growth Model about 7% CAGR.

Thanks to that very safe 5.3% yield, CM is likely to outperform the S&P 500, even if it grows at the lowest end of the current analyst consensus.

3M is a Super SWAN Dividend King with 61 consecutive years of dividend growth to its name. The trade war has forced it to enter one of its periodic corporate restructurings, led by CEO Michael Roman, who was COO during the last two restructurings.

I remain confident that 3M will be able to achieve its long-term 8-11% EPS and FCF/share growth guidance. But even more skeptical analysts think 6% growth is likely. That would still be good enough to deliver about 11% long-term CAGR total returns. If management achieves the upper end of its guidance, this 3.4%-yielding industrial blue chip could potentially deliver 18% long-term annual returns, possibly tripling the broader market's returns.

These 6 Stocks, Dividend Aristocrats, And Bonds During The Late 2018 Correction

(Source: YCharts)

It's important to remember that "defensive" and "cyclical" just refers to the business model and historical volatility during corrections. AbbVie fell half as much as the S&P 500 during the worst correction in a decade. 3M and MPLX, cyclical stocks, fell slightly less, the Dividend Aristocrats, in general, fell 4% less, but MO fell more.

In any downturn, anything can happen, because investing is probabilistic and there are no certainties. MO's historical peak yield during severe bear markets is 8%, so 7.8% today implies it's very likely to outperform the broader market, should a correction begin soon.

MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL - the 3 bond ETFs Dividend Kings own in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio - went up 1.8% during that correction. Bonds are a non-correlated asset class to stocks (-0.25 weighted beta for those three), which is why you should only buy dividend stocks, even defensive Super SWANs and Dividend Aristocrats, for the stock portion of your portfolio.

See this article for an in-depth explanation about why we chose those three bond ETFs.

If you're looking for more great long-term investing ideas, including both defensive and cyclical names, that's where the rest of this article comes in.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "Buy, Sell, Hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always - more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 13th)

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to Buy, Strong Buy, and Very Strong Buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality, and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with, but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (which matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar considers 4- or 5-star Buys and Strong Buys.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 13th)

"q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

You'll note that there are a lot more 4- and 5-star stocks than ones trading 20% or below Morningstar's estimated fair value. That's because Morningstar is adjusting for quality, safety, and overall cash flow stability (via their uncertainty ratings). This is why Dominion Energy (D) is a 4-star stock, despite being just 7% undervalued per Morningstar's estimate.

However, while a 4- or 5-star Morningstar stock is usually a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of its recommendations can be far off the mark. Dividend Kings uses a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs-powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes they are not. For example:

(Sources: Morningstar, Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential lists)

Morningstar usually has similar estimates as us for most sectors, but for popular momentum stocks (like many tech names) they often appear to try to justify rich valuations. For example, they assume much faster growth at Microsoft which will justify a 40% multiple expansion, which implies that Microsoft's growth rate in the future will be 14% CAGR (not impossible, but on the upper range of probable).

For Nike, Morningstar straight up assumes a doubling of the historical P/E, despite growth rates that are merely in line with its historical norms. Dividend Kings lines up realistic future growth rates (based on fundamentals, management guidance, and analyst consensus) with time periods in which the company's fundamentals and growth rates were similar to what's likely, and then assumes the same average valuation multiples will apply to this year's expected results (since the fundamentals and growth rates are similar).

In the case of UnitedHealth, which our Fortress portfolio recently bought at $230, we don't disagree about the quality of the company (11/11 quality Super SWAN). We don't even disagree that today is a reasonable time to buy UNH, since its 12% expected growth in 2020 is likely to increase fair value to about $240.

But where Dividend Kings and Morningstar diverge is the multiples we use in our fair value estimates.

We maintain a fair value estimate of $310 per share for UnitedHealth, which implies roughly 21 and 15 times our 2019 adjusted earnings and EBITDA, respectively."



- Damien Conover, Healthcare sector Director for Morningstar

UnitedHealth can realistically grow EPS and cash flow 10-15% CAGR over time. (13.3% is the analyst consensus, according to FactSet Research.)

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

During the last decade, in a similar growth and regulatory period, UNH has averaged a 14.9 P/E (blue line). Morningstar's 21 P/E is the pink line, which has only occurred when the stock was in a bubble. The 2020 estimated P/E fair value for UNH is $248, and the cost basis in our Fortress portfolio is $243.

15.0 EBITDA is one of Chuck Carnevale's rules of thumb for reasonable investments, and is what Morningstar is using in its valuation. But not every company historically trades at such valuations.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In the past decade, UNH has never traded at 15 times EBITDA, it's averaged 7.9. The 2020 estimated EBITDA fair value is $198 base on the consensus EBITDA/share estimate. The variability in such fair value estimates is why Dividend Kings uses the average of up to 10 metrics, to minimize one giving a grossly incorrect estimate.

At $230, UNH is likely to deliver 9-15% CAGR total returns over the next decade. That's well within our goals for Fortress, of double-digit total returns, courtesy of superior, very safe yields and slightly faster overall dividend growth rates.

This historical valuation approach, using several metrics, is what all the Dividend Kings have used for years or decades, and according to TipRanks, it's made us some of the best analysts in the country.

(Source: TipRanks)

Note: 60% is considered "good" for analysts, and the market's historical return is 9.1% CAGR.

What's especially impressive about those ratings is that they measure 12-month returns, which is hardly "long term". All the Dividend Kings tend to recommend undervalued and out-of-favor companies that can languish for many years. Yet, we're still collectively beating 99.4% of all analysts, nearly 5,000 "Wall Street pros", most of whom are market timers obsessed with 12-month price targets and technical charts.

How can you tell whether or not Morningstar, or any analyst for that matter, is grossly wrong about fair value estimates? By looking at objective metrics, like P/E ratios.

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company. That's the same rule of thumb that Ben Graham, the father of value investing, considered a reasonable multiple to pay for a quality company.

This is because P/E ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street, and 15.0 P/E being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 P/E) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with forward P/Es of 15 or less and their five-year average P/Es. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current P/Es to their historical norms. (Morningstar offers 5-year average P/Es, but 10 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns.)

Keep in mind, P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and yieldCos are not a good indication of value, since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is the better approach with such pass-through stocks.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 13th)

Historical P/E and a 15.0 rule of thumb are not perfect. 5-year average P/Es can give a false reading if something extreme happened, like a bubble or industry crash, causing the energy P/E ratio averages to become absurd.

This is why it's best to use the longest time period that corresponds to a company's expected growth rate. That will eliminate periods of short-term market insanity, such as when telecom tower REIT American Tower Corp. (AMT) traded at 86 times FFO in early 2000 (tech bubble). That stock fell 97% before bottoming in 2002 at a P/FFO of just 4, from which it then went on to deliver 29% CAGR total returns over the next 17 years.

This brings me to another important metric to check: price-to-cash flow, which replaces the P/E ratio for REITs, yieldCos, MLPs/midstreams, and many LPs.

Price-to-Cash Flow Vs. Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares, and pay down debt. Thus, the price-to-cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price-to-cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest-to-great cash flow multiple is a very high-probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price-to-cash flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. Dividend Kings uses 10-year average cash flows, and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are all the companies on my watch list with price-to-cash flow of 15.0 or less.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 13th)

Again, historical price-to-cash flow estimates are not perfect. TerraForm Power (TERP), a level 8/11 quality yieldCo, was run into the ground and nearly bankrupted by its former sponsor SunEdison (which did go bankrupt). Brookfield Asset Management rescued it and turned it into a great high-yield dividend growth stock, which justifies a much higher valuation (though it is about 20% overvalued today).

You want to use several valuation metrics in concert to ensure that any false signals are eliminated (which is why DK uses up to 10). For example, both Philip Morris and AbbVie are trading at steep discounts to their historical price-to-cash flow multiples, and as you can see, Morningstar considers both to be 5-star buys today. (Dividend Kings agrees enthusiastically and has been steadily buying both for our portfolios.)

PE/Growth Ratio (Growth At A Reasonable Price)

According to Chuck Carnevale, a 15 P/E is prudent for most companies, even slow-growing ones. But if a company is able to grow especially fast (over 15% over time), it deserves a higher multiple. That's because the compounding power of time means a company that grows at a faster rate can generate many times greater wealth and income for you.

How Much Your Money Will Grow Based On Company Growth Rate And Time Period

Long-Term Growth Rate 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years 5% 1.6 2.7 4.3 7.0 11.5 10% 2.6 6.7 17.5 45.3 117.4 15% 4.0 16.4 66.2 267.9 1,084 20% 6.2 38.3 237.4 1,470 9,100 25% 9.3 86.7 807.8 7,523 70,065 30% 13.8 190.0 2,620 36,119 497,929 35% 20.1 404.3 8,129 163,437 3,286,158 40% 28.9 836.7 24,201 70,038 20,248,916 45% 41.1 1,688 69,349 2,849,181 117,057,734 50% 57.7 3,326 191,751 11,057,332 637,621,500

Note that this table is simply meant to illustrate a point. It's not actually possible for any company to grow 50% annually for 50 years, which would mean earnings and cash flow growing nearly 1 billionfold (it would have to literally take over the world).

Most investors, depending on their needs (and ideal asset allocation), can likely achieve 5-10% returns over time. Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in history, with about 21% CAGR returns over 54 years.

Since 2000, the S&P 500's earnings growth has been about 6.5% CAGR, which is why a company that can realistically grow much faster may be worth a higher-than-normal P/E (or price-to-cash flow). This is where the PE/Growth or PEG ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 2.6-2.8 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent.

Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of 1 or less, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 13th)

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price", or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong (Fedex (FDX) is almost certainly not going to grow at 30% over time). All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

Screening a company via all of these approaches can minimize the chances of overpaying for a quality name (make sure to check that earnings and cash flow are growing so you don't buy a value trap by mistake).

For example, Altria clears nearly all these screens, making it a great deep value buy.

Dividend King's Historical Discount To Fair Value: 32% (Very Strong Buy)

Morningstar's estimated discount to fair value: 27%

Morningstar's star rating: 5 (Strong Buy)

PE: 10.2 (vs. 16.4 modern low-rate era average)

Price-to-cash flow: 11.8 vs. 18.7 historical average

PEG: 1.3 (based on 8% CAGR analyst consensus for next five years)

On top of that, you get a generous 7.8% yield - most "high yield" funds and ETFs pay around 3%.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets, data as of September 13th)

Bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

I maintain a watch list that takes every company I track and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality. All dividend stocks can be ranked 3-11, and my watch list (about 200 companies) only includes those with quality scores of 8 and higher.

8: Above-average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital.

9: Blue-chip company, limit to 5-10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value.

10: SWAN stock, buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital.

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of your invested capital.

A score of 7 is average quality, which means about a 1% probability of a dividend cut during a recession, based on how much S&P 500 dividends have been cut in past economic downturns.

(Sources: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and, potentially, a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low

Undervalued per other valuation methods

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5-10 years, and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 13th)

In the above table, I've set it up to show all the methods we've discussed today. You can thus see that most of the above companies are potentially fantastic long-term buys, based on many important valuation metrics, including Morningstar's qualitative ratings (of management quality, moat, and margin of safety).

This is what I mean by "fat pitch" investing - buying them when they are at their least popular ("Be greedy when others are fearful"). It doesn't mean buying some speculative, small company with an untested business model in hopes it becomes the next Amazon (AMZN).

The goal is simply to buy quality blue chips whose fundamentals are firmly intact, and whose valuations are so ridiculously low that modest long-term growth can deliver 15-25% CAGR total returns as the market realizes its mistake.

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue chips to pop (sometimes 5-10 years), but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will, which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

Bottom Line: "It's A Market Of Stocks, Not A Stock Market"

My fellow Dividend King and valuation Guru Chuck Carnevale is fond of saying, "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market". This means that even though the broader market may be getting rich, something great is always on sale.

At any given time, there are dozens of quality dividend stocks that are hated, most in excessively pessimistic overreactions that create attractive long-term opportunities for long-term investors.

Today, MO, ABBV, and BEP are good defensive high yield stocks to buy, while MPLX, CM, and MMM offer significant upside should we get some form of trade deal and avoid a recession in 2020. Even if we don't, their payouts are safe, with sub-2% average recession cut risk.

This weekly series is meant to teach you how to think about valuations, as well as offer attractive opportunities for the equity portfolio of your portfolio. No dividend stock is a bond alternative, and anyone who believes otherwise is risking becoming a forced seller at the worst possible time, incurring massive permanent losses that could sink your retirement goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, MO, MPLX, MMM, UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.