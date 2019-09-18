Why All Investors Should Consider A 'High Quality' Investment Strategy

I created a high-quality growth portfolio almost 4 years ago which was designed to outperform the S&P 500. I built the portfolio on Seeking Alpha and documented all the transactions on the platform as I assembled my portfolio. Over this 4-year period, the portfolio, Project $1M, has delivered annualized returns of just over 20%, well ahead of the 12.7% annualized return that the S&P 500 has delivered. While the portfolio has had certainly its share of struggles upfront, the ride for the last 3 years has generally been consistently smooth.

At the time I created the portfolio, I also had the option of pursuing a 'deep value' approach and potentially pursing more cyclical businesses with reduced PEs, and holding and trading them for shorter period of time once they approached intrinsic value, or taking the approach of identifying really strong, competitively advantaged businesses and paying ‘above-market multiples’ and holding them for extended periods of time. Ultimately, I chose the latter approach, which has worked out well for me. There are 5 key observations that I want to reflect on around why I believe the approach has worked and why it may make sense for other investors to consider high-quality franchises.

Large growing markets with secular tailwinds

Many of the businesses that I’ve pursued have meaningful secular tailwinds. Some of these are fairly obvious. Amazon (AMZN), for instance, is riding the dual secular tailwinds of a shift to e-commerce, a market which is expected to grow by mid-teens over the next 5 years, as well as the strong growth in enterprise cloud computing, or the shift from on-premise systems to the cloud. Cloud computing is still less than 10% of overall enterprise IT spend, so this has a long way to play out. Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) are both riding the shift in time spent from watching linear television to content consumption online, monetizing this via online advertising. Online advertising is also expected to grow more than double-digits globally over the next 5 years.

Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) are each fortunate enough to have 4 separate secular tailwinds propelling their businesses. Digital payments still only account for a minority of all payment transactions that occur in the global economy, less than 10% according to Mastercard, and there is a steady, inexorable shift away from cash and cheque to digital. Mastercard and Visa are also the beneficiaries of increasing adoption in MPOS (mobile point of sale) that is enabling their payment instruments to be accepted in tens of millions of additional merchants than previously possible, and finally both are well exposed to the growth in e-commerce (which can't be cash-settled) and in increased emerging markets consumption.

Why does this matter? Each of these businesses is being propelled by natural forces within their respective markets that account for above trend growth. They are all experiencing revenue growth in the double-digit percentages, organically, as a result of natural trends in their industry, resulting in strong profitability, strong cash flow generation, and strong returns to shareholders. They don't need to artificially focus on manufactured expense reductions to help grow earnings per share.

Strong competitive advantages capture disproportionate share of industry value

High-quality franchises have strong competitive advantages that give them unfair advantages in the segments that they operate in, such that they not only ride the natural tailwinds of the markets that they operate in, but also suck up much of the value created in these spaces by virtue of their strong assets and competitive position. In the digital advertising space for example, Facebook and Google account for almost 60% of combined digital ad spending globally. Advertisers want to be able to reach a global audience across many different audience segments with one ad buy, and Facebook and Google are really the only ad platforms today that allow advertisers to do this at scale. Similarly, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), while not a Project $1M position, captures 87% of smartphone industry profit while only having 18% share. While e-commerce is a massively growing segment of the retail industry, Amazon absolutely dominates in the US, gobbling up market share from less advantaged players and accounting for almost 50% of e-commerce retail sales.

Thus while other lower-quality players may also play in these same industry segments and experience tailwinds, it is the high-quality franchises that tend to dominate their industry segments and capture the majority of the value.

Immunity from poor economic conditions

Strong business models in markets where there are strong secular tailwinds is a powerful combination which leads to relative immunity from poor economic conditions.

Businesses like Google and Mastercard actually grew their revenues during the great recession of 2008-2009, experiencing year-over-year growth during this period while other businesses floundered and sputtered as consumers shut down spending in droves. Both businesses grew revenues 7% year over year between Q4 2009 and Q4 2008, arguably during the worst of the economic conditions.

While retailers and other deep value consumer discretionary plays saw significant declines in revenue and earnings during this period, high-quality franchises provided some shelter during the storm. Just as significantly, given many of these businesses sport exceptionally high cash generation, they have some measure of control over their own destiny. Almost 15% of Google's revenue comes back into the business as free cash flow, while Mastercard converts almost 30% of revenue to free cash flow.

This is powerful, and provides investors with the ability to sleep well at night given that the economic future of these quality franchises is largely within their own hands. It also means that there is less of a need to trade in and out of these businesses as they aren't cyclical in nature and there is a significantly reduced likelihood that they would go under, even in the worst economic conditions.

Flexibility to invest for the future or do buybacks

High-quality franchises benefit from a virtuous cycle. Secular tailwinds and a competitively advantaged position allow for strong revenue growth and free cash flow generation. This cash flow can be in turn reinvested back into the opportunities in front of the franchise, often at high returns on invested capital, creating more long-term wealth for shareholders. Facebook and Google consistently invest 30-50% of operating cash flow back into the business for future growth efforts. Of course, some of these projects will reap rewards while others will not, but given both have returns on invested capital of near 20%, it is highly likely that in aggregate, these initiatives will deliver positive shareholder value. In the case of Facebook and Mastercard, both are investing aggressively while also periodically undertaking significant shareholder buybacks to further juice shareholder returns.

Maintain their premium valuation status, durability and strong investor returns longer than most appreciate

There is occasionally a reluctance on the part of value investors to consider high-quality franchises given perceived valuation premiums to the market and what may happen should those premiums come crashing down after the growth of the businesses slows. What is interesting is that quality franchises have a knack for maintaining above-market valuations for extended periods of time, and still delivering substantially higher returns than the market, even as growth rates decline.

Consider both Google and Mastercard. Both have consistently traded above-market valuation multiples for the past decade, and both have managed to still deliver market-beating performance in spite of such a high market multiple. Alphabet and Mastercard have consistently traded at PEs above 20x earnings (Mastercard briefly dipped to 15x earnings in 2010) over the last decade. However, both revenue growth and earnings growth rates have substantially decelerated over this period of time for both businesses. High-quality franchises have a knack for maintaining premium valuations over extended periods of time because the quality of the franchise and business growth can remain still substantially better than the market for extended periods, even if it experiences a slowdown.

Both Alphabet and Mastercard were growing revenue at over 20% annualized 10 years ago. While the rate of revenue growth for both is now in the mid-teens, they still trade on premium valuations to market because their growth is still at a premium to market, over 10 years later. Over the last 10 years, both Mastercard and Alphabet have delivered materially higher returns than the S&P 500, and in Mastercard's case, more substantially so. While the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has delivered 13% p.a. over 10 years, Alphabet has returned 14.5% p.a. over the last decade and Mastercard almost 28% p.a. High-quality franchises have a knack for surprising with the durability and staying power of their businesses and how much wealth they create for shareholders.

Takeaway

Quality businesses often trade at premium valuations to market, putting some investors off considering them as part of their investment strategy. However, competitively advantaged businesses in growing markets typically have a habit of maintaining premium valuations for extended periods of time, growing strongly throughout a variety of economic conditions and generating material, above-market investor returns in the process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, MA, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.