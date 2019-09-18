Shopify: Buying The Correction

One of the best stocks to hold in recent years has been Shopify (SHOP). The leading multi-channel commerce platform was under $20 a share in the beginning of 2016, but recently hit a high just under $410. For those looking to get into one of the market's hottest names, the recent bear market may provide the perfect opportunity.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The name is now down more than 20% from its recent high, trading just above $320 in Monday's after-hours, after the company announced a secondary offering of 1.9 million Class A shares. This would represent dilution of about 2% before including the 15% over-allotment option given to underwriters, yet the stock is down more than 5% on the news. This news of dilution comes after a recent acquisition was announced that also has a partial stock component.

On one hand, the secondary offering represents a little bit of a missed opportunity given where shares were in recent weeks. Had management announced this deal when shares were around $400, they could have sold less shares or raised even more money for the same number of shares. Imagine pricing the deal at, say, $385 instead of under $320 where it did end up. However, the deal will help to improve an already sparkling balance sheet, which, at the end of the most recent quarter, featured over $2 billion in cash and short-term investments, against just about $300 million in total liabilities. This gives the company plenty of financial flexibility to continue investments in future growth, whether they be internal projects or external acquisitions.

One thing I really like about Shopify is that it is consistently outperforming expectations. When you take a look at the earnings history page here, all you see is green, meaning there have been no estimate misses. That means both revenue and earnings estimates are almost always on the rise, and management has certainly boosted guidance for this year a few times as detailed below:

Q4 2018 earnings report: 2019 revenue guidance of $1.46-1.48 billion

Q1 2019 earnings report: 2019 revenue guidance of $1.48-1.50 billion

Q2 2019 earnings report: 2019 revenue guidance of $1.51-1.53 billion

With two revenue guidance hikes already in the books, the Street is expecting to see another one coming moving forward. The current analyst estimate for revenues this year is $1.54 billion, and given the company's track record, it would not surprise me to see that number be low when all is said and done. Revenue growth for the year could be 45%, with projections for double-digit increases expected for many years to come. This was a name that had total revenues of just $205 million in 2015, but is already expected to do more than ten times that amount next year.

Unlike some of the new tech names out there, Shopify is already profitable on a non-GAAP basis. GAAP losses right now are primarily a function of stock-based compensation, but as revenues continue to soar, I think we'll see margins scale a bit, with GAAP profitability eventually coming. The company has produced positive cash flow from operations the past two years, and getting to free cash flow in the coming years will only help the balance sheet further. Shopify is not a name that's selling shares because it is burning cash and needs to plug balance sheet holes, it's one that is selling shares to fund growth opportunities.

Let me discuss one of the bear camp's main concerns, and that is valuation. Right now, shares go for about 17.5 times next year's expected sales, compared to a name like eBay (EBAY) that goes for about three times. However, eBay is barely growing right now, and one analyst thinks Shopify will pass eBay by year's end to become America's second-largest e-commerce platform. That analyst put a $410 price target on the stock, while another recently stated Shopify could trade to $481 in the most bullish note on the Street currently. While Shopify is expensive right now, investors in this low interest rate environment seem to love to pay for growth - and that's something Shopify currently has plenty of. As revenues soar, that valuation won't look as bad even if the stock rises a bit from here.

In the end, I believe investors could use the recent bear market in Shopify to load up on shares. While the secondary offering will mean a small amount of dilution, the stock sale is a way to fund more growth opportunities and add to an already strong balance sheet. The company continues to outperform expectations and has already raised its revenue forecast twice this year. With many years of growth expected ahead, I think investors that pass on the name now will look back at this pullback as a missed opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.