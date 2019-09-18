Apple's Focus On Services Continues To Pay Off

iPhone 11 pricing is likely to cause ASP's are likely to fall. But, high margin service revenues should be able to make up the slack.

I always look forward to Apple’s (AAPL) big product presentations. The production value is always high. I enjoy the hip music. And, Tim Cook and Co. are always so enthusiastic. In short, these events are a nice pick-me-up during what might have otherwise been a boring market day.

Apple is my largest holding by a long shot, so these meetings are also potentially important to my financial health. Right now, AAPL makes up ~9.05% of my overall portfolio. This is an extremely overweight position in a portfolio that deems a ~2% weighting as “full.” However, Apple's shares traded for irrationally cheap prices for years, which compelled me to accumulate a very large position due to the high-quality nature of the company’s operations. The high quality of the company combined with the fact that Apple has been extremely generous to shareholders with capital returns under Tim Cook’s leadership makes it easy to sleep well at night holding an outsized position.

Probably the biggest critique that Apple has had over the years is that the company no longer innovates. Apple haters seem to believe that Tim Cook is incapable of creativity. Well, my first thought as I watched Apple’s recent product/service centric presentation was that this should assuage any doubt that these claims are true. However, instead of rushing to write this piece, I wanted to let the news ruminate for a moment. Well, after thinking about the news and Apple’s apparent strategy moving forward, I continue to feel that same gut reaction. Innovation is alive and well in Cupertino and I suspect that Apple’s success story is far from over.

September Keynote Presentation Highlights

After wishing everyone a good morning and welcoming them to the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple's CEO Tim Cook began this year’s annual media event by saying, “We’ve always believed that by giving people wonderful tools, you enable them to do wonderful things.”

This statement set the tone. I immediately assumed that he was foreshadowing the company’s enhanced focus on these “wonderful things” (otherwise known as services). Well, it didn’t take long for Cook to prove me right because he then skipped the usual updates that typically begin presentations like this (backwoods looking data and statistics, guidance, highlights and milestones, etc.) and transitioned immediately into the App Store updates and highlights.

Before I get into what Cook had to say, I think it’s important to note that Apple has a global active installed base of roughly 1.5b devices. At the end of Q1, there were approximately 900m iPhones in use. These numbers are staggeringly large, which is why analysts have historically focused on Apple’s hardware sales, the cash flows, and the margins that these device sales produce. But I think it’s clear at this point that the smartphone industry is mature. Innovation is slowing in this space. Refresh cycles are elongating. This is why Apple recently transitioned away from iPhone centric data reporting and guidance. Instead, the company appears to be more focused on highlighting its ability to monetize the 1.5b devices that exist in its ecosystem. To me, this makes perfect sense, because not only is the services segment posting much stronger growth than hardware (service growth came in at ~18% last quarter), but the margins here are much higher (overall gross margin in the most recent quarter was 37.6% while the services segment produced margin of 64.1%).

Cook first focused on the newly developed Apple Arcade, a subscription service that enables users to download and play mobile video games. The mobile game market is huge, with billions of active handsets. Game studios and producers have been fighting for market share in the space and now it appears that Apple is looking to leverage its active installed base to take a bite out of this quickly growing pie.

I’ve been bullish on the gaming space for a while now. In recent articles, I’ve noted that while this continues to be a growth industry long term, it appears that the traditional studios and producers don’t have much of a moat. Because of this, I find little margin of safety in the video game makers whose valuations still trade at a premium to the market’s, even after industry-wide weakness. I think Apple’s entry into the mobile gaming space with its subscription service further solidifies this idea. Consumers don’t care much about who produces their games, so long as they’re enjoyable. And at a $4.99 monthly price tag, Apple’s subscription game service is affordable (Apple’s service is half the price of Microsoft’s monthly Game Pass subscription on the Xbox). I think this ~$5.00/month fee is the sweet spot for an add-on that consumers are content to overlook when paying their monthly bills.

Then, he moved on to the highly anticipated Apple TV+ service. Cook highlighted The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Jennifer Aniston, making her first television series appearance since the extremely popular, Friends. Cook mentioned that the trailer for The Morning Show is one of the most-watched trailers of any television show, ever. He also noted a recent Entertainment Weekly report calling Apple’s main attraction, “Fall’s most anticipated series.”

He then showed the trailer for what appeared to be a more dramatic, Game of Thrones-esque production starring Jason Momoa, called “See,” though if I’m being honest, while the cinematics were beautiful and bold, the story-line’s premise didn’t seem all that exciting to me and I don’t have high hopes.

Regardless, it’s apparent that the company is planning on investing in high quality production and star power, showing that it is serious about this streaming App.

And then, during what was likely the most impactful moment of this year’s Keynote event, after announcing that Apple’s OTT service will be available in over 100 countries on the November 1st launch date, Cook said, “and it is just,” before stopping, with a dramatic pause, and then exclaiming, “$4.99 per month, for the whole family!”

This statement moved markets. Rivals Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) both dropped on the news that the behemoth Apple was not only entering the streaming wars, but at the lowest price point of the major competitors. To me, this statement by Cook is likely the final nail in the coffin of Netflix’s pricing power. I think OTT services like Netflix and HBOGo are going to be in trouble if they’re forced to charge consumers ~$15-$20/month when there are companies like Apple and Disney charging less than half that price. It’s certainly true that Netflix, Disney, and WarnerMedia have much more extensive content libraries than Apple at this point, though when it comes to war chests and the ability to invest in original content moving forward, no one can hope to compete with Apple if it truly decides to take significant share in the OTT space. I’m not saying that Apple is going to win the streaming wars. But, I am saying that other companies relying on pricing power to pay for content spend, driven margins higher, and eventually result in significant profits are probably going to have to re-think their business plans now that Apple TV+ and Disney+ have undercut the existing OTT market.

And, not only is Apple TV+’s monthly subscription charge cheaper than a cup of luxury coffee, but Cook went on to say that consumers who buy new iPhones, iPads, Macs, or Apple TVs will receive 1 year of Apple TV+ included for free. This seems like a great strategy to incentivize hardware upgrades while also exposing consumers to yet another aspect of Apple’s sticky ecosystem.

After focusing on services, Cook moved on to the iPad, highlighting the new iPadOS, which offers over 1 million apps specifically designed to take advantage of the iPad’s large screen.

Then, he turned to the Apple Watch, which might have been the star of the show if it was not for the Apple TV+ announcements. For those who say that Cook can’t innovate, I think it’s important to note that he is responsible for the Apple Watch which is the world’s foremost wearable device. The company continues to increase the capabilities of this device and now that the price point is lower, I think it’s only a matter of time before these wearable screens are ingrained in popular culture as smart phones have become during the last decade or so.

Cook and fellow teammates discussed cosmetic updates and customizations new to the watch, as well as exciting health and fitness capabilities. He talked about the new always-on retina display, all-day, 18-hour battery life, and screens formatted so that you can see display at various angles without having to raise your wrist. And, getting into the health and wellness capabilities of the wearable device, he noted the Watch’s fall detection, emergency SOS (cellular models will have access to international emergency calling in over 150 countries without an iPhone, offering peace of mind for those considering international travel), and medical ID capabilities.

Investors believe that healthcare/health monitoring is the next big frontier for wearable technology and it appears that Apple is on board, announcing the success of the Apple Heart Study (the largest study ever focused on Atrial Fibrillation), and 3 upcoming health studies that the company is working on to increase the capabilities of the Apple Watch, the Apple Hearing Study (working with the World Health Organization and The University of Michigan), the Apple Women’s Health Study (partnering with The National institute of Environmental Health Sciences and Harvard School of Public Health), and the Apple Heart and Movement Study (partnering with the American Heart Association and Brigham and Women’s Hospital).

Cook closed the health segment of the presentation by noting that all data collected using the Research Apple will be private and secure, showing that personal privacy and state security is still front and center in Apple’s overall mission.

Conclusion

I recently covered Apple’s iPhone pricing announcements here, coming to the conclusion that while the lower price on the baseline model will likely result in declining ASPs, the increased services revenues can make up for any margin loss we see in the hardware space. I know that bearish analysts are going to focus on the $699 price of the iPhone 11, but I think those who get too caught up on that detail are missing the point. From gaming to entertainment to travel to fin-tech to healthcare and beyond, Apple’s ecosystem is proving itself to be extremely valuable once again. In a world where reoccurring, high margin revenues are all of the rage, it’s no wonder that Apple's shares are experiencing multiple expansion. Apple's stock has popped a few percent since the recent presentation and is currently climbing back towards its all-time highs set late last year.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Right now, Apple's shares are trading for ~19x ttm earnings, which is well above the company’s 10-year average P/E ratio of ~15.5x. However, when you take a step back and attempt to comprehend the magnitude of the cash flows that this company’s ecosystem generates, it’s truly mind-boggling. Sure, 19x is historically high, but then again, outside of Microsoft (MSFT), I’m not sure that there is a safer bet in the technology space and Apple continues to trade at a steep discount to that trillion-dollar market cap brethren.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, DIS, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.