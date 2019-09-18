Lobo Tiggre: Uranium Is In A Bull Market

Tiggre likes the uranium trade and believes that recovering uranium stocks could potentially see gains of up to 50% in a couple of months.

Although President Trump declined to issue quotas for domestic uranium production in July, they could still be on the cards, pending an October 14 report.

Uranium stocks have experienced aggressive volatility in recent months, but overall uranium is in a bull market, according to Lobo Tiggre, CEO of Louis James.

Uranium has an underlying strongly bullish trend, Lobo Tiggre, CEO of Louis James and editor of the Independent Speculator, told viewers on his debut appearance on Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

“The most important thing to have in clear in your head about this is that uranium overall is in a bull market,” Tiggre said. “We’ve seen a series of higher highs and higher lows since 2016.”

As well as this strongly bullish overall trend, uranium stocks also have a potential bullish tailwind on the way. While President Trump declined to issue quotas for domestic uranium production in July, tanking a lot of the uranium stocks, Tiggre believes quotas could still happen.

“[President Trump] didn’t say ‘No, it’s not important,’” explained Tiggre. “What he said was that we need to study this more. We’re importing so much of this that we need to look at this whole situation.”

President Trump has created a study group that will deliver a fresh report on October 14.

“I want to stress that if the US government does something to support uranium prices, it’s a tailwind,” Tiggre added. “It’s on top of an underlying bullish trend. If it doesn’t, that trend is still there and that’s why I think investors should be thinking about this right now.”

Uranium stocks are recovering since they got whacked in July:

But Tiggre still thinks that they could go back to where they were trading before or even higher. “That could make for easily 30%, 40%, 50% gains in a couple of months,” he added.

