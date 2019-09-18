IBM: Outperforming Other Cloud Players

Among cloud names, how IBM has been a better investment than Amazon and Salesforce.

Investment Thesis

IBM (IBM) has been an attractive investment for 2019. IBM has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), as well as other cloud players, for example, Salesforce (CRM) and Amazon (AMZN).

What's more, when nobody had any conviction that IBM was a great stock to own, given that I'm a contrarian and deep value investor, I was bullish on the name for more than a twelve months and particularly vocal during the aggressive sell-off of Q4 2018.

As it stands right now, after this rally, I would consider lightening up a little in my position; here is why:

Underlying Dynamics

IBM has many buy-and-hold shareholders. And while buy-and-hold worked terrifically well when the world was less prone to technological disruption, nowadays, a buy-and-hold strategy is slightly more challenging.

Furthermore, even the great Sage of Omaha has found it somewhat challenging trouncing the market over the past, say, 10 years.

Now, obviously, Warren Buffett is on a league of his own. Also, we should note that Buffett is playing a slightly different game, one of capital preservation, hence the plus 20% cash and equivalents balance sheet.

But for IBM shareholders, there is a different set of underlying dynamics worth noting.

Last year, in October 2018, IBM decided to flex its balance sheet, by deploying its final arrow in the quiver and acquiring Red Hat for approximately $34 billion. At the time, this aggressive, high-conviction move saw IBM deploying roughly a third of its market cap. And I came out when the stock was at $117.xx with a buy recommendation.

With the benefit of hindsight (always nice to see, but with no practical applicability), the stock would still fall further, to approximately $108. Nevertheless, from the $117 in October 2018, up to this moment, the return is approximately 25%, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time period, which delivered just under 14%.

Dividends, Dividends, Dividends

Many investors crave a steady dividend. Nothing beats that cold hard cash every quarter, right? The problem though is that buying shares (with a large dividend) is not quite the same thing as buying a bond (that returns to full value plus dividends).

For example, if IBM were to pay out a 4.55% dividend yield (which it does), and over the next couple of years the stock was down 10%, which is a possibility, those dividends amount to fake money. How so?

Because investors have seen the value of their shares depreciate, which although it would be offset by IBM's large dividend, shareholders would not actually be better off at the end of this two-year period.

Valuation - Still A Margin Of Safety

The table below largely echoes my feelings towards IBM.

Source: author's calculations

There is undoubtedly a margin of safety in IBM. And that's why I felt compelled to proclaim over the past year that IBM had a large margin of safety and carried an attractive risk-reward profile.

Moreover, if you have followed my work on SA, you will have noted that I have been an outspoken bear of Amazon and Salesforce, two stocks which I argued time and time again had run their course, for now.

Data by YCharts

Highlighted above are both of these stocks, and how they have underperformed IBM in 2019.

We could do the same exercise on Microsoft (MSFT), a stock which I have been highly bullish on for a considerable amount of time.

My point is that being bullish a name on valuation basis alone won't cut it in 2019. Sure, a cheap stock has more pent-up potential, but I highlight above Microsoft - the opposite of cheap stock - to demonstrate that it's about understanding the overarching dynamics as much as it's about grasping valuations.

The Bottom Line

If you buy the same securities everyone else is buying, you will have the same results as everyone else. - John Templeton

Investing is not supposed to be easy. The easy thing is not to reflect and not to challenge one's portfolio. IBM certainly has a lot going for it, and that's why I was bullish on the name when few others were willing to do the same.

But as it stands right now, investors are starting to appreciate and highlight why IBM is a great investment; consequently, I believe that now is the right time to start to add to one's position in IBM.

To be absolutely clear, I'm not arguing for anyone to fully exit one's position in a blunt approach. But in the same way as one should work hard to buy in stages, it makes substantial sense to take a little bit of one's holding in stages too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.