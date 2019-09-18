BMW: The Story Remains Much The Same - I Remain Bullish

Nonetheless, the upsides of this German car manufacturer remain convincing, and as a long-term investor, shares of BMW are trading at multi-year lows.

This indicates that the short-term price pressure for the company stock is likely to remain - especially when including the overall macro sentiment in automotive.

Despite expanding revenue growth and sales in several segments and geographies, BMW's downsides namely cost increases, are unlikely to simply disappear.

I wrote my last update on BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) almost 3 months back. My article, "Why BMW's CEO Stepping Down Is A Good Thing", focused heavily on the departing CEO and how the new CEO might change things (and who it might be). Given that there's been a number of pieces of news, the Frankfurt Motor Show, the block against emissions as well as a recent sales rise in 2Q19 which has given the company's stock some reinvigoration, I consider it relevant at this time to update my thesis.

Let us see if there's a reason to invest into BMW at this time, or if you're better off waiting for a while and see if the stock price drops back down once more.

BMW - Short-term sales increases - An excellent 2Q19

So, first of all, we had a 2Q19 since my last article. The 2Q, in this case, was presented by the departing CEO, Harald Krüger. He spent most of his introduction talking about the future plans of electrifying the BMW fleet with all-electric car models as well as hybrids, with 25 models planned by 2023.

As of yet, I consider BMW's hybrid/electric offerings to be somewhat of a WIP. Examples of this can be seen in the massive 60% growth in EV-sales during 1H19 compared to 1H18 - until you see that the growth was actually to 10000 vehicles, which in terms of German auto sales, is of course very modest indeed.

However - let's move on to the meat of the matter - the performance during 2Q19, which came in at rather excellent numbers.

Why?

BMW achieved new all-time highs both in 2Q19 as well as 1H19 - this applies for Rolls-Royce as well as the BMW brand in addition to BMW Motorrad. BMW's half-year sales, for the first time, increased to over 1.25 million vehicles.

The company is completing new model renewals, and the new models are delivered to showrooms across the globe.

The company is on track to meet its fiscal guidance of 6-8% EBIT margin for 2019, albeit barely (6.1% and this is prior to antitrust provisions).

Despite a challenging global market in the automotive industry, BMW managed to increase market share.

2.9% revenue increase.

Financial results of negative €148 million related to CapEx, FX, depreciation and EV investments despite revenue expansion.

Group EBT margin of 8.7% at the end of June 2019.

So, all in all, it was a good quarter which improved somewhat on the results on the first. The key points I found were that first, the electrification of the fleet continues to meet current market demand, and is set to begin early (2023 as opposed to 2025).

(Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call Slides)

The second is that while these years will likely continue to be CapEx-intensive, the company isn't exactly to be counted out during those years - they remain very relevant indeed, with expanding sales and a growing footprint in China.

The company is eluding to these increased costs in several ways. Let's look at some examples from the quarterly.

The increasingly challenging market environment and sustained intense competitions dampened business development. As expected higher manufacturing costs and scheduled depreciation also impacted earnings. R&D spending remained high as planned, focusing in particular on development of vehicle architectures and drivetrain as well as new products, electrification and connectivity. (Source: 2Q19 Quarterly Earnings Call)

The important takeaway, as mentioned in the previous article, is the continued planning of such high degree of expenses. Important, however, is that BMW is continuing to meet targets, expectations, and indices - such as FCF in the car segment.

Let's look at the segment's free cash flow. At €869 million for the second quarter, it was as expected significantly higher than in the first three months of the year. We are also targeting a positive free cash flow in the second half year and aiming for a figure, which should approach a similar level as last year. (Source: 2Q19 Quarterly Earnings Call)

The company manages well here too, despite the increased CapEx and requirements for spending related to EV development and manufacturing.

Despite the negative financial result incurred due to the spending, the pre-tax group earnings in the automotive segment amounted to €1.2B during the first half of the year - marking an increase of 3.8%. This growth is directly related to portfolio/sales growth in the company's primary market - and this set the tone for the quarterly.

Brexit remains a risk, including a hard Brexit with production potentially moving

A key risk for the company remains the potential of a hard Brexit. The company has already stated that they're more than ready to relocate production to other nations - such as the Netherlands - in the case of an unfavorable Brexit.

The UK is the fourth-biggest car market in the entire world for the company, and BMW is a beloved brand in the nation - as well as the home of both the MINI and the Rolls-Royce. However, as stated by the departing CEO, the company remains ready to adjust volumes at Nedcar in the Netherlands, and adjusting down production in the company plant in Oxford.

The question here is one of flexibility, given that BMW's production is actually located in the UK itself. However, because the company has already enacted measures to ensure a favorable production regardless of outcome, the risk of a hard Brexit is mitigated somewhat for BMW (at least in terms of production). This is because the new BMW models - such as the X - are being built in both facilities. The takeaway from BMW is that, in the CEO's words:

And BMW is always having the most flexible production system so we could build more or less whatever is required and making sure that our working capital is definitely in balance. (Source: 2Q19 Quarterly Earnings Call)

In short, BMW is preparing for every eventuality - including downsizing Oxford in the case of a hard Brexit, if circumstances here prove to be unprofitable. To this contributor, despite living in the EU, the risk of a hard Brexit isn't one I consider altogether negative, as the associated chaos will bring with it opportunities. I remain focused on that the companies I invest in plan for the potential outcome - BMW does this.

Company cost-savings plan in line

In addition to improved revenue growth, the company NEXT program remains in line to deliver cost savings across the board. The current focus is on the raw material costs related to current cars as well as the prioritization of future investments. The company's indirect purchasing portion is also in focus - a relevant area, given the annual purchase volume of about €20B.

(Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call Slides)

The bottom line is, the company has achieved a savings amount in the low three digits (in €M) through the cost-savings program in 1H19 alone, with an additional similar amount expected in 2H19. Things are going according to plan here as well.

The company remains committed to hybrids

Something to also consider when investing in BMW is the company's fundamental stance on the BEV/Flexible/Hybrid question. The company remains fully committed to pursuing its strategy of "slow" electrification, with a significant hybrid model line, as opposed to the pure BEV that other manufacturers focus on. Why is this?

(Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call Slides)

Because, as the company argues in the earnings call, the approach for creating the necessary charging and management infrastructure differs greatly on a country-to-country basis. The company mentions Norway where 75% of the nation's fleet is already electrified, as well as the financial support found in the nation. Obviously, circumstances here are favorable for pure BEVs.

However, looking at eastern and southeastern/southern Europe, you won't find this sort of development due to an utter (mostly) lack of support, infrastructure, and reliability. As such, customers choose differently - and BMW wants to cater to both markets and not lose existing ICE-lovers. The company is also researching long-distance hybrid solutions, with pure electricity driving and ICE long-distance driving.

(Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call Slides)

This logic is the fundamental reason for the company's flexible platform and why they consider it the right approach. This contributor agrees with this approach and the logic behind it, and considers the perceived approach by nations like Norway, Sweden, Germany, some of USA and other first-world nations to be short-sighted and ignoring the fundamentals of nations like Italy, Spain, Ukraine and other nations who nonetheless have a very large customer base who won't be going electric all that soon - and that's not even mentioning U.S. areas such as Texas, Ohio or other states, where EV development will probably take longer.

Outlook & valuation update

The company's outlook for the remaining 2019 remains positive, and the company sets high goals during challenging times.

(Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call Slides)

Given that most European automakers are experiencing share price pressure, I find peer comparisons and historical P/E-valuations to be valid even if the companies I look at (Renault (OTC:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF)) aren't necessarily identical to BMW. In fact, I consider BMW to be the most "particular" of the bunch, given the lack of a truck/bus/van segment and their focus on a hybrid segment.

(Source: Google Finance)

Following this slight recovery, BMW shares are trading at about 9 times earnings and yielding about 5.4% in dividends per annum. This is actually significantly more undervalued than Daimler which currently trades above 12, but above Renault, which still trades below 7 times earnings.

Given the high degree of uncertainty in the field today, investing in a highly cyclical stock such as an automotive manufacturer brings with it inherent amounts of risk.

You shouldn't buy the company at anything above year-low valuations. Excepting the small dip 2 months ago which persisted until a few weeks back, BMW stock has never traded as cheaply as it is at this time, at least not in the past 5 years.

We could look at earnings trends, but I don't believe these to be a relevant metric at this time due to the high degree of investments going forward - BMW has been able to grow its earnings looking at the past decade or so, but this isn't an indicator that the company will manage well breaking more seriously into the BEV/Hybrid market.

As of today, I still consider BMW's electrification to be more niche than anything else - and the company will actually have to release a competitive lineup before it can measure itself with other BEV manufacturers, and before the return of such investments can be properly calculated. The old adage "past performance is no indication of future performance" isn't one I necessarily agree with all the time - but it fits here.

Recommendation update

In the end, this contributor considers the BMW yay/nay-question to come down to one thing, given that I consider valuation appealing/undervalued and the company a quality company in which I am already LONG.

If you consider, through research and/or belief, that BMW's strategy of catering to both BEV/Hybrid vehicle markets to be valid, and if you consider the company as a whole to be qualitative, then you should do some more due diligence on the matter. If the company succeeds here, they will capture markets later abandoned to a greater degree if other manufacturers switch to only pure BEV. In this scenario, BMW is an excellent investment, likely to generate market-beating returns over the long term.

If on the other hand, you consider this strategy to be flawed, as infrastructure will catch up quicker than BMW expects, then you may be better off investing in one of BMW's competitors - Renault or Daimler comes to mind, but VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) is also an option. Because if so, then the company's investment into hybrid platform technology will be a massive waste of capital which in the long run will not pay off.

As I mentioned, I'm already long BMW. I consider the company's strategy a boon, and I believe the company will capture markets and profits both from other manufacturers and because I believe hybrids will be of continued interest to people who live rurally.

This includes me, who has previously driven a BMW, now drives a VW Passat, and would be interested in one of BMW's hybrids in 2-3 years.

Because of that, and the company's operational excellence, I continue to consider BMW a good buy and rate the company a "BUY" at this valuation.

Recommendation

At valuations of ~9 times earnings, I consider BMW to be undervalued and worthy of a "BUY" recommendation. I do recommend caution and consideration, however, given that automotive stocks are slightly volatile at best, and beasts at worst.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMWYY, RNSDF, RNLSY, DDAIF, DMLRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.