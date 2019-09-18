Carbonite: A Speculative Trade Opportunity
About: Carbonite, Inc. (CARB)
by: Steve Auger
Summary
Carbonite has had several disturbing events recently, including product quality issues, CEO resignation, and new executive management installed.
The company acquired Webroot and took on massive debt as a result. They will have trouble financing any more acquisitions.
The stock has been declining for the past year, resulting in a speculative trade opportunity.
When I first started looking at Carbonite, Inc. (CARB), I thought it would be a great investment. The stock price has been in decline for the past year, going from $42.80 to a