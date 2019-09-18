KT Corporation: 5G Represents Both An Opportunity And A Risk

Growth in mobile ARPU and the IPTV & broadband businesses will help to partially offset the increase in 5G-related costs.

The competition for 5G subscribers has come at a hefty cost, with the company's 2Q2019 operating profit down -27.8% due to a spike in 5G-related costs.

KT Corporation had 419,316 5G subscribers by end-June 2019, or 2% of its subscriber base. It is targeting a 5G penetration rate of 10% and 30% by end-FY2019 and end-FY2020 respectively.

Elevator Pitch

5G represents both an opportunity and a risk for Korean telecommunications service provider KT Corporation (KT, OTC:KTCNF, 030200:KS). On the downside, the company could lose market share to its competitors if it signs up significantly fewer number of new 5G subscribers. At the very least, 5G competition will increase marketing and related costs, depressing KT Corporation's profit in the near term. On the positive side of things, as KT Corporation's 5G subscriber base grows, its mobile ARPU should see a gradual uplift over time, especially as more 5G content is developed to encourage increased data usage.

KT Corporation's valuation is undemanding at 0.50 times P/B and 2.6 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA. Apart from concerns relating to competition and costs associated with 5G, the stock also suffers from a conglomerate discount relating to its non-telecommunications businesses. I will consider the stock only if there are signs of stabilization in 5G adoption or the company unlocks the value of its non-telecommunications businesses via disposals or spin-offs.

Competition Intensifies With 5G

Started in 1981, KT Corporation is one of the three telecommunications service providers in Korea alongside SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM, OTC:SKMTF, 017670:KS) and LG Uplus Corp. (032640:KS.).

In April 2019, KT Corporation launched the first commercial fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless network in South Korea. In the same month, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF, 005930:KS) introduced the first 5G smartphone, Galaxy S10 5G. This has since sparked off competition among the Korean telecommunications service providers in competing for 5G subscribers.

The Korean telecommunications service providers have initially prioritized market share over earnings, focusing on promotions to win over consumers. Promotions include handset subsidies, unlimited data plans, guaranteed residual value and other free gifts to entice consumers to sign up for its 5G plans. Such intense competition and heavy investments in subscriber acquisition costs are not unexpected in the initial phase of 5G.

KT Corporation has signed up 419,316 5G subscribers as of end June 2019, representing close to a 2% penetration of its 21.549 million mobile subscriber base. In comparison, SK Telecom and LG Uplus have approximately 530,000 and 390,000 5G subscribers respectively as of end June 2019. In other words, KT Corporation has a healthy 31% 5G market share. This is line with the company's market share in 1Q2019 prior to the launch of 5G services; SK Telecom, KT Corporation and LG Uplus accounted for 46%, 32% and 22%, respectively, of the Korean mobile market in 1Q2019.

It is always easier to sell to an existing customer than to win over a new one. KT Corporation's healthy 5G subscriber sign-up rate in 2Q2019 is a validation of the success of its 5G plans in converting existing mobile subscribers. Among the company's 5G plans, the 5G Super Plan Basic is very competitive with its existing LTE Premium plan. The existing LTE Premium Plan offers unlimited data similar to the new 5G plans and is priced at KRW89,000 per month. In comparison, the 5G Super Plan Basic plan is priced at a 10% discount at only KRW80,000 per month (but excludes device insurance and data sharing with a second smartphone or tablet), making it very attractive for existing LTE subscribers to upgrade to 5G. KT Corporation also had an edge over the other two competitors because it was the first to introduce unlimited data plans for 5G, giving it the first-mover advantage.

In the second half of the year, 5G competition is expected to remain intense, with the launch of new 5G smartphones, including the popular Samsung Galaxy Note 10. KT Corporation is targeting a 5G penetration rate of 10% by end FY2019 and 30% by end FY2020, versus 2% as of end 1H2019. Both SK Telecom and LG Uplus also have similar ambitious targets. LG Uplus targets a 10% 5G penetration rate by the end of 2019; while SK Telecom aims to increase its 5G subscriber base to 2 million and 7 million in end 2019 and end 2020 respectively, versus 530,000 at the end of June. Competition is expected to only subside when 5G adoption stabilizes and the three Korean telecommunications service providers start competing on service quality rather than promotions and subsidies.

Cost Pressures To Hurt Profit Margins In The Initial Phase Of 5G

KT Corporation registered a decent 2Q2019 revenue of KRW6.1 trillion, which was up +4.5% QoQ and +5.0% YoY. But its operating profit of KRW288.2 billion represented a QoQ decrease of -28.3% and a YoY decline of -27.8%, largely attributable to an increase in expenses associated with 5G.

Total operating expenses increased +7.4% YoY to KRW5.8 trillion, versus a +5.0% YoY increase in the top line for 2Q2019. Within operating expenses, selling expenses and cost of merchandise grew +37.1% and +24.4% to KRW613.9 billion and KRW1.1 trillion respectively. Marketing expenses also surged +20.2% YoY to KRW711.6 billion due to competition for 5G subscribers.

The company has guided for full-year FY2019 operating profit to decline YoY on the basis of increased marketing expenses and other costs relating to 5G competition, highlighting that it "still cannot avoid the fierce competition relating to 5G" on its 2Q2019 earnings call on August 7, 2019. Growth in mobile ARPU and the IPTV & broadband businesses will help to partially mitigate the near-term pressure on 5G-related costs and earnings.

ARPU Growth Is The Bright Spot

KT Corporation's mobile or wireless ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) improved 0.8% QoQ (but still down -1.8% YoY), from KRW31,496 in 1Q2019 to KRW31,745 in 2Q2019, which is largely attributable to the new 5G subscribers. The company estimates that 5G subscribers use 2.3 times as much data per month as their LTE (Long-Term Evolution) counterparts.

With a target of 10% 5G penetration by end-2019, KT Corporation has guided for a YoY growth in ARPU by 4Q2019. 4Q2018 mobile ARPU was KRW31,450, which implies that its 2Q2019 ARPU of KRW31,745 is sustainable and could go higher.

Future ARPU growth will be dependent on the creation and development of 5G content that encourages users to consume more data and upgrade to more expensive 5G data plans.

Growth In IPTV And Broadband Help To Partially Offset Increase in 5G-related Costs

KT Corporation is the second-largest mobile operator in Korea after SK Telecom, but its IPTV service, KT Olleh TV, is the country's No.1 IPTV service.

The company's IPTV revenue grew +14.3% YoY and +8.2% QoQ to KRW408 million for 2Q2019, driven by a +5.7% YoY and +1.9% QoQ increase in the number of IPTV subscribers to 8.11 million for 2Q2019. Its IPTV service has continued to retain existing subscribers and attract new subscribers with a content library of approximately 240,000 VOD titles and 256 channels.

Furthermore, KT Corporation is targeting specific consumer segments with customized products. For movie-goers, the company's new product, Olleh TV Choice, offers its IPTV subscribers exclusive Hollywood movies yet to be screened in cinemas in Korea, leveraging on its partnerships with six major Hollywood studios. For kids, KT Corporation has a partnership with American education company Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) to provide English language educational content. One example was Kids' Land 3.0, English educational content for kids, which doubled video-on-demand usage rate following its launch in May 2018.

KT Corporation has guided for a minimum 10% YoY growth in IPTV revenue and subscriber net additions of approximately 460,000 (similar to FY2018) for FY2019.

The company also bundles IPTV with its internet broadband service, which is doing well too. Broadband revenue grew +0.7% QoQ and +1.9% YoY to KRW483 billion, as the number of broadband subscribers increased +0.8% QoQ and +2.2% YoY to 8.85 million.

The growth in broadband revenue is the result of KT Corporation up-selling its broadband subscribers to Giga Internet, a premium broadband service offering speeds of up to 1Gbps. Giga broadband subscribers have increased as a proportion of total broadband subscribers, from 51.9% in 2Q2018 to 59.0% in 2Q2019. KT Corporation is guiding for an increase in Giga broadband subscribers from 5.22 million as of end 2Q2019 to at least 5.87 million by end 2019.

Non-telecommunications Related Businesses Are A Drag On Valuation

KT Corporation trades at 0.50 times P/B, representing a new all-time historical low. The last time the stock's P/B was as low was in December 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis, when KT Corporation traded at 0.52 times P/B.

The stock also trades at 2.6 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and offers a trailing 4.1% dividend yield.

Besides concerns over the increase in 5G-related costs, KT Corporation's involvement in other non-telecommunications related businesses, such as credit card, internet banking and real estate development, among others, leads to a conglomerate discount being applied to the stock.

This is clearly a concern with investors. On the company's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 7, 2019, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment asked the following question:

KT engages in many different business areas, including wireless, media and fixed line. And so the market investment, investors have quite a bit of interest on the reshuffling or the improvement of your governance structure. I believe that, that initiative or that effort was quite subdued in recent days. Would you then resume on your efforts to improve your governance going forward?

KT Corporation replied to the analyst question, stating that it is open to the possibility of any change as long as it aligns with the company's long-term vision, but it does not have sufficient details to share at this point in time.

This implies that any monetization or streamlining of its non-telecommunications related businesses is probably unlikely anytime soon. While acknowledging that a significant number of Korean companies are effectively conglomerates operating in multiple unrelated businesses and there could be hidden value within these non-telecommunications related businesses, this contributes to the valuation discount assigned to the stock.

Variant View

The key risk factors for KT Corporation are a lower-than-expected 5G market share vis-a-vis its competitors, higher-than-expected 5G-related costs, slower-than-expected growth of its IPTV & broadband businesses and negative regulatory developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.