Honeywell: Promising, But With Higher Volatility Of Late

Operations look good, while the vol picture - while not terrible - has been worsening. Still investible, but keep your eye on the risk side of the equation.

The last year hasn't been fantastic from a risk-return standpoint. We examine rolling volatility and comparative analysis as measures of risk.

Honeywell International (HON) has managed to grow both profits and its dividend over the past year. SA Essential issues an "A+" Profitability Grade based on a composite of metrics. The Q2 earnings transcript indicated that the firm's operations may be poised for further expansion with the movement toward its integrated software business. Here's a snippet from the recent Seventh Annual Laguna Conference:

Greg Lewis (Senior VP and CFO)



Sure. So, I mean that's where - we talked a little bit on the earnings call. You can't look at just any one quarter and say that something is materially changing for Intelligrated given the fact that we grew 18%, 18%, 26%, 46% and 50% through the five quarters going into to 2Q. And so the fact that, this is flattening out a little bit with some of the major systems, order timing, I think that's - I think that's fine. I mean, we're still in a very nice growth trajectory. And as you said, the e-commerce theme is not changing here anytime soon. So we'll get some lumpiness. But then underneath that, I think we spoke about this as well, the service business that we're building which is really the whole point of the thing right, you want to capture the installed base and then build the service and software business around it that's been growing 20%-plus.



So while it's not a huge business yet for us, that's the kind of framework we're trying to build as we have in some of our other businesses like HPS where they've got almost a 50-50 split between service and install. We're not anywhere close to that in Intelligrated. We're just getting started. But that's the business model we're looking for.

I get it, upper management is supposed to be reasonably upbeat. But the figures that Lewis quotes for a small-but-growing segment of HON's operations are promising.

Then There's the Share Price

The total return over the last twelve months have not been too kind to HON shareholders. Not that it's been a disaster, but the shares have endured a roller-coaster of a ride to pocket just shy of 4%.

Granted, a lot of this move boiled down to macro-related risk. Many stocks throttled lower in Q4 '18, and subsequently rebounded in Q1-Q2.

I ran a correlation analysis for HON to see which Sector SPDRs the shares have moved most in harmony with on a monthly basis over the past five years.

It may not surprise you that the tightest correlation match was between HON and the Industrials ETF, XLI.

So, I decided from there to see how HON shares have fared (again on a total return basis) in relation to XLI.

We see the fingerprint of a high-beta stock - falling more than its index in the bad times (late '18) and rising on an outsized basis during the good times (H1 '19).

Summer Swoon

Since the summer, however, HON shares have pivoted for the worse, both in absolute terms and in relation to the XLI.

Realized volatilities for the shares are on the rise, especially at the monthly horizon. Rolling shorter-term vol measures lead longer-term measures, and so, it's likely that we'll see an uptick in quarterly/annual realized volatility.

I'll point out from the graphic above that HON shares have been through higher spikes in monthly realized vol, frequently right around earnings announcements.

Investors by no means need to panic, but they should be aware that market volatility appears to be on the rise for HON shares.

It's certainly not as though management has not been able to consistently guide earnings forecasts in order to deliver upside "surprises", at least if the past sixteen quarters shed any light on the matter.

Forward EPS consensus estimates look pretty solid over the next nine quarters, and so, it does not appear to me that there's a great reason for the recent increase in realized volatility.

Conclusion

HON's current dividend yield is quite reasonable at just under 2%. The lowish dividend payout ratio demonstrates that the company is "paying itself first" - I mean that in a good way. The dividend has grown handsomely over the past five years, and the company has raised the divvy for the past fifteen years - a solid track record.

So, earnings look decent, and there are initiatives underway to support further growth. Profits and margins are healthy.

Investors sometimes have to accept that they'll need to weather more volatility than they have in the past to achieve a certain return. It does seem to be the case that measures of dispersion have increased lately, while the return profile hasn't been all that impressive.

Investing, of course, is about both risk and return. Keeping an eye on each side of the coin can be helpful toward making deliberate and objective decisions. It's not a good idea to ignore the message of the market, which at the time appears to be "more vol". But for the time being, the levels are not at alarming levels.

I am giving thought to a call spread on the shares, and perhaps taking outright ownership on a sustained downturn. Perhaps that's grist for a future article.

I'm interested in your thoughts. The last year hasn't been too generous from a risk-reward standpoint, but what's your take on the upcoming risk profile for the company and, somewhat separately, the stock?

