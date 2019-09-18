Simon Property Group: It Pays To Be Patient

Fueled by loose monetary policy and a rising paid dividend, the company seems to be everyone’s darling.

We aren’t in an information age, we are in an entertainment age.



- Tony Robbins

Simon Property Group (SPG), a global leader in premier shopping, dining, and entertainment, sure likes this age. The stock price multiplied fifteen times in the last two decades, with an all-time high of around $200. How much is too much?

Money printing in the past decade has hugely changed market dynamics. As mentioned in a previous Lead-Lag Report, even the legendary Warren Buffett has not been able to outperform the S&P 500 over the past decade.

But Simon Property Group did. Fueled by loose monetary policy and a rising paid dividend, the company seems to be everyone’s darling. Moreover, recent developments in financial markets allowed it to borrow at meager rates.

The REIT just announced the sale of $3.5 billion of senior notes with an average coupon rate of 2.61% on a weighted average term of 15.9 years. With FFO (Funds From Operations - source of cash flow from the day-to-day business activity) of $3.6 billion making up 79% of its gross profit, is the three-year-long consolidation just a correction or the start of a bearish trend? One way or the other, a break is imminent.

Bulls were rejected twice at the $180 level. But the same goes for bears at $137. The two levels mark the lines in the sand for bulls and bears in search of the next move.

It pays to be patient. No one wants to hold a stock consolidating for so long, despite the hefty dividend. Bulls need to see a clear break above $185 that signals new all-time highs and the bullish trend resuming. Such a move confirms the three-year long price action as just a pause in an otherwise super-strong upward trend.

The move lower from the current all-time high even resembles the famous a-b-c correction for those familiar with the waves theory. The inability of price to take out the lows in the double bottom makes this a so-called “flat with a double failure” - a powerful pattern signaling countertrend strength. But all that only with a clear break at the $185 level.

On the other hand, a move below $137 spells trouble. It opens the gates for bearish, impulsive activity, with price setting lower lows and lower highs.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and employing over 5000 people, Simon Properties Group is one of the stocks that has outperformed in the last twenty years. Will the fairytale continue?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That’s why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn’t enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I’ve managed to become an award-winning author, and I’m sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.