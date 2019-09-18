8%+ Dividend With Upside For AllianceBernstein Holding

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is one of those names that keeps popping up when on my quality based stock screeners. A few years ago I put it on my watchlist, but I never did a deep dive. Now I have and I'm removing it from my watchlist. As a company AllianceBernstein is not as appealing as some of its peers. The obstacles found in the research reduce the appeal of the company.

Company profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a global investment management firm. The company provides investment management services worldwide to institutional, high-net-worth and retail investors. Founded in 1967, the company currently has its headquarters in New York. Through its Sanford Bernstein subsidiary, it provides brokerage and sell-side services. As of the end of July, assets under management (AUM) reached $585 billion.

What’s important to know, is the ownership structure as seen below:

The following piece from the annual report details the differences between AB and AB Holding:

In October 1999, AB Holding reorganized by transferring its business and assets to AB, a newly-formed operating partnership, in exchange for all of the AB Units (“Reorganization”). Since the date of the Reorganization, AB has conducted the business formerly conducted by AB Holding and AB Holding’s activities have consisted of owning AB Units and engaging in related activities. Unlike AB Holding Units, AB Units do not trade publicly and are subject to significant restrictions on transfer. The General Partner is the general partner of both AB and AB Holding.

When looking at the structure of the business, one sees that EQH is the biggest spider in this web. Having a controlling interest in both the general partner and AB, AB Holding is a de facto subsidiary of EQH. So what is EQH? It stands for AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH). This company was formed by French insurer AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) by combining its American retirement and life insurance businesses with its holdings in AB. Last year, EQH had its IPO on the NYSE and since then AXA has reduced the stake it holds in EQH to 40%. So the French main company now has less than a majority holding in EQH but with 40%, it still holds effective control. Therefore it also holds control over AB. What's key to remember is that AB is essentially a passthrough vehicle for the dividends. And with a current yield of over 8%, that's a pretty large dividend.

Financials

First a look at the earnings statements:

What's most noticeable is the stability of the income from 2013 onwards. This trend seems to be going up with net income being up a bit over 60% compared to 2009. However, since a bet on AB is a bet on the overall market to some extent, I'd expected it to be up a bit more. For example, the S&P 500 roughly tripled in the same amount of time. Taking the dividend of AB into account, this difference is reduced to a large amount, but this still shows some drag in performance. But more on that later.

For the cash flow statements, the picture is somewhat the same as it is for the income statements. It also clearly shows the function of the holding company: to pass the cash onto the holders. Again, plain to see that on average things are progressing. In practice looking at these statements, it daunts that an investment in AB is a bond investment with a bit more upside possibilities.

Assets under management

Since for AB it's all about AUM, let's break down the numbers for a better understanding of where the money comes from:

About half of the AUM consists of actively managed fixed income funds. Compared to equity investment funds, fixed income rakes in more fees. This is due to the nature of bond trading, which is still for a large part OTC. So it's good to see a chunk of this size belonging to fixed income. The other thing that stands out for me is the rather small portion of just 10% that comes from passive investments. Given the race to zero in fees for asset management and the massive rise in passive investments, being a large player in this space gives competitive advantages going forward. Focusing on this field could prove beneficial in the future.

The $67 billion AUM that's labelled as 'Other' contains also alternatives. It's good for the company to have exposure to that since it's also a growing market.

Not only is it important to know where the AUM is allocated to, it's at least as important to look whose capital it is. Just under half of the investments belong to institutional investors. These are the investors you want to have on board. This is due to the fact that they are stickier than for example retail investors. For institutions it's not easy to switch vendors due to decision layers and mandates. So it's great to see them representing a large portion of the overall AUM. The same thing applies to PWM, since most of the time they are rather conservative.

Also notice that the AUM is growing, so more fees. As of the end of August, it stands at an even larger $587 billion.

Competition

As I've written earlier, the asset management is highly competitive and there is pressure on fees. This makes scale and specialization two things in which an asset manager can get an edge. According to ADV Ratings AB is the 51st largest asset manager in the world. Compared to the largest players in the field such as BlackRock (BLK), Vanguard and State Street (STT), the scale for AB is lacking. Another thing is that AB isn't really known for a certain asset type or style. For example, BlackRock is huge with iShares or when you hear Pimco (OTCPK:ALIZF), you think of bonds.

So while AB is a well run business, but best of class, it's not. This could be addressed by specializing in an asset class or get high profile investors on board. Do note that this isn't always a key to success as could be seen when Janus Henderson (JHG) brought in Bill Gross.

The fact that AXA has such a large influence over AB makes it hard for the company to do large takeovers or be bought itself. This leaves little room for scaling up the business.

So given the fact that AB has little room to get a competitive advantage over the leading players, I consider other options to be preferred over AB. These are dependent highly on one's investing preferences, but when it comes to scale, BlackRock is up there and when it comes to alternatives, I'm a big fan of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

Conclusion

With a yield of over 8%, AB is a decent investment for those who seek dividend income. With AUM seeming to rise, the payout will likely rise with it. Given that AXA has effective control over the company makes it a bond-like proxy on the company. Since a competitive edge is lacking, there are better options out there. Therefore, a neutral rating is warranted.

