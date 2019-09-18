Thank The Dollar For The Madness Of The Fed

Of course, the problem is the dollar. Or its strength.

The expectations are that the Fed is about to cut rates into an oil spike. And with the stock market near all-time highs. Madness.

From traders to investors, central bankers, and policymakers, everyone awaits the Fed's next move.

The value of a dollar is social, as it is created by society.



- Ralph Waldo Emerson

Of course, the problem is the dollar (UUP). Or its strength.

For the first time since 1982, the U.S. policy rate is the highest in the developed world. The White House doesn’t like that, as Trump uses every occasion to put pressure on the Fed. Only last week, straight after the ECB decision to ease further, a Tweetstorm from Trump criticized the Fed.

As I mentioned in one of the last Lead-Lag reports, the disease of cutting rates for shoring up the economy has spread to the emerging economies. In August, there were net 14 rate cuts across 37 developing economies - the highest in a decade.

The Fed did a great job of fulfilling its dual mandate of price stability and jobs creation. It managed to stimulate growth in difficult times in other parts of the world.

But one can only wonder (as Trump tweets imply) where the U.S. economy would be with a lower dollar. Did the Fed make a mistake raising so fast while the rest of the world sat and watched?

The danger here is twelve months away. In the race for the second term, Trump is ready to throw everything in. If history tells us anything, the dollar is approaching intervention levels.

No one wants a recession, especially the Fed. By looking only at its mandate, inflation (or the lack of it) is more of a problem than jobs creation.

But the recent developments in the Middle East may provide unexpected effects. Higher oil prices could push global inflation close to five percent.

Caught between Trump, recessionary fears, and prospects of higher oil prices, the Fed faces a tough call this week. There's little room to maneuver if a recession does settle. And you can blame the dollar for that.

