Global Payments Continues To Enrich Shareholders

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) continue to go from strength to strength. The company's 10-year financials are impressive, to say the least. Each key metric has risen substantially, as shown below. The figures quoted below are over a trailing twelve-month average

Revenue $3.55 billion (Up from $1.6 billion in 2009) Earnings $484 million (Up from $37 million in 2009) Free Cash Flow $603 million (Up from $342 million in 2009) Operating Margin 22.8% (Up From 19.3% in 2009) Total Assets $14.584 billion (Up from $10,664 billion in 2009) Return On Equity % 12.39% (Up from 3.42% in 2009)

Furthermore, growth in operating earnings over the past 3 years has come in at a very healthy 14.27%. The 10-year average is 10.64%. This probably explains the steeper curve of the share price since December of last year.

Over time, we would expect this steeper trend line to get broken. A steeper trend line usually means that prices are increasing too fast and that the present trend will not be sustained. We would expect for the price to come back down to test the multi-year trend line over time. In no way though would we be long-term bearish on this stock, although we may have an intermediate play brewing to the downside.

Stocks such as Global Payments are a great lesson to value investors. In fact, Warren Buffett put it as follows:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Global Payments has really enriched shareholders over the past two decades, but especially since 2013, when the steepness of the curve changed. Sometimes value investors can get too caught up in trying to work out the intrinsic value of a company. A better exercise may be to look at the fundamentals to see how "wonderful" the company can be over a sustained period of time.

Shares of Global Payments have been enjoying a trending move for quite some time now. Being chartists, our main objective is to identify and follow existing trends, the reason being that an existing trend in motion is more likely to continue rather than reverse. The accelerated trend line is a sign of strength in that it is stating loud and clear that the long-term trend is very much in intact.

If we go to the weekly chart, we can see that we have a strong divergence on the RSI momentum indicator, as well as a crossover of the MACD indicator. What makes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence an excellent technical tool is that it works both as an oscillator as well as a moving average. The best Sell signals (which we have) are given when the crossover takes place well above the zero line. Furthermore, we have it on the weekly chart, which means the signal is more significant than a daily chart crossover.

If one were to put some short deltas to work in Global Payments as an intermediate multi-month play, one would need to be a contrarian. When we put on swing trades, we like to see where the S&P is in its cycles. As we can see from the chart below, the S&P appears to have printed an intermediate bottom back in early June. This would mean that we are in Week 15 of its broader intermediate cycle. The chart looks like we will get another daily cycle in this intermediate cycle, which probably means higher highs are once again on the cards shortly.

Therefore, let's see how high Global Payments can get in this recent run. We are conscious that this stock completely ignored the intermediate low the S&P put in in June of this year. Maybe the better strategy here is to wait for a bottom. Extreme risk management will be employed if we decide to go temporarily short.

