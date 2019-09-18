Jagged Peak Energy: Maintenance And Growth Scenarios For 2020

A 5-rig program would result in close to $100 million in cash burn and around 10% production growth compared to Q4 2019.

This would allow it to operate at neutral to slightly positive cash flow at $55 WTI oil.

Jagged Peak mentioned it can maintain Q4 2019 production levels in 2020 with around 3.5 to 4 rigs.

Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) is in a fairly good position with its modest amount of leverage. It has the choice of continuing with a 5-rig drilling program in 2020, which would result in close to $100 million in projected cash burn at current strip prices. This would be significantly reduced cash burn compared to 2019 though, and would also provide around 10% production growth compared to Q4 2019 levels (and around 23% production growth compared to 2019 average production). Alternatively, Jagged Peak could aim for flat production growth compared to Q4 2019 (which would be 12% production growth compared to 2019 average production) and end up with neutral-to-slightly positive cash flow.

In either case, Jagged Peak's leverage should remain at acceptable levels, and it appears to offer a modest amount of value with the stock at $8.

2020 Outlook With Maintenance Capex

Jagged Peak indicated that it could hold 2019 exit rate production flat into 2020 with approximately 3.5 to 4.0 rigs. This would involve the company producing around 44,600 BOEPD (75% oil).

At around $55 WTI oil (current strip prices for 2020 after the Abqaiq-Khurais attacks in Saudi Arabia), Jagged Peak would generate around $664 million in oil and gas revenue at that level of production.

Jagged Peak's realised price for natural gas is expected to remain low in 2020. The company received $0.88 less than WAHA in Q2 2019 for its gas, and the 2020 WAHA strip has been close to $1.55 recently.

Jagged Peak's hedges may have slightly positive value, as it has hedged around 17,000 BOEPD of 2019 oil production at $58.75.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 12,209,250 $52.00 $635 NGLs 2,177,316 $10.00 $22 Gas 11,354,603 $0.65 $7 Hedge Value $11 Total $675

With a $475 million capital expenditure budget (estimated cost of running 3.75 rigs), the company would have $670 million in expenditures. This results in a projection of $5 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.

Expense $ Million Lease Operating $70 Production Taxes $46 Cash G&A $41 Cash Interest $38 Capex $475 Total $670

2020 Outlook With 5 Rigs

If Jagged Peak continues to run 5 rigs instead, it may be able to deliver around 49,000 BOEPD (75.5% oil) in 2020. This would represent approximately 10% production growth compared to its Q4 2019 production levels.

At $55 WTI oil, the company would then end up with around $744 million in revenue after hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 13,503,175 $52.00 $702 NGLs 2,344,276 $10.00 $23 Gas 12,225,292 $0.65 $8 Hedge Value $11 Total $744

In this scenario, Jagged Peak's capital expenditure budget would be approximately $630 million, resulting in $837 million in total expenditures and $97 million in projected cash burn.

Expense $ Million Lease Operating $75 Production Taxes $51 Cash G&A $41 Cash Interest $40 Capex $630 Total $837

Leverage And Valuation

Jagged Peak's leverage appears to be reasonable at $55 WTI oil in both the 3.75 rigs and 5 rigs scenarios for 2020. With 3.75 rigs, it is projected to have around $670 million in net debt at the end of 2020, resulting in net debt equal to around 1.29x EBITDAX. With 5 rigs instead, the company would have around $772 million in net debt at the end of 2020 and net debt equal to 1.34x EBITDAX.

Scenario EBITDAX ($ Million) Net Debt ($ Million) Leverage 3.75 rigs $518 $670 1.29x 5 rigs $577 $772 1.34x

In both cases, Jagged Peak should have plenty of room with its credit facility, which currently has a $900 million borrowing base with $540 million in elected commitments. In addition to its credit facility, it has $500 million outstanding in 5.875% unsecured bonds due 2026. These bonds are currently trading at slightly above par, reflecting the company's comfortable debt situation.

If one values Jagged Peak at 5.0x projected unhedged 2020 EBITDAX (with $55 WTI oil), it would be worth around $8.71 in the 3.75-rig scenario and $9.62 in the 5-rig scenario.

Conclusion

Jagged Peak appears capable to delivering neutral-to-slightly positive cash flow in 2020 at $55 WTI oil, while keeping production levels flat with Q4 2019 levels (this would be roughly 12% growth compared to its average 2019 production). It could also burn close to $100 million in cash in order to grow production by around 10% compared to Q4 2019 levels. In either case, the company's leverage should remain fairly modest at around 1.3x at $55 WTI oil.

Going with a 5-rig program instead of 3.75 rigs would be slightly riskier, but would also potentially provide a bit more value for the stock at $55 WTI oil.

