DSL Drawdowns, Run-Ups, And Premium/Discount Swings

We see meaningful drawdowns and run-ups, reinforced by sympathetic movements in the premium/discount to NAV.

Let's dig into the return distribution to get a feel for what the ride has been like for investors.

Source: CEFConnect

The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) opened to new investors in April 2013. According to CEFConnect, the since inception return has notched a price performance of 5.68% and an NAV performance of 5.43%, which stands below the CEF Multi-Sector Leveraged Category average.

The returns for a leveraged, diversified basket of stocks is neither horrific nor a standout. Despite this, AUM for the fund is quite high - around $2 billion.

Total Return Distributions

Sometimes, a look at a fund's performance profile can bring perspective. Below, we'll take a dive down into various lookback periods to see how DSL has performed on a rolling basis back to its inception. As a note, we are looking at price-based (as opposed to an NAV-based) total returns.

Source: Yahoo Finance - Compiled by author

What stands out to me about the short-term measures (here defined as two weeks or less) is evidence for a pretty wide distribution of total returns. DSL currently pays a distribution of about 9%, which, of course, is pretty solid. But investors have to endure some significant price fluctuation in order to achieve that stellar payout. Indeed, fund investors have sustained one-day losses in the 3%+ range on a couple occasions (in 2013 and 2018). Of course, strong positive returns have also occurred.

Telescoping out to longer time frames, the data tell us that on a historical basis, the fund has generated price swings north of 10% in magnitude in as little as two trading weeks. That's sizeable for a fixed-income fund.

Taking the analysis time horizons out still further demonstrates that DSL most certainly generates rolling periods with sizeable gains and losses.

A Look at Drawdowns

Source: Yahoo Finance - Compiled by author

DSL has touched, or at least gotten precipitously close to, the vaunted 20% "bear market" drawdown line on a number of occasions. In late 2015, both emerging market debt as well as junk-rated bonds sank in relation to concerns over China as well as the fallout from a dive in commodities and concomitant increase in the US dollar (UUP).

Another period of rapid drawdown took place in late 2018, when risk assets in general swooned, as it appeared that the Fed would be staying the course on rate hikes.

Source: DSL Schedule of Investments: Pg. 12

Most recently, the fund's significant allocation to Argentine assets (14.3% as of June 30th) caused the shares to fall in value by more than 7% in the middle of August.

A number of EM shops were harmed by the Argentine bond blow-up. DSL was no exception, and the sizeable portion allocated to the nation should raise red flags for investors as well as for the management team.

Run-Up Analysis

Source: Yahoo Finance - Compiled by author

Investors understandably look at drawdowns, but run-ups are also important.

We can see that very real increases in DSL can, and have, occurred. Recently, the fund achieved a run-up of nearly 30% from the lows encountered towards the end of 2018.

While that is indeed an accomplishment, the largest jump off 52-week lows occurred toward the end of 2016, after the discount ran from near 15% up closer to zero, all while the fund notched up a strong performance on an NAV basis:

Source: CEFConnect. Light blue is price return, dark blue is NAV.

Investors look to have chased back into the fund when the NAV returns proved out. The global macro environment began to calm, and the fund sported strong performance figures.

Premium/Discount Swings At the Heart of the Volatility

Source: CEFConnect

As we've seen, investors in DSL have been exposed to some pretty real increases and decreases as they held the shares.

Certainly not all, but a good deal of the movement can be attributed to changes in the premium/discount. Investors seem to fall into and out of love with DSL without much notice. This was most prevalent in late 2018:

Data by YCharts

Note the rampant sell-off in the price that was unaccompanied by anything of such magnitude in DSL's net asset value. It is possible that as the Fed raised rates, fears about the fund's leverage profile sent investors packing.

Conclusion

DSL's price and NAV returns since inception amount to around 5.5%. One might not be impressed in light of the volatility that was stomached to achieve this result.

Investors need to give careful thought to parking new funds here today, as so much of the volatility associated with the fund has been on account of increases in the discount to NAV. DSL currently trades at the largest premium to par since inception (or thereabouts).

The hefty Argentine allocation harmed the NAV last August. Since that time, the premium has widened, suggesting that investors were collectively unfazed by the spill.

So long as broad market sentiment remains positive, the fund can likely continue trading at a premium, and perhaps venture on to new highs in proportion to NAV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.