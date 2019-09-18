DCP Midstream: Still An MLP, But That 11.8% Yield Looks Mighty Tasty

That said, DCP is still an MLP with the K-1 hassle, IDR obligations, and the inherent conflict of interests biased in favor of the GP.

DCP Midstream (DCP), is an MLP whose general partner ("GP") is owned through a 50/50 joint venture between Phillips 66 (PSX) and Enbridge (ENB) - two large, well regarded, and investment-grade companies. The DCP's LP unit currently throws off an 11.8% yield. Better yet, the unit recently formed a bottom and appeared ready to rally further. DCP's distribution is underpinned by a 1/3 interest in a couple of world-class pipelines. It also has a very large footprint in the Permian Basin, where it appears companies like Chevron (CVX), Exxon (XOM), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) are in competition to see who can grow production the fastest. A considerable chunk of those companies' production growth is likely to find its way into one of DCP's 59 gas processing plants (an aggregate capacity of 7.8 Bcf/d).

Earnings

The Q2 EPS Report was a $0.19 beat on the bottom line while revenue came in a bit softer. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow ("DCF") were solidly up yoy on both a quarterly and first-six-months basis. The trend is your friend:

Over the first half of the year, DCF of $397 million equates to a distribution coverage ratio of 1.28x.

Growth

As I mentioned earlier, DCP has a 1/3 interest in the Southern Hills and Sand Hills NGLs pipelines, each of which transported record volumes in Q2. The Southern Hills partners has agreed to increase its capacity from ~190,000 bpd to 230,000 bpd by Q4 of 2020. Since the mainline is already in-service, expanding its capacity is highly attractive since the incremental growth capital required is small compared to the returns gained (i.e., just some added laterals and extra pumping stations and/or horsepower).

In the meantime, DCP owns a 25% stake in the ~2.0 Bcf/d Gulf Coast Express gas takeaway pipeline (see graphic above). Gulf Coast is a very high-demand (i.e., fully subscribed) pipeline that is expected to be placed in-service by the end of this month. It has already seen "first gas". Kinder Morgan (KMI) will build and operate the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline and owns a 50% stake. The GC Express is a world-class pipeline: A 42" intrastate mainline that is 500 miles long and connects the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast. Note that the DCP/Atmos Waha header is connected directly to The Gulf Coast Express pipe.

And of course the Gulf Coast Express builds on DCP's already large G&P footprint in the Permian. As we all know, the Permian is a focal point of growth for several large and well-known companies. Chevron, for example, grew its Permian production by more than 55% yoy:

And, of course, there is a lot of associated gas and NGLs in those Permian boes.

Still An MLP

Yet DCP is still an MLP. My followers are likely well aware of the downfalls of being an MLP: the K-1 hassle, the IDR obligations up to the GP, and the flawed business model that has an inherent bias in favor of the GP over the LP. We've seen that proven out time again - the most recent case being Tallgrass Energy (TGE). I warned investors about this in my Seeking Alpha article Tallgrass Energy: Why I Sold.

All that said, it would appear that these disadvantages are already over-built into the current LP unit price. Volumes are growing and the distribution is covered. With the additional growth projects coming online, DCP may increase its distribution for the first time since 2015. But even if it doesn't, it's still yielding a massive 11.8%.

Meanwhile, those who have watched PSX's recent roll-up of the IDRs from its MLP Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) are probably aware that those units have rallied despite the dilution caused by the IDR buyout. Could the same happen with DCP? It could if Enbridge and Phillips 66 can agree to do so.

Summary & Conclusion

DCP looks to have put in a bottom and is rallying higher on it (see chart below). The 11.8% yield is a steal. With the 25% interest in the new Gulf Coast Express nat gas pipeline added to the company's asset list, its distribution is now secured by working interest in 3 world-class pipelines that will soon all be running at full capacity. Add to that DCP's large Permian footprint and it seems as though these units are under-owned. As a result, this might be one MLP that actually has a decent risk/return opportunity. Units could easily rise to $30 over the coming year, perhaps higher if there is a distribution increase. That would equate to a near 20% annual return. DCP is a Buy.

