Carnival Corporation: Still A Good Name For The Risk-Tolerant Investor

At still-above 4% yield, you're investing in what I consider to be a fundamentally appealing if somewhat volatile sector - but it's not as though cruises are going away.

Since the time of my last article, the company has appreciated by 7.5%, vastly outperforming the S&P's 1.79% increase - and the company still shows undervaluation.

Thanks to the recent trouble in oil, the shares of CCL have dropped a few percentages off their recovery highs.

In my last article, "Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield", I presented and argued in favor of the fundamental valuation for Carnival Corporation (CCL), following a sharp drop in the share price. While the company was appealing even prior to this drop, the drop in itself presented an excellent investment opportunity.

Since then, the company has recovered somewhat - outperforming the S&P in the short term, despite pushes against travel stocks, requirements for compliance problem and weather patterns.

All of these are, of course, valid concerns. I consider it valid at this time to look back into Carnival Corporation and see if the stock still presents an investment opportunity.

Outperformance despite pressure - now dropping due to oil

One of the larger reasons for this article is the recent trouble in oil. As one might expect, such news is bound to hit stocks dependent on oil, such as travel and cruises, hard. CCL was no exception to this, and on Monday the stock dropped over 3%. While this in itself isn't a screaming buy, the overall thesis for investing in the company may remain positive even at somewhat improved valuations.

Over the course of the last few months, a number of news items have appeared that have affected the travel industry and, as such, CCL as well. Company-specific news center on:

The company granting its own compliance unit more independence, as well as naming a CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) to remedy the many environmental lapses the company has done over the past few years.

The company has continued its extensive share repurchase program, buying back hundreds of thousands of company shares at a historically cheap valuation.

CCL will install Lithium-ion battery storage systems on its AIDA Cruise ships in cooperation with Norwegian marine battery supplier, Corvus Energy. The goal of this is emission-neutral ship operation. These steps are part of the company's "Green Cruising strategy", which together with LNG operation follow this goal. The company is also exploring fuel cell technology. (Source: CCL Investor Relations)

As of the 5th September 2019, the company signed the agreement to electrify the first AIDA cruise ship, AIDAperla, given the ability to generate 10 MWh. This marks the largest battery storage system to ever be installed on a cruise ship, and will be used to lower the consumption of fossil fuel. Provided this goes well, similar upgrades will be done to other ships in the fleet as well.

The more interesting piece, the new company compliance unit, will surely be in focus over the next few years given the multiple scandals which CCL has gone through over the past few years.

When it comes to weather effects from, among other things, Hurricane Dorian, analysts are expecting a small EPS impact ($0.05/share), but this hasn't affected analysts' ratings, expectations or guidances as of yet (though any guidance adjustment would likely come in conjunction with the quarterly, not before).

The biggest piece of news affecting the stock and causing the latest drop is the 10.5% spike in oil price. CCL was hit the hardest when looking at cruise liners, with competitors Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) taking smaller stock price hits. In the long term, I doubt these developments will have a lasting effect on the overall company share price. Fuel price development is an inherent risk to the company business and is usually included in the price.

Current situation & forward risks

In my last article, I presented a thesis for why CCL has numerous advantages over competitors as the world's largest operator of cruise ships. These include economies of scale, company finances, earnings, a fairly conservative payout ratio of < 50%, offset by somewhat poor 1Q19 results and forward risks to the company.

Since the time of that article, little has changed to affect the company's situation one way or another. The pieces of news have been general, or minor with regards to the company's long-term viability. Risks remain the same, and as I wrote in the previous article, moderated expectations with regard to dividend growth included, CCL is a stock I consider a good investment.

CCL bears, on the other hand, would have you believe that the company headwinds related to European macro (Italy, Germany, France, Spain) in pricing and booking will be both long and material. There's also talk of profitability problems in Alaska and other headwinds.

Perhaps the main issue is that, according to the company's own numbers, costs are rising faster than cruise revenue. This combined with the current economic situation, compliance with new regulations as well as capacity increases and refurbishments increasing CapEx will materially impact the company's ability to grow its dividend over the coming years when these heavy investments are slated to be done.

There is no question that the coming few years will be a challenge for CCL, as well as other cruise operators required to comply with new regulations. However, in this contributor's opinion, there are several key points which make such a bearish stance a tad "too" bearish to be considered objective or realistic.

First, extensive Insider purchases.

Insider purchases can be accurate indicators of long-term confidence in a company - and both the CEO and a director did, in the beginning of July/late June, purchase a total of almost $2M worth of shares in CCL. (Source: Nasdaq). Note that this is not typical behavior during either this time of year or as part of any of their contractual obligations, as far as this contributor is aware.

Second, following the recent bearishness, CCL has actually outperformed the S&P by a factor of 5-7X depending on what time periods you look at during the share price recovery. The annualized return since I wrote my last article has been 33.65%, for those wishing to track such numbers (assuming a time period of 3 months).

While this is a recovery from an almost-multi year low, it does indicate that the market considers these valuations of ~$45/share to be excessively undervalued for the world's largest cruise company. While bears may point to this recovery as temporary, or point continually at the inherent volatility of the industry, I would like to take a different tact.

Even if we assume that the bearishness is somewhat justified and the future years are bound to be more troublesome than the past 3-5 years - which I do believe to be likely, what price are we to pay for a company in this situation?

Let's take a look.

Valuation update

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

First, a small recap of what CCL bears seem to want to forget.

CCL is a company with an A- rating by S&P which currently has a sub <30% debt/capital. It operates an industry which can be said to be at least partially defensive, if volatile, and has a conservative payout ratio of <50%. Any allegation or expectation that the company presents a poor investment is a statement that should be backed up by a boatload of fact and not suppositions.

While we do need to keep in mind that the company did cut its dividend during the past recession, the current CCL has enough cash available, through various means, to cover this dividend even if CapEx goes up.

Warren Buffett's favorite metric of owner's earnings is just one metric which, when looking at the company, it is currently undervalued - and as far as owner's earnings go, the company has never been undervalued with relation to this until now (at least not for the past 20 years). Similar degrees of undervaluation are found both in terms of EBITDA as well as EV/EBITDA. Given the company has grown earnings on average at 8% per year the past few years (not 5-6% as some would present it) and is expected to continue at about this level for the next few years, the company would, barring a major recession, be able to cover both its dividend and the planned investments and diligence with the cash available to them.

Would the company have to borrow in order to cover some of these expenses? Perhaps - but given the current debt/capital this isn't something earth- or thesis-shattering, in this contributor's opinion.

A counterpoint here - and a bit of caution. CCL is not a company you want to invest in at a "bad" valuation. The company's track record for delivering long-term returns isn't good, if you look at a generalized time period. Instead, we need to consider an investment during an appropriate time to see that investment would have grown at 12% annually since the last recession if invested and held until today's low.

If you'd considered the historic overvaluation seen in early 2018 as a sign to sell, your annual returns would have approached 18%.

If you are a conservative dividend investor guided by the principles of valuation, there's very little arguing against this company - at the right price.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

And I argue that this time and price could be today. The stock typically trades at a premium valuation. Those of you who read my articles know that I consider all premium valuation moot - I go by the more conservative standard valuation of around 15 times earnings. And going by this in this case, a return to this "average" would pay you over 19% annually over the next 3 years - a market-beating return. Now this would be slightly lower if the company does not manage to grow dividends (which I believe may be the case).

Even at these dividend levels, however, a return to normal valuation for this company will reward you generously - both in dividends and in capital appreciation. And if we assume sideways valuation for years to come, you'd still not be losing money in this investment.

That is what I look for when investing. Cold cash in my pocket (dividends) and improved value in my investment (capital appreciation).

Thesis Update

To call Carnival Corporation a risk-free or low-risk investment on the level with a grocer would, of course, be a bald-faced lie. The company operates in an inherently risky segment, due to compliance and regulation requirements, refurbishments incoming, the fact that many of its services and products can be considered cyclical instead of staples, and the fact that they're rather exposed towards climate shifts and changes. These are just some of the risks associated with the company and segment we're looking into.

However, far to agree with the CCL bears around the globe, I want to remind the readers that Carnival Corporation is the largest leisure cruise company in the entire globe. Their services cater to the millions - tens of millions, if not hundreds. They're a proven, profitable company with an admittedly spotty dividend record who are going through what can be characterized as challenging times in the industry.

Unless you're the sort of CCL bear considering the company uninvestable and trash, (and I remind you, you are then considering an A-rated company with <30% debt/capital 'trash') the question you could pose yourself is what one should pay for the company at this stage.

Well, the market is telling you that you can own a piece of CCL action for ~11-12 times earnings. From a historical perspective, this is not an unappealing price at all. Given the company's forward troubles, however, I consider this barely fairly valued if we take these troubles into consideration.

The company will surely be worth more again in the future, but the combination of compliance, investments and other factors means that I expect the company to trade at best sideways or ever so slightly up in the next few years. At such development, we're looking at returns of 9-12% per year - which in my book is still an excellent result for:

Investing in a company of this quality at this stage.

Investing with the long-term expectation of better development in a few years.

When I look at the company from such a vantage, I consider myself not excessively bullish (and unrealistically so), but not unfairly bearish either.

And this, to me, signals a "BUY".

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

At a valuation of 11-12 times earnings, I consider Carnival Corporation to be a "BUY". I do recommend careful position sizing due to the inherent risks of the business, and I recommend buying the company in small bites so as not to overexpose yourself too quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.