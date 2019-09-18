Trouble In The Repo Market Makes It All The More Likely That The Fed Cuts Policy Rate

It is likely the monetary body gives itself some room at the press conference to reinforce that an end-of-year rate cut is not a done deal.

Trouble in the repo market signals that the Fed will ease, whether the economy needs it or not.

Industrial production and the NAHB Housing Index both surprised to the upside. The economy, it seems, is not in need of a rate cut.

Source: Econoday

Source: Federal Reserve Board of Governors website

The industrial production figures out on Tuesday morning, while not spectacular, did reverse July weakness.

The reality of the situation is that industrial production, while near all-time highs, has not generated much net growth since the period immediately preceding the GFC. The report points out that "IP" is up .4% from August 2018.

The visual above partially explains how GDP growth has slowed in the United States, and also provides some evidence that the nation has become more of a producer of services rather than goods.

The 2016-2018 time frame witnessed a bit of a resurgence in growth, but nothing like prior eras. With that caveat out of the way, Tuesday's data release was on the whole a positive signal as regards the shape of the economy.

Housing Confidence on the Rise

Source: Econoday

The US economy notched a second positive report today from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB):

Low interest rates and solid demand continue to fuel builders’ sentiments even as they continue to grapple with ongoing supply-side challenges that hinder housing affordability, including a shortage of lots and labor,” said NAHB Chairman Greg Ugalde.



(Source: NAHBNow)

The index reached the highest level since last October. Housing starts, while nowhere near even the midpoint of the last expansion (probably a good thing), has levelled off but remains on track for decent growth.

Turning to the FOMC

The FOMC will release its policy rate announcement on September 18 at 2:00 EST, followed shortly thereafter by Chair Powell's press conference.

The target range features quite a mix - almost split - between keeping the target band in the 200-225 range versus lowering to 175-200. It's been a while since we've been one day out with such a low degree of resolution. This means that short-term Fed policy has become more opaque - less forward guidance.

It's worth bearing in mind that the Fed gives itself room by utilizing rate buckets. So, 175-200bps versus 200-225bps doesn't matter much at all from a cost of funds standpoint if the actual target is near 200.

But from a psychological standpoint, the Fed could make some serious waves if it refuses to loosen policy for a second consecutive quarter. It would likely create stress for the markets, which seem to be counting on a string of cuts.

Figures like the industrial production upside surprise or the optimistic NAHB index point to why a rate cut is not appropriate at this juncture.

But They'll Likely Cut Anyway...

Source: Bloomberg

An article out on Tuesday on Bloomberg demonstrates that the Fed will likely demonstrate a bias toward lowering rates in order to relieve funding tensions in the short-term "repo" markets.

But the central bank didn’t wait until then to do something, resorting to a money-market operation it hasn’t deployed in a decade. The New York Fed bought $53.2 billion of securities on Tuesday, hoping to quell the liquidity squeeze. It appeared to help. For instance, the cost to borrow dollars for one week while lending euros retreated after almost doubling Monday.



Late Tuesday, the New York Fed said it would conduct another overnight repo operation of up to $75 billion Wednesday morning.



(Source: Bloomberg)

The article makes the case that this was more of a perfect storm resulting from corporate taxes being due and last week's large bond sell-off creating the effect of investors selling bonds back to dealers. A funding shortfall was created.

Conclusion

The sudden tightening in the repo markets isn't a signal of a crisis in the making, but post GFC, the Fed has shown itself to be hesitant about rattling markets. My guess is that, while not necessarily beneficial to the economy, the messaging attached to withholding a rate cut at this time would create major waves through financial markets when the Fed already had to put out a funding fire in the repo space.

A CNBC survey of CFOs indicates that the C-suite is looking for one more rate cut in 2019; it likely doesn't matter much for investment purposes whether it takes place now or later in the year.

Source: CNBC

The most likely scenario that placates markets and also acknowledges that growth isn't so horrible at present is that the Fed cuts, but then provides fairly clear signals that another cut before year end is far from a done deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.