Slack: Appeal Increases, Still A Long Way To Go

Slack (WORK) appeared to be a real winner when the company went public late June as it might offer a real competitive solution to drive productivity and perhaps replace email over time.

Despite the great promise of the business, I ended up concluding on the first day following the offering that the move higher has killed all the appeal.

Shares traded around the $40 mark following the IPO but ever since have gradually come down to $25 as the first quarterly earnings report released as a public company did not provide much relief either.

The Thesis - Email Replacement

My bullish stance on the actual business at the time of the IPO was driven by the mission and actual promise of Slack's tools, that of making working life easier and more productive.

Slack aims to tackle the limitation of email and replace it with solutions which are much better. The company claims that email generates silos of hidden information between team members as a better way of communication gets all team members involved, even if they join a project at a later stage.

Greater transparency and improved communication make that Slack is quite effective. Other than just information dissemination, Slack can be used for workflows and other documents as well, with more than 10 million people using the service already at the time of the IPO.

IPO & Financial Discussions

Ending the first day of trading at $37 per share, the 525 million shares outstanding valued Slack at $19.4 billion at those levels. Even after accounting for $793 million in net cash, the operating asset valuation has fallen to $18.6 billion.

That was by all means a steep valuation given the size of the business which is furthermore reporting large losses. For the year 2016, Slack generated $105 million in sales on which it reported an operating loss of $149 million. Sales more than doubled to $220 million in 2017, with operating losses flattish around $144 million. Growth rates came in at 80% last year as revenues just surpassed the $400-million mark, with operating losses essentially flat at $154 million.

Based on the 2018 revenue number, shares traded at 46 times sales at $37 per share. Even if we account for 67% growth in sales in the first quarter of 2019, with revenues coming in close to $135 million, operating assets are valued at 35 times annualised sales. With growth slowing down a bit, it is furthermore concerning that operating losses increased from $26 million in the first quarter of 2018 to $38 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Employing a SaaS business model, Slack reports billings as well and that number came in at $150 million in the first quarter of the year. The annualised billings number of $600 million makes for a 30 times sales multiple. While these multiples come down quite a bit, it was concerning to see billings up just 47% in the first quarter of the year.

The All-Important Second-Quarter Numbers

On September 4, Slack reported its second-quarter results with revenues up 58% to $145 million. The company mentions that revenues were impacted by service disruptions during the quarter, hurting sales by $8.2 million for the quarterly period.

What is important is that growth in billings recovered to 52%, with billings coming in close to $175 million, for a rate of $700 million. Non-GAAP losses came in at $55.6 million for the quarter. For the third quarter, sales are seen around $155 million, equal to about 47% growth on an annual basis. Non-GAAP losses are expected to narrow to a midpoint of $48 million, marking a modest improvement from the second-quarter loss. The company furthermore outlined the full-year guidance which implies billings at a midpoint of $750 million.

The 544 million shares now trade at $25, for a market value of $13.6 billion, or an enterprise value of $12.8 billion if we account for net cash holdings close to $800 million. Based on the full-year billings guidance, sales multiples are compressing to 16 times annualised billings, making the valuation a lot more compelling compared to the multiples at which shares traded around the time of the offering.

That does not suggest that a 16-times sales multiple is very compelling with growth slowing down towards the 50% mark.

Updating The Thesis

Around the time of the IPO I was very mindful of the elevated valuation at $40 per share while the first-quarter results for 2019 marked quite a slowdown from the 2018 growth rates. While the second quarter was one of consolidation and looks relatively solid, appeal has increased a great deal with shares down nearly 40% from the levels around the $40-mark in June.

This makes me a lot more compelled to the shares as this could become the replacement of email and make it a strategic potential target for multiple buyers, all operating with very strong balance sheets. At the time of the IPO, the high valuation in combination with growth slowdown and execution and competitive risks were the concerns; my concerns about the valuation have come down a lot.

I must say the real potential in my eyes is that of the really value-creating product of Slack as well as the fact that users are very promotional and satisfied with the solution. Hence, the risk-reward has increased a great deal, yet I am not actively chasing shares just yet at 16 times billings with growth around 50%. Given the strong solution I am willing to buy shares in the low-$20s and am looking to average down, yet require real continuation of growth alongside continued narrowing of losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.