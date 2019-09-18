Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Another Slight Increase For The Sector

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

The positive impact of the potential trade talks between the U.S. and China helped the high-yield bonds to finish the week in green territory. Last month most of the market participants were concerned about the new tariffs which were imposed, the inverted yield curve and the grim diagnosis for GDP growth. Currently, the investors reassessed their recession concerns and they seem interested in riskier assets which may help them to achieve higher returns.

Тhe main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which we use to track the high-yield bonds, rose by $0.02 per share and finished the Friday session at $87.16 per share.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.22 bps.

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.77 points for the last 200-day period:

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you see, it is 0.96 points.

The News

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) announced its monthly dividend for September 2019 of $0.1482 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

1. Lowest Z-Score:

It seems that the market participants have again appetite for riskier assets. As we saw, the benchmark of the high-yield bonds is close to its highest level for the year. Respectively, the seeking of higher yields was a good reason to see an increase in the prices of the high-yield closed-end funds. Аlthough their net asset values did not impress us with some significant changes, the prices of most of the funds reported positive results.

When I prepare my weekly analysis for the closed-end funds, I аlways include the Z-score as a statistical criterion which helps me to acquire a better grasp of the situation in the sector. If the funds are traded at very low Z-scores it usually means I will be a more aggressive buyer and will try to take advantage of the statistical edge. This was the case in December 2018 when the panic decreased the prices of the high-yield closed-end funds and we saw many funds to be traded at Z-score of around -4.00 points and discount of around 17.00%. This was the time when we had to be brave and include these funds to our portfolio.

Currently, most of the high-yield funds are traded at positive Z-score and we do not find so strong statistical logic to review them as potential "Long" candidates. Therefore, I am more cautious right now when I am entering into a position and of course, the number of the shares which I take is smaller.

From the funds which have a relatively lower Z-score, I think the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK) deserves our attention. The management team of the fund proved its quality by achieving one of the highest returns on net asset value for the past five years and beating the average return in the sector. CIK offers 8.50% yield on price and is traded at 8.93% discount.

2. Highest Z-Score:

So, my recommendation is to close your long positions in the closed-end funds which have relatively high Z-scores. From my perspective, the statistically overpriced funds are the ones which have Z-score above 1.50 points. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) is a very good example of a fund which I will avoid at these price levels. Its Z-score of 1.50 points and price which is just slightly below the net asset value indicate that this is not the right moment to buy this fund.

Of course, this is not everything, and we need to pay attention to several fundamental ratios which can help us to understand if the dividend of the fund may be decreased. The earnings coverage ratio and UNII per share balance are some of the indicators which I use for this purpose. In our case, we have only 86.32% for this important ratio and negative value for the UNII per share balance. Therefore, I consider DHY as a risky investment at these price levels.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.11 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.29 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and, now it is close to 1.00 point.

3. Biggest Discount:

The next criterion, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with relatively low Z-score, the changes for a capital gain are even higher.

From the above sample, New America High Income Fund (HYB) is one of the potential "Buys" which caught my eye. It has an average value of the Z-score which is accompanied by an attractive discount of 11.01%. We do have a yield on the price of 7.42% and yield on the net asset value of 6.61%. The current distribution is $0.0550 and it is paid on a monthly basis. Two very important facts I want to highlight here. The first one is related to the soundness of the dividend. Over the past decade, it was changed only a few times due to the changes in the market environment. The small fluctuations and stability of the distributions make HYB a perfect choice for the investors who want to increase the returns of their portfolios.

The second very important point which I want to discuss is related to past results. The management team of HYB proved its quality and managed to outperform most of its peers by return on net asset value for the last five and ten years.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -6.09%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -6.47%.

4. Highest Premium:

From my perspective, MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) is another risky investment at the levels. It is traded above its net asset value mainly because it offers a high current yield. It seems like the market participants do not take into consideration the fact that the earnings of the portfolio are below the required amount to cover the dividends. The earnings coverage ratio is only 57.31% which can have a very significant impact on the price very soon if we do not see some improvement in this value.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.28% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. The situation seems justified because, last year, we saw two sharp declines in the prices of the funds.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Four funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.24%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.73%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.41%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful because the situation in the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds, CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

