Nio Battling For Survival Amidst Cash Burn And Intense Competition

I expect cash burn to increase in the coming quarters, and a pricing war is a concern amidst the economic downturn.

Competition is likely to get more intense in China's EV industry, and this will impact Nio's sales volumes.

Nio Inc. (NIO) traded at 2019 highs of $10.16 at the beginning of March, and the stock is currently lower by 70%. The downside has been accelerated by China’s economic headwinds, intense competition in the industry and sustained cash burn for Nio.

Even after the big slump, I believe that Nio should be avoided. This coverage on the stock will discuss the factors to remain bearish on the company.

As an overview, it was in June 2019 that Bloomberg reported on a potential bubble in the Chinese electric vehicle industry. According to the article, there are 486 registered EV companies in China. This just puts into perspective the magnitude of competition.

While I will discuss the point on competition later in the article, I believe that several EV companies will go bust or get acquired in the next 2-3 years. Nio seems to be on the borderline as the company fights for survival.

Intense Competition

As mentioned earlier, there are 486 companies in China that are registered for EV manufacturing. This is at a time when China’s GDP growth is the slowest in nearly three decades. Further, with the government cutting subsidies on EV, sales have declined for the first time ever in the EV segment.

Of course, the competition is not just limited to Chinese EV manufacturers. Tesla (TSLA) will be commencing production from China’s gigafactory towards the end of 2019. The factory has an initial production capacity of 150,000 units. Model 3 has already been popular, and Tesla will be launching Model Y in 2020. The company has also won a tax break for Chinese production with 10% purchase tax being exempted.

Another company that is fighting for renewed growth and revival is Ford (F). The company has big plans for China in the next 2-3 years. This includes the launch of at least 10 EVs during this period. According to Ford's press release:

China’s electric vehicle segment is predicted to continue its rapid growth. To reflect the changing EV landscape, Ford is pursuing a number of flexible cooperation opportunities, creating a center of competence to deliver on its commitment to introduce a broad range of EVs to China, including plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles.

The company is also boosting R&D investment in China with a focus on vehicles that cater to the local preference.

The point I am making here is that there will continue to be new entrants in the EV sector in China. In particular, traditional global car makers that have robust financial headroom can wage a pricing war to gain market share.

This will pose a big challenge for Nio. The company has been struggling to increase sales volumes that help in boosting margins. With removal of subsidy and heightened competition, the EBITDA margin is likely to remain pressurized.

Cash Burn Can Potentially Increase

It is worth noting that Nio has significant investment related to new product innovation and R&D. This is likely to be sustained, as intense competition implies that the company will need to invest in innovation to stay competitive. Just as an example, the company’s R&D expense for 1Q19 was RMB1,078 million, and this was higher by 55.4% as compared to 1Q18.

At the same time, China’s EV sales have slowed down on a relative basis, and with a crowd of companies, lower pricing to increase sales volumes is inevitable. Both these factors will result in sustained pressure on margins and further cash burn.

According to the company’s CFO:

Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect an even more challenging sales environment and anticipate overall sequential demand and deliveries to decrease, as competition continues to accelerate and the general automobile market in China remains muted.

I wanted to quote the CFO because he opines that “competition continues to accelerate.” This is in the midst of an economic slowdown, and it’s very likely that cash burn will also accelerate.

The positive from a balance sheet perspective is that Nio has RMB7,536 million in cash & equivalents. There is headroom to burn cash, as current sales volume will not translate into positive free cash flows.

However, the concern is that ever-increasing competition might translate into sustained cash burn and equity dilution.

Concluding Thoughts on Nio

Nio stock has been on a sustained downturn, and there are strong reasons to be pessimistic. In particular, as competition intensifies further, the company will struggle to ramp-up delivery volumes amidst weak economic conditions.

There are bigger companies making inroads in China’s EV sector, and these have higher financial flexibility to invest heavily in R&D and keep pricing relatively competitive. This will impact Nio, which can be considered as a premium EV manufacturer.

Overall, it is likely that the stock does not trend significantly lower from current levels. But there are no upside triggers as well. The company is investing in new product launches and foraying into the autonomous cars segment. However, the markets will look at the cash burn, which is likely to intensify in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.