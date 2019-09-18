MasterCraft Boat Holdings: Recession Risk Could Sink Shares Further

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is a manufacturer of boats across a number of brands catering to different market segments including luxury performance runabouts, inboard ski and wake boarding boats, high-end saltwater fishing boats, pontoons, and general recreational boating vessels. Shares have been exceptionally volatile and are now down 62% from its 52-week high as the cyclical nature of recreational boating has been met with deep pessimism in the market considering an outlook of decelerating economic growth coupled with disappointing results for the fiscal 2019. We think there are enough reasons to remain cautious on shares at the current level while recognizing the company maintains a stable financial position with positive free cash flow. This article recaps the latest earnings release and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(source: Finviz.com)

MCFT Fiscal Q4 Earnings Recap

MasterCraft reported its fiscal Q4 earnings on September 12th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 which was $0.04 ahead of expectations and up 25% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $122.8 million were up 28.7% y/y although missing expectations by $3.4 million. The large increase in year over year numbers here is simply a function of the company's 'Crest Boats' acquisition in Q3 2018 over the comparable period.

MCFT adjusted EBITDA reconciliation. source: Company IR

On the other hand, the company reported a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.54 resulting from an impairment charge of $31 million related to its NauticStar brand. For context the MCFT reported EBITDA of $79.3 million for the full year so indeed this write-off was significant. Unit sales from the NauticStar brand fell 17.4% y/y in Q4 to 440 boats from 533 last year. Some of these changes were related to the timing of wholesale purchases while the company also blamed the impact of poor weather during the quarter. MasterCraft sales which represent 67% of total revenues increased just 1.5% y/y in the quarter, in more of a reflection of comparable growth considering Crest was a new segment for this year.

MCFT unit sales. source: Company IR

Overall, the Q4 numbers along with full year results were disappointing including a decline in the gross and EBITDA margin. Fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 17% from 19.2% in 2018. Despite the messy results considering the non-recurring charges and the Crest acquisition in 2018, the company took an upbeat view recognizing its strong market position and robust balance sheet position. From the press release:

We remain bullish on the long-term prospects of both the markets we serve and the brands we own, irrespective of any near-term fluctuations. We firmly believe our long-tenured, industry-veteran leadership team and seasoned and dedicated employees, together with our low-fixed cost, highly-variable cost structure, best-in-class net working capital management, and strong balance sheet, position the company to perform in all economic environments.

In regard to the impairment charge, management cited market wide challenges in the NauticStar segment of saltwater fishing especially in the demand for smaller boats of less than 25 feet. The company has been forced to pull back production and recorded the impairment to the brand's goodwill and other intangible assets. This decision was clearly unexpected but highlights the wide range of portfolio assets with various segments operating with different levels of momentum. While small saltwater fishing boats have been weak, the company sees strength in the power sport boat 'PSB' retail segment which is the core of the MasterCraft brand that it notes has grown above other boating segments.

MCFT fiscal 2020 guidance. source: Company IR

In terms of guidance, the outlook is weaker for the year ahead citing lower wholesale shipment expectations. The company sees net sales in fiscal 2020 as "down low-single digit percent", with a 50 to 100bps decline in the EBITDA margin, and EPS down in the high-single digit percent range.

MCFT Forward Looking Commentary and Analysis

Overall, this was a disappointing earnings release which left plenty of reasons to stay cautious. Shares of MCFT are down 21% in 2019 and 60% from its 52-week high so clearly the market has already been bearish on the results leading to the question of how much of this weakness has already been pricing in.

The main concern here is that recreational boating is a highly cyclical market exposed to changes in broader economic growth and consumer sentiment. In the case that the U.S. economy does deteriorate, one could expect further impairment charges across the MasterCraft brand portfolio similar to the experience this quarter with NauticStar. If the economy does enter a recession, it's likely a new boat won't be at the top of many consumers' shopping list and the company's growth outlook and earnings profile would have further downside.

With that said, we recognize that shares currently trade at relatively reasonable valuation multiples considering a P/E ratio of 12.8x, EV to EBITDA at 9.3x, and a price to free cash flow multiple at just 6.5x. Indeed, particularly considering free cash flow of $42 million over the trailing twelve months compared to a current market cap of $270 million, there is a case to be made that shares of MCFT are cheap. We note that publicly traded comparable Malibu Boats (MBUU), actually trades at a lower earnings multiple of 9.7x while much larger Brunswick Corp. (BC) has a market cap of $4.6 billion and trades at a P/E ratio of 30.5x as a comparison.

Data by YCharts

For us it comes down to a glass-half-empty view on both the U.S. economy and the retail boating market in the context of the current economic cycle. The U.S. represents 96% of total revenues over the past year for MCFT and it's concerning that the weaker results this quarter came during a particularly strong period for consumer spending in the U.S. Any deceleration going forward in economic growth would likely represent more downside across the MCFT brand portfolio.

Takeaway

Investors here need to tackle the currently low valuation in shares of MCFT against the poor guidance for the year ahead coupled with broader macro risks. Consumer boating is a highly cyclical industry and the risks are high that the company would face a poor operating environment should the U.S. economy decelerate or enter a recession in the year ahead. We rate MCFT as a hold, balancing the weaker outlook while recognizing shares have already declined significantly and may have already priced in a worst-case scenario. Investors that both believe in the MasterCraft brand and think economic growth can throttle ahead may find intriguing value in the stock at current levels with potentially significant upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.