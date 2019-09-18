Cannabis Trade Show Testimony With Greg Marco

Summary

Greg Marco is President of Leading Edge Expositions, which produces the CWCBExpo, a B2B trade show event for the legalized cannabis industry.

He joins the show today to discuss the regulatory challenges of putting on a cannabis conference and how the East Coast conferences vary from the mature markets on the West Coast.

We also discuss the importance of branding, why packaging and labelling are huge, and what the next couple years may look like in the industry.