Don't Forget About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil (MUR) is beginning to look more appealing following the downtrend in the last few months. With a short base in excess of 10%, but solid second-quarter earnings, outperforming production statistics, and a high dividend yield, Murphy has clear momentum behind it heading into the start of the fourth quarter. I am particularly encouraged by the company's expansion in the Gulf of Mexico, with the close of the LLOG acquisition creating significant opportunities for EBITDAX growth in the coming quarters. Murphy Oil has secured decades of high-margin production, which I believe will come into focus now that crude fundamentals have seen a positive shift.

Strong Production and A Rebound From Q1

The second-quarter results from the company were solid, but the broader market didn't share this opinion. Murphy reported net income of $92 million and adjusted net income of $36 million. There were numerous one-off items during the quarter for accounting changes, which included moving the Malaysian operations to discontinued operations, as well as a $15 million mark-to-market charge, an $8 million transaction cost charge, a $51 million non-cash mark-to-market gain on crude oil derivatives, and a $13 million credit for Canadian tax reform.

Thus, it's worth focusing on the operating statistics. Murphy has seen a 60%+ increase in output this year, producing 159 mboepd, with a 23% increase out of its Eagle Ford shale assets. This also comes as the company has ventured to create a more efficient operating base, with $9/boe lower costs YOY. Pushing the breakeven lower and lower helps the company retain high levels of free cash flow in challenging conditions and insulates it if and when there is another crude oil downturn.

The company had its operations split pretty evenly across its three operating basins: Offshore, Eagle Ford, and Onshore Canada. In Offshore, the company produced 65,500 boepd in the quarter, representing 41% of the quarter's total production. This is the largest outright operating segment for the company. In the Eagle Ford, the company produced 44,500 boepd, and in Onshore Canada, it produced 48,500 boepd. Combined production exceeded guidance by 5,500 boepd. This is a difficult feat to accomplish for any E&P, let alone one that has a large exposure to offshore drilling.

The company is now a top 5 operator in the Gulf of Mexico following the close of the acquisition of LLOG Exploration Offshore and LLOG Bluewater Holdings. Murphy bought LLOG for $1.6 billion, of which $1.23 billion was in cash. The rationale of the deal was to increase volumes in the Gulf of Mexico by 13% and aligns with its long-term strategy of finding high-margin production options in offshore assets. There have been 3 green-lighted projects in the Gulf since the close in June, and the company has a strong 2020 development calendar to look forward to. For example, next year, Murphy will benefit from Ourse, Cottonwood, and Son of Bluto II coming on-line. Ourse is a completion project, while Son of Bluto II is a new well and Cottonwood is a workover. The net capital outlay to fund these is rather low at $7.50/barrel, and the company is targeting an average IRR in excess of 80%.

That return shouldn't be glossed over. An 80% average project IRR is far better than what most E&Ps can hope for, let alone attain. The company's Gulf of Mexico assets are performing better than its prior expectations as well, which helps to provide a platform for future growth. These are difficult assets to manage, and certainly more difficult than onshore actions, so we have to give credit where credit is due. The short-cycle projects, as well as the acquisition of LLOG, give Murphy a clear reserve base to grow production through 2040.

Their long-term projects, as well, look to generate significant returns for the company. These have IRRs in excess of 30%, and that return expectation improves when crude oil prices significantly increase, like what we've witnessed so far this week.

So far this year, Murphy has only generated $10.3 million in free cash flow, which for a $3.3 billion company is rather disappointing. However, the company produced free cash flow during the second quarter of $63.4 million and was able to pay down both the credit facility and its outstanding term loans. With production hedged, for the most part, above $60/barrel, with 43,000 bopd hedged above $63, the company now has a solid earnings base heading into the Q3 report, especially now that the spot market has caught up.

The uptick in free cash flow during the second quarter was primarily the result of solid hedging activity. During the quarter, Murphy's average realized price per barrel for its Eagle Ford wells was $64/barrel, and for its offshore wells it was $63/barrel. Both of these prices were at a premium to spot. In fact, 94% of the company's production during the quarter was at a premium to the WTI, indicating the effectiveness of management to make the most of a less than helpful price situation.

I'm rather impressed by the company's profitability in terms of EBITDA per barrel. Murphy is extracting $35/barrel in EBITDA out of its Eagle Ford wells and $38/barrel out of its offshore wells. To put that in terms of margins, the company's Eagle Ford EBITDA margin is 54.7% and its Offshore EBITDA margin is 60.4%. These are incredibly high margins that will serve the company well in the future and also provides the assurance that should crude oil prices trend lower in the coming quarters, they have a ways to go before EBITDA breakeven is even a topic that enters the conversation.

While investors are likely swarmed by news about crude oil as a result of the outage this weekend, I think it's worth viewing crude fundamentals at large rather than just in light of this news. Crude's fundamentals have evolved in recent weeks, and many have been concerned about daily demand falling under 1 million barrels per day. While this is a consequence of the trade war and, consequently, lower business capital expenditure and placing growth projects on hold, it very well may be a short-term factor that dissipates as we enter 2020. Now that there's a 5 mbopd outage, that demand fear gets largely put out of mind, especially if it takes longer than, say, 6-8 weeks for Saudi Arabia to repair its assets.

Prior to this outage, significant draws from inventories and falling rig counts were supportive of higher prices, and the commitment from OPEC+ to keep the production cuts online were intact. The only real thing that had been undercutting these positive factors is the fact that U.S. output continues to increase. Prior to the outage in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. was briefly the largest producer in the world.

With that being said, the outage effectively mitigates short-term demand concerns. Additionally, we should expect inventories to see unseasonably high draws throughout early Q4. Domestic rig counts may rise as producers seek to capitalize on the $60/barrel and higher pricing. Still, the market is trending towards a state of deficit given that 5% of the world's crude oil output was just taken off-line and has an uncertain timeline to return. I don't think the gains for crude oil stop here, and I think E&P stocks like Murphy Oil are going to benefit through at least the end of the year, barring a new major development.

Earnings 4% With Murphy Gaining Positive Momentum

Prior to Monday's surge, the stock had seen less-than-enthusiastic returns, down roughly 9%. Now, the decrease in supply in Saudi Arabia has led to Murphy rallying all the way back to its 200-DMA. It's a clear break of the 50-DMA as well, which is quite positive. This effectively erases the market's negative reaction to Q2 earnings.

Now that the stock has come back to life, so to speak, it's worth focusing on the current income component of the shares. Murphy Oil has returned over $340 million to shareholders this year so far, as well as a high dividend. The company has made progress in cleaning up its balance sheet, including paying its revolver down to 0. The stock currently yields 4.01%, and I’ll say that I’m rather apprehensive about E&Ps with high yields in most cases - the reason being is that it’s viewed as a form of compensation for the excess volatility that the sector exhibits relative to the broader market and, more often than not, doesn’t fully compensate investors for the risks being taken on when they’re long this stock or other E&Ps.

The flip side is that the company doesn’t pay a dividend, and then there’s full exposure to the ebbs and flows of crude oil prices, so it’s a benefit, assuredly. I’m far more concerned about E&Ps that don’t have stable or consistent cash flow metrics with respect to dividends and their coverage. Here, with Murphy, coverage is strong from an EBITDAX standpoint, and the company should have no issues continuing to pay out the 4%+ yield to shareholders.

The stock’s forward valuation multiples are interesting and tell a conflicting story. It currently trades at 19.8x earnings, which is a large premium to the broader Oil & Gas sector at 10.1x; however, MUR’s EV/EBITDA ratio is just 3.6x versus a sector average of 4.7x. Thus, it seems there's a disconnect between the market and the proper valuation. However, with the stock's short interest still high at 11.6%, there's the potential for the valuation to hold the premium for longer, especially if the recent surge induces short-covering.

If Murphy also focuses on debt reduction following its most recent acquisition, the valuation will improve. The company has $4.19 billion in long-term debt but $326 million in cash and a strong operating earnings base, affording room for growth. Leverage, using adjusted EBITDAX as the base, is approximately 2.45x, which isn't unreasonable for an E&P. This is using a run-rate figure for adjusted EBITDAX, which came in at $393 million during the second quarter.

With reference to my points made on free cash flow earlier, the E&P industry hasn't been generating a significant amount of free cash flow since before 2014. This is something investors need to keep in mind when looking at stock like this, as capital return here may not be nearly as high as capital return in another sector. To put this in perspective, Murphy's average free cash flow yield for the last three years is about 1%. Out of the peer group, the highest is about 3%, with the lowest being in excess of -5%. While a 1% free cash flow yield is inadequate in just about any other sector, here it's mid-pack. Additionally, this company will reward shareholders when it has the capacity to do so, as it has proven already.

Conclusion

Murphy Oil is coming off of a strong second quarter, where production beat guidance and free cash flow saw a recovery. Investors were less than excited about the results, with the stock trading down to its 2019 lows in the weeks following; however, with a drastic change in the fundamental environment in the last few days, higher realized prices per barrel can support EBITDAX growth, as well as growth in returns to shareholders via current income. While the current crude oil prices may not be sustained, investors can get paid 4% to wait.

