Energy Transfer Buys SemGroup In High Value Transaction

Just from reading overall market reception and (some) investment banking commentary, I think there is a lot of misunderstanding on the SemGroup (SEMG)/Energy Transfer (ET) tie-up among the latter’s shareholders. That is not too surprising as SemGroup, for a large number of reasons, was not widely held and was underfollowed by both small and large investors alike. I was probably alone in holding SemGroup as my largest personal midstream position and it was one I recommended highly to members of Energy Income Authority and to the public (see “SemGroup: High Conviction Buy In Energy Midstream” from July, $18.00/share target).

Given I'm intimately familiar with the company, I’m here to hopefully unpack this transaction for everyone. In my view, there are clear reasons why Kelcy Warren went bottom fishing, seizing this moment to make a deal. I have always seen what he apparently sees in this business and can understand why the decision has been made to eschew the prior path of deleveraging and shareholder returns in favor of crafting a multi-billion dollar deal. In the long run, Energy Transfer unitholders will be happy that this transaction was inked.

Transaction Details, SemGroup Overview

As announced, Energy Transfer will acquire all of SemGroup for $17.00/share, representing a 65% premium to the closing price on September 13th. For those surprised at the take-out premium, remember that SemGroup is a C-Corporation - not a master limited partnership ("MLP"). Greater shareholder rights and corporate protections ensure that wishy-washy deals get rejected instead of getting pushed through. Corporate governance has become a major issue in the midstream market and I'd highly recommend exploring corporate options more over partnerships where appropriate.

The merger consideration will be made up of 40% cash ($6.80/share) and 60% of Energy Transfer common units (0.7275:1). While I suspect many will quibble with the decision to issue common units here, given the size of Energy Transfer comparatively it does not make much difference whether this was fully funded with common equity or debt; leverage metrics change very little either way. I suspect it was done in this manner to maintain a balanced approach to the capital markets and more for perception’s sake to the ratings agencies and subsequently bondholders. As always, keeping and maintaining investment grade is pretty much goal number one for the Energy Transfer management team.

As far as the timing of the purchase, it pays to keep one's ears attentive to the rumor mill. It was out there that SemGroup was fielding takeover interest back in late July, encouraged by major shareholder Alinda Capital that had taken a large activist stake. At the time, rumors involved a private equity consortium. KKR (NYSE:KKR), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), and other private equity players have been investing billions cumulatively in buying midstream assets on the cheap. Energy Transfer stepping in when it did could indicate that there was a competitive bidding process between multiple suitors. In that case, this is a reason why Kelcy Warren could not just sit on his hands and wait for better days if he wanted these assets.

What did Energy Transfer buy? SemGroup primarily operates along the Mid-Continent corridor but it also holds assets in Canada (via “SemCAMS Midstream,” a joint venture with KKR). In my view, SemGroup has always had two major themes: The U.S. Gulf and Canada. There is a clear north to south run of petroleum products from the DJ Basin to Cushing where SemGroup owns storage tanks (via White Cliffs Pipeline). From there, assets currently flow on third party lines to the Gulf Coast, into the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal where it is distributed outward via owned assets to downstream buyers (e.g. Maurepas which connects to Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A) (RDS.B) Norco and Convent refineries). The Canadian assets are positioned well in the liquids-rich Montney and Duvernay plays, specifically the Gold Coast and Karr regions. These two basins have extremely low breakevens, often below even high quality acreage tracts in the Appalachia and Haynesville plays here in the United States. The company owns several hundred miles of gas gathering assets in Canada as well as processing, fractionation, and more proposed line like a natural gas liquids (“NGL”) pipeline to the local hub.

Prior to the transaction, I expected $490mm in 2020 EBITDA for SemGroup. Admittedly, this was above consensus of $476mm. For those surprised by that growth versus 2019 figures, the delta between 2019 and 2020 is due to a large number of assets that are only partially contributing to 2019 earnings (SemCAMS Midstream, Wapiti, Smoke Lake) or assets that are nearly fully funded but will come online in 2020 (White Cliffs NGL conversion). Energy Transfer noted that it expects to generate $170mm or more in annual run-rate and additional growth opportunities off of these assets, broken down between $120mm of cost savings and $50mm in likely commercial value that it can bring. While Energy Transfer noted a 9.0x multiple inclusive of synergies in its deal deck, note that this was based off 2019 guidance – not 2020. On a 2020 basis, the purchased multiple including synergies falls to just 8.4x on a consolidated basis. That is well below replacement value and below the midstream average as a whole despite the crown jewel.

The Elevator Pitch on HFOTCO

Investors that caught the Energy Transfer presentation saw management highlight one asset first and foremost: the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal (“HFOTCO”). SemGroup bought HFOTCO for $2,100mm in July of 2017 and has since poured more money into the business. I’ve maintained that this asset is worth at least what SemGroup paid for it – if not more - during the downdraft in its stock price. In my opinion, this is what Energy Transfer was after. The terminal is strategically located on the Houston Ship Channel, an area that has a dearth of acreage available for further development. The discussion in midstream is often “buy or build,” but the problem is that you cannot build another HFOTCO.

As I spoke about in earlier SemGroup coverage, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) paid nearly triple that HFOTCO price tag in 2014 to acquire Oiltanking Partners, an enterprise that was also built around Houston Ship Channel acreage. At the time, Jim Teague of Enterprise said that “People said we overpaid. They were probably right. But our attitude is, what is the price of entry in the Houston Ship Channel? We wanted that position.” I highlight this only to illustrate that Energy Transfer is not alone in going after Houston Ship Channel assets aggressively - particularly given the sterling reputation of Enterprise Products Partners.

Why pay so much? It’s simple. The Houston Ship Channel is one of the most active trading centers for both raw and refined crude products in the world. It is intricately connected to the local refining complex, has significant inbound and outbound infrastructure (rail, truck, pipeline) from all the major producing basins including Canadian crude, and it has deepwater marine access to ship all of that. Readers likely see and hear about continued Gulf infrastructure expansion in Corpus Christi and treat it as competition. It isn’t. Oil inbound to Corpus Christi is going one place: overseas. That business will ebb and flow based on spreads – local refining demand will not. HFOTCO holds take-or-pay contracts with decade-long terms because of this, highly unusual in the storage business.

Concurrent with this deal, Energy Transfer announced that it will be connecting HFOTCO to its Nederland Terminals via the proposed Ted Collins Pipeline. This is incredibly important as it gives HFOTCO reach beyond Houston and deeper into the Gulf Coast network, tying into the Beaumont and St. James markets as well. Investors should think even longer term about this, particularly about the (currently unnamed) Energy Transfer oil export facility project. While still in the earning planning stages, this project is also slated to connect with Nederland. Like nearly all of the recently announced projects in the Gulf related to oil export, it will be very large crude carrier (“VLCC”) capable. The Houston Ship Channel cannot handle fully loaded VLCCs. It likely never will. For context, Enterprise Products Partners is currently lobbying to get the channel deepened to 45 feet from Galveston Bay to the Fred Hartman Bridge. While this is a massive project that would allow larger ships further inland, water has to be 75 feet deep to accommodate a fully-laden VLCC.

While Nederland will be fed via the Permian Express and other assets, a connection between HFOTCO and Nederland does open up the potential for customers to move barrels to be marketed and sold between the two assets. This should provide even more inbound demand for HFOTCO – an asset that already has maintained 95%+ capacity utilization for years without issue. Recall that having another concrete source of barrels, especially those running along company-owned assets, was a goal SemGroup itself had as in independent entity. While not VLCC-related, SemGroup was attempting to improve throughput into the facility via the proposed Gladiator Pipeline, an asset that would have run from Cushing to HFOTCO. This was dropped due to a capacity overbuild out of the Mid-Continent out of Oklahoma and an already stretched balance sheet. Energy Transfer does not have those capital market access problems and the Nederland route is relatively free of competition locally. When Kelcy Warren inevitably talks about unlocking and realizing the full potential of SemGroup assets on a conference call, expect this to be something he hits upon.

While the facility is currently operating at high utilization levels, 98% or so which is basically at capacity, HFOTCO has several dozen undeveloped acres that could accommodate more storage or it could potentially add more docks. These are projects that have earned SemGroup a 5-7x EBITDA return in the past. As an example of that, the firm earned 6x EBITDA on its Ship Dock 5 and addition of 1.5mm barrels of storage in August of 2018 (Source: SemGroup, August 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 19).

Beyond tuck-in opportunities, after the close of this acquisition, Energy Transfer can claim that it is the only logistics provider with export facilities in the Gulf (HFOTCO) and on the East Coast (Marcus Hook). That’s a feather in the cap of Kelcy Warren who we all know is in the habit of empire-building. But as said, this isn’t just a trophy for his wall with no value; HFOTCO has been and will be a key puzzle piece going forward when it comes to the revitalization of the Gulf Coast energy complex.

Leverage, Takeaways

If you run the math, leverage remains little changed. If Energy Transfer can actually capture all of its stated synergies, this transaction will actually lower leverage. If it fumbles the ball and captures none of its proposed synergies, the purchase is incrementally negative. Investors should just call it a wash in my opinion. Because of this, expect ratings agencies to be neutral/slightly positive on the purchase.

Given that, there is no reason to be upset about the decision to buy. This is not a bad deal. The timeline for reaching the elusive 4.25x leverage target is/will be unchanged and that means increases in shareholder returns have not been pushed down the road materially. Higher distributions and/or stock buybacks are still a near term story for Energy Transfer, particularly if a sale of Rover is completed. The decision to pursue SemGroup likely means that a sale of Rover could be around the corner - but it is not the end of the world if it isn't.

In my view, Energy Transfer was nimble and took the opportunity to buy quality assets that simply do not come up for sale all that often. Unitholders should laud that - not be upset. As for me, I'll take my SemGroup earnings and rotate that into other highly compelling midstream opportunities. There are several other undercovered firms that have the same upside potential.

Are you an investor looking for sustainable high income? The energy sector is filled with opportunities to do just that. At Energy Income Authority, the focus is on finding high quality companies with the asset footprints necessary to throw off dividends for years to come. Tired of lackluster coverage that barely breaks the surface? Deep dive analysis forms the cornerstone of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to refiners to the producers themselves. Members receive actionable research to keep their portfolio thriving. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to find out more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEMG, ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.