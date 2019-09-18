Teladoc Could Win Big In Telehealth

But the Medicaid opportunity looks much larger and it remains to be seen if Teladoc can capitalize on this market.

In 2020, Medicare Advantage plans will be able to pay for telehealth, which will further expand market potential.

While it is true that Teladoc has several competitors, it has a first-mover and is used by leading health plans, CVS, and many large employers.

The company is growing both organically and through acquisitions, though organic growth is slowing and acquisitions have dampened margins.

Thesis

Teladoc (TDOC) is an attractive long-term bet on the telehealth industry. The company is not profitable and the stock price is volatile. I started writing this story a couple of weeks ago after the selloff from $70 to $55 and we're already back to $70.

There appears to be an undeniable need for remote access to medical care and companies like Teladoc are making it happen. The country is getting older and people, many of whom live in remote areas of the country, need access to the forms of healthcare that don't necessarily need to be delivered in person.

While the demographic trends may clearly beckon for greater use of telehealth, it is unclear if Teladoc--or any company--will be a dominant winner in the space. Teladoc has grown aggressively through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, but that organic growth has been decelerating, and gross margins continue to contract, largely due to lower gross margins of recently acquired companies.

While I am interested in Teladoc, I am not a buyer here and will continue to watch from the sidelines.

The Potential

By all accounts, telemedicine is just getting started and companies like Teladoc have barely scratched the surface of meeting the need for remote-access medical care. The company sells its 24/7 on-demand telehealth services directly to businesses and consumers (behavioral health). Business clients (>12,000) include more than 40 health plans, including UnitedHealthcare (UNH), Aetna, several blues plans, and nearly half of the companies in the Fortune 500.

Teladoc collects a per-member-per-month fee from the companies that pay for access on behalf of members. This PMPM subscription revenue consistently generates more than 80% of the company's revenue. As of Q2-19, U.S. membership count totaled nearly 27 million. The company also generates revenue on a per-visit basis with some clients that have visit-fee-only plans.

In a country of over 300 million people, Teladoc is the leading telehealth vendor in the U.S. with a PMPM user base of just 27 million. A Business Insider market study in 2018 estimated that nearly half of Americans today fall within the addressable market for the types of medical care that can be supported remotely.

Source

And women, mothers included, are increasingly seeing the benefit of relying on telehealth for non-emergency doctor visits.

Why?

Convenience:

Source

While there appears to still be a large, untapped market for telehealth access, much of that potential may be tied to government reimbursement. Approximately 40% of Americans are covered either by Medicare or Medicaid.

Source

A 2018 federal budget agreement permitted Medicare Advantage plans to offer telehealth to their members beginning in 2020. This could potentially open the door to similar access for the Medicare Fee-For-Service population. The company has continued to tout its excitement about the Medicare Advantage opportunity, which represents 20 million lives.

That said, it is unclear to me why Medicaid--health insurance for the poor and separate from Medicare--at this point isn't playing a larger role in the company's growth. The Medicaid opportunity is >3x the size (72M lives vs. 20M lives) of the Medicare Advantage opportunity. Telehealth is offered to varying degrees depending on the state in question. States have discretion on how to design their own Medicaid programs and how much of role telehealth plays in those programs.

Two-thirds of Medicaid MCOs offer some sort of telehealth coverage, and most Medicaid coverage across the country falls under Medicaid MCOs, not FFS. Because of this, I would think that Teladoc would have a stronger footing in Medicaid because of its partnerships with insurers who also have Medicaid MCO divisions. UnitedHealthcare, for example.

But Medicaid appears to be a work in progress for Teladoc. The most substantive recent company comment I could find on Medicaid came on the Q3-18 earnings call, and Medicaid hasn't come up on an earnings call since then:

...we are hopeful, it's always hard to predict when this is going to happen, but generally the way the state Medicaid regs go in each one of the state Medicaid payment plans goes follows CMS guidelines. So, we are hopeful that will continue to open up the doors into the state Medicaid opportunities, which of course is moving more and more to manage Medicaid solutions. - Mark Hirschhorn, former COO/CFO.

Competition

Teladoc has a lot of competition. There are other standalone service providers like Teladoc and there are also provider organizations that have developed their own solutions.

That said, Teladoc appears to have a first-mover advantage. Teladoc has the widest usage among independent platforms and--like its four closest competitors--has a strong reputation among users, based on ratings from the Apple app store. There are two ways of looking at the below. First, Teladoc is clearly the most popular telehealth app based on the number of user reviews. Second, regardless of app being used, the service quality appears to be comparable across the board, i.e. there is little difference.

Telehealth Company # of App Store Ratings Average User Star Rating on Scale of 1-5 Teladoc 135,000 5 Doctor on Demand 34,000 5 MDLive 18,900 5 Plushcare 9,000 5 American Well 2,300 5

Source: Apple app store

In addition to the above competitors, Teladoc has competition in other forms, including health systems that have built their own telehealth solutions.

Additionally, the barriers to entry into this industry are low. It remains to be seen if a larger player like Amazon or Google doesn't enter the space. That said, the current regulatory battles shaping up between Washington and the big tech companies will probably dissuade this from happening any time soon.

Valuation

The company is not profitable and has struggled to generate positive free cash flow. These issues are understandable. The company is in growth mode.

That said, organic growth has continued to drift downward. It was 24% in the most recent quarter and had been in the high 30% range in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, margins have compressed due to acquisitions. Gross margin this quarter was 69% vs. 71% a year ago. The difference was the result of the company's acquisition of Advance Medical, which carried lower margins than Teladoc.

As of this writing, the forward price/sales ratio is at nearly 10, thanks to a recent surge in the stock price from ~$55 to ~$70. It could be argued that Teladoc's strong revenue growth, its strong source of recurring revenue--typically 85% of revenue is recurring--similar to other SaaS companies, and its massive addressable market justify a high P/S ratio. There is a long list of SaaS growth stocks right now that trade at richer premiums than Teladoc.

Conclusion

I am not a buyer here. I'd like to see how organic growth rates continue to shake out. I'd also like to develop a better understanding of why Medicaid seems to play such a minor role in the company's growth profile at this point given the massive size of the Medicaid population and the fact that 2/3 of Medicaid MCO health plans offer some sort of telehealth coverage.

