Sub-Prime Risk In The BlackRock 5%-Yielding Fund

For the first time ever, I am writing the first part of a two-part investigative series on avoiding a certain type of yield-focused mutual fund. Just yesterday, I had a Seeking Alpha reader reach out to me looking for analysis on the newer BlackRock Fixed Income Total Target Series Fund, BATAX. Let's take a look below at the summary I found on BlackRock's website and the highlights of the fund below:

BATAX is a fixed-income fund with a yield of 5%. It has received top ratings and remarks from Lipper and Morningstar in consistent returns, expense, total return, and capital preservation. BATAX allows investors to own non-correlated assets to equities or the aggregate bond index.

As I did my research on BATAX, I found much more than just a 5% yield. Investors who are buying this fund might not be aware of the risks outlined in the summary prospectus, which included such risks as sub-prime notes and non-investment grade bonds. Please remember, this is not to criticize those who have bought this fund or to hurt BlackRock's reputation, but to educate everyone who is interested in this type of mutual fund specifically.

BATAX Summary

When initially doing the fund overview, I saw a consistent returning fund with a very impressive return profile and a very low expense ratio at just 1 basis point, or .01%. I actually became interested myself in purchasing this fund after discovering such great monthly performance numbers. However, wanting to make sure I knew what I was buying before committing my capital, I started to research what the fund actually owns. The BATAX investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with capital preservation. When I was doing my fund analytics, it seemed as if it was a similar total return strategy like the PIMCO Total Return Bond Fund (PONAX). This PIMCO fund has been a fine total return bond fund, but has been in recent scrutiny over its latest performance. According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, the new bond king's performance numbers have been suffering as of late. This can be the trouble with active management aiming to pursue higher consistent income for shareholders. Just like PONAX, the BATAX fund is in pursuit of earning consistent income by investing in the following securities:

Asset-backed securities.

Commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, various agencies of the U.S. government or various instruments that have been established or sponsored by the U.S. government and other financial institutions.

Repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements.

Loans and derivatives.

Nothing negative stood out to me here given most total return bond funds can purchase any type of fixed-income security, as it is unconstrained in nature. The next section is where I see potential problems as it comes to the disclosed risks.

Sub-Prime and Collateralized Debt Obligation Risk, Just To Name A Few

Not many investors or professionals take the time to read the actual prospectus that fund companies want investors to read and not question. Nevertheless, I decided to really read this prospectus, due to the limited information I could find on my investment websites for the holdings of the fund. Here is what I found buried in the summary:

Collateralized Debt Obligations Risk Concentration Risk Derivatives Risk Junk Bonds Risk Market Risk and Selection Risk Mortgage and Asset-Backed Securities Risks

After digging into the risks of the fund, I definitely asked myself what would happen if the underlying values of these mortgages declined like in 2007-2008. However, as interest rates have decreased and the economic expansion has continued, the fund has continued to produce steady returns at a very low expense ratio. Let's take a look at a quote below that stopped me right in my tracks when trying to find details on what this fund actually owned:

"Certain of the asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include securities backed by pools of subprime auto loans and subprime mortgages, respectively."

When doing my research on this fund for the Seeking Alpha reader and subscriber, I was shocked to see what the investment grade was for the notes and instruments it owned. Here is a snapshot of the quality of the notes below by Morningstar:

Grades Percentage AAA 50.64 AA 5.99 A 12.20 BBB 19.91 BB 4.88 B 2.68 Below B 1.05 Not Rated 2.65

(Source: Morningstar)

When looking at the breakdown of quality it owns, around a third of the fund is non-investment grade. Higher-yielding and non-investment grade securities do well in times of economic growth and certainty but struggle in times of economic uncertainty. The investor has to have an idea of where we are at in the economic expansion before buying this fund.

One more table that I want to illustrate is the top holdings sector. When I buy a mutual fund, I always Google search the holdings or track what it actually owns. With BATAX, this is pretty hard for the individual investor to do, since most of the securities the fund owns are mortgage-backed securities through trusts. How this particular fund operates will make it very difficult for the average investor to get any idea of what these securities are worth and what they specifically own. Does this sound very similar to what happened in 2008? Let's take a look below at what I found on Morningstar:

Top 10 Holdings Sector Capital One Multi Asset Execution Trust 1.99% Securitized BA Credit Card Trust 3% Securitized Chase Mortgage Financial Trust 6% Securitized Springcastle I Spv Llc 3.2% Securitized Gs Mtg-Backed Secs Tr 2019-Pj2 4% Securitized GS Mortgage Securities Trust 3.43% Securitized Popular Abs Inc 2.63% Securitized Chase Issuance Trust 1.49% Securitized Carlyle Gl 2017 3.71% Securitized Bayview Financial Revolving Asset Trust 3.24% Securitized

(Source: Morningstar)

This table leads me into our next section of the article, namely what types of questions should the individual investor ask before purchasing a fund like this?

Key Questions To Ask Yourself Before Buying A Total Return Bond Fund

As I said in earlier, this article was not to pick on anyone specifically but to educate investors on how to thoroughly review all risks associated with purchasing a fund like this. Let's list out at least two questions to ask yourself before purchasing any type of mutual fund like this one below:

1. What is it the mutual fund actually owns, and how is management going to produce alpha over a passive fund?

When looking at BATAX, is very difficult to find what the fund actually owns. It's great that the prospectus lists out what it could own, but how about the specifics? Is it an investment grade Procter & Gamble (PG) bond or a subprime auto loan? Also, you, as an investor, should be easily able to explain what the fund owns to anyone. If you can't do this, it might not be the right investment to purchase.

2. What is the annual performance, and what type of risk am I taking to earn this yield on performance?

Referring back to BATAX, it is hard for the average investor to see what these securities actually hold without having a technical background in valuing what the securities are worth within these trusts. Most investors have to rely on the S&P rating report for these holdings, which have a lot of debate around the quality of the rating itself since the 2008 crisis. You can find a sample holding of the fund report here and take a look for yourself. For this particular fund, we only have three years of past data to look at. A question to ask yourself is, is there enough time to see this investment strategy play out? I do not believe so. There are way too many other investment options and strategies you can find that have a lot more past performance and data to analyze. One great site I use for every article is PortfolioVisualizer.com. On this site, you can run the risk metrics of any fund and use those ratios against benchmarks to see how much risk you are taking. You can quantify this risk against other options as well.

In Conclusion

This is the first time I have written an article on a mutual fund that I couldn't endorse here on Seeking Alpha. The mission of this type of article is to get you, the investor, to actually figure out how to evaluate investment options like this one thoroughly. I almost purchased this fund in my account as an income investor and an investment professional. Learn from my lesson here and really do your due diligence on what these funds own. If you can't figure out what these securities actually hold and have to rely on independent rating agencies, you might want to reconsider buying them. You should know exactly know what active fund managers are buying, and you should be able to figure out why they are buying them. If you find any investment that just doesn't seem to add up, do yourself a favor and do more research. These steps will help you become a better investor, one who can weigh risk and return. Before buying BATAX or any mortgage-backed security fund, make sure you know exactly what are in these mortgage securities so we don't repeat the 2008 financial crisis all over again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients who own total return bond funds. These opinions are that of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as advice to your own specific situation.