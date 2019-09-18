Using Options To Add Leverage To Your Portfolio Strategy

I will then focus on different option strategies that can provide leverage with discussion on the pros/cons of each strategy.

Introduction

Investors are always looking for ways to improve their performance and issuers of investable assets keep dreaming up new ways to “help.” It is important to understand the risks you take on when you use any strategy. I will briefly cover all those I mentioned above and then go into detail on various option strategies that can be used to add leverage (and hopefully return) to your portfolio.

Defining Leverage

In the strictest sense, leverage is the strategy of using borrowed money to increase return on an investment. In two of the strategies I will cover, the investment manager is doing the actual borrowing; you are just along for the ride. Option trading has leverage but no borrowing is required; one of its advantages. Regardless though, your results can be magnified, either up or down. If the return on the total value invested in the security (your own cash plus borrowed funds) is higher than the interest you paid on the borrowed funds, you can make significant profit. You made money using someone else's money. Most of us have used leverage when we bought property. When you buy a house using a mortgage, you are using leverage as your ROI will be higher than if you paid 100% cash; but as people found out in 2008, borrowing 90% (i.e., 10X leverage), wiped out their equity in their home if prices dropped just 10%! Like a knife, leverage cuts both ways.

This is a quote from Warren Buffett on leverage:

When leverage works, it magnifies your gains. Your spouse thinks you're clever, and your neighbors get envious," explained Buffett in his 2010 shareholder letter. "But leverage is addictive. Once having profited from its wonders, very few people retreat to more conservative practices. And as we all learned in third grade — and some relearned in 2008 — any series of positive numbers, however impressive the numbers may be, evaporates when multiplied by a single zero. History tells us that leverage all too often produces zeroes, even when it is employed by very smart people. Source

Before using any of these strategies, ask yourself, "Is this a good time to add leverage and risk?" While the question is hard for me to answer for you, here is what I ask myself: Is the stock or Fund going to move by a large amount and quick enough for me to profit? Flat markets don't lend themselves to making money using leverage, in my opinion.

Using Margin

Trading on margin enables you to leverage securities you already own to purchase additional securities, sell securities short, or access a line of credit. Federal Reserve Board Regulation T allows investors to use margin to borrow up to 50% of the value of a security purchase. Your broker probably has lower limits and those limits can vary by asset and account type. To trade on margin, you need to set up the account to allow margin trading. The leverage aspect is the fact with a 50% margin requirement, you can control 100% more stock than a person without margin rights. The biggest risk is your position(s) moves against you and your broker gives you a margin call. You then either provide the margin required or the broker has the right to sell some/all of your margined assets. The upside is any gain is doubled! Of course, your broker isn't providing you margin for free – the amount margined is considered a loan and you are charged interest.

Leveraged Closed-End Funds

Many Closed-End Funds (CEFs) use leverage to enhance their returns. Other than owning one of these CEFs, no action is required on the investors part. CEFs usually get that leverage by issuing preferred stock or borrowing. This results in many CEFs that use leverage of having expense ratios over 2%. Unlike margin, leveraged ETFs, or options, this is an indirect method of adding leverage to your portfolio.

Using leveraged Exchange-Traded Funds

The newest way to add leverage is through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that mostly use futures to multiply their return. You will see things in the names like 2X or 3X and Bull or Bear. A 2X Bull ETF tries to double the return of whatever index they follow. Because rolling Future contracts is expensive and the daily resetting of values causes drift, these are best used for only short-term investing to avoid those two drags on performance. Here is an example of what I mean.

Source: PortfolioAnalyzer Results Portfolio #1 is Direxion Daily 2X Bull S&P 500 ETF (SPUU)

While SPUU did outperform SPY, it wasn't 100% better, only 64%. As you can see from the above graph, SPUU trailed SPY during parts of 2016. That also shows that your added return can be very small when daily returns aren't overwhelmingly in the proper direction.

Option trading strategies that can add leverage

The leverage for an option buyer is the fact you can control 100 shares of stock for very little down (and no margin costs). The amount of leverage is determined by how far out the expiration date is and where the strike price is relative to the current price of the stock. All of these option strategies require special permissions from your broker, so check what your broker requires for each strategy and account type you want to trade options in.

Using Call Options

A call option gives you the right to buy a stock through the expiration date at a given price. If you pick a strike price above the current price, you are buying a call option that is out-of-the-money (OTM). The opposite would be considered an in-the-money option (ITM). The deeper you buy an ITM call, the less leverage you are using because the price of the option will be greater. The opposite is true the farther the option is OTM. If you think the stock could make a big up move but don't want to buy it outright, buying a call option can be used. A recent example would have been JNJ as you waited for the Opioid trial to end. Or you want to own the stock but cash is not available for several months. You could buy a call that expires after your cash becomes available. This will cost more than buying today and that cost increases the higher the strike price is, since you are raising your buy price but reducing the cost of the option. You can minimize that extra cost by buying a deep ITM call. The risk in buying options is you have to be right in two things, the direction of price movement and the timing. Plus the movement needs to be enough to cover the cost of the option. Using JNJ as an example. Just before the Oklahoma trial ended, JNJ sold for $128. The September $130 went for about $2.50. You would need JNJ to be above $132.50 to profit from this trade.

Long Call Option Graph - Bing images

Using Put Options

A put option gives you the right to sell a stock through the expiration date at a given price. If you pick a strike price above the current price, you are buying a put option that is in-the-money (ITM). The opposite would be considered an out-of-the-money option (OTM). The deeper you buy an ITM put, the less leverage you are using because the price of the option will be greater. The opposite is true the farther the option is OTM. If you think the stock could make a big down move but don't want to short it, buying a put option can be used. Again using JNJ, this could have been used if you thought the judge's decision would be very bad for JNJ.

There is one non-leverage reason for buying a put option. You like the long-term outlook of a holding but want to protect against a pending drop. Again using JNJ, you could have bought one option for every hundred shares owned in case the trial went against JNJ and the stock took a big drop.

Put Option Graph - Bing images

Let me summarize the pros and cons of each strategy mentioned.

Margin Trading:

Pro: Your ROI can be magnified by the percent margin used.

Con: You could lose everything and paid (interest) for that privilege. While non-margin investors held on through the 2008-09 bear market, the drop was enough that margin users might not have had any equity left to catch the rebound!

Leveraged CEFs:

Pro: The only consistent one I found was higher income generation. Consistent higher Total Returns were more rare.

Con: Increasing interest rates will increase the cost to the CEF using leverage, cutting into your return and possibly the extra income generated.

Leveraged ETFs:

Pro: If you guessed right in terms of market direction, your ROI is 2X or 3X what other ETF owners earned using the non-leveraged version of the ETF.

Con: The opposite is true if you were wrong. Even if right, these ETFs are only good for short-term investing because of costs and daily drift from their index.

Options:

Pro: Unlike any other strategy, you have total control on the amount of leverage used and the level of risk taken. Also allows for the smallest use of leverage in terms of dollars invested.

Cons: If you write uncovered calls, your risk is unlimited. Also, unlike the other strategies that can be timeless, your investment has to "pay off" within the time frame you chose to buy/sell your option for.

My Portfolio Strategies for adding leverage

From what I have seen, CEF leverage appears to have little value except for generating income. “X” versions of ETFs provide leverage benefits but not as 'advertised.' Margin is restricted to account type and levels below what options can provide, plus there is a cost of having assets on margin. Options provide the greatest range of adding leverage of the choices I covered in this article. While I own CEFs that use leverage, I never trade on margin. I seldom trade puts and calls for speculative purposes, but never to add leverage as my net worth doesn't require me to take on those risks. If you decide to trade options, know the risks and your broker is required to send you an official booklet covering all of those possibilities: Options Risk PDF

I found this article in the Seeking Alpha archives which covers leverage risk from another angle: Investing with Leverage-worth the risk?

If option buying sounds interesting, there are several SA contributors who focus on this arena of investing. The two I read most are OptionGenerator and DoubleDividendStocks. I mostly write on cash-covered puts and covered-calls. A prior article covered how option writing can be used as part of your portfolio strategy to increase return via enhance income generation. Using Options for Income

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.