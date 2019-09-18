SVXY: It's Time To Buy SVXY

Over the last month, ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) has risen by about 8% following the equity recovery in the S&P 500. While this return has been pretty strong for the instrument, I do not believe that we have reached the top in SVXY. Specifically, I believe that we will see shares continue rallying for at least the next month and continue to push into new highs for the year.

Instrument Overview

If you’re familiar with volatility ETFs or ETNs, then you likely know the drill: they all largely center on CBOE VIX futures and each instrument has a unique methodology to capture tendencies in this market. In the case of SVXY, it is an ETF which gives half-leveraged exposure to the inverse of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and rolls exposure across the front two futures contracts of CBOE’s VIX futures curve with a weighting that provides a constant exposure roughly one month out.

If that last paragraph was a bit complicated, hopefully this paragraph will make the methodology of SVXY more straightforward. Volatility itself isn’t directly investable (since it’s just a derivative of price) so the VIX index was created several years ago to give a proxy for volatility. VIX is calculated from a basket of options on the S&P 500 with roughly a 30 day maturity into the future and it represents an annualized implied volatility index. CBOE created futures and options contracts which settle off of whatever the VIX is reported at in a certain window and a number of indices have been created which track a constant investment in these VIX futures. SVXY tracks the most popular index of the bunch which just maintains a constant exposure in the front two futures contracts weighted in such a way that the average holding period is 1 month into the future and constantly rolls exposure.

The problem which SVXY seeks to solve is that VIX futures are normally in contango which means that roll yield is a largely negative drag on the performance of a long investor following the VIX Short-Term Futures Index. Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that an investor receives through holding exposure across a futures curve and arises due to the fact that futures prices tend to approach the spot price as time progresses. With the VIX futures market almost always in contango (a belief that volatility will be higher in later months than today), roll yield is almost always negative for long investors because long contracts held at higher prices will tend to decline in value towards the spot contract as time progresses. Therefore, SVXY reverses the equation by shorting the index and receiving a generally positive yield. As seen in the following chart, VIX futures are currently strongly in contango giving a constant upward bias for the shares of SVXY since it is short at a higher price which will tend to drift lower as time progresses.

This baseline positive yield forms the general appeal of the instrument. However, I believe there are a few very specific catalysts which indicate that lower than normal volatility is ahead.

The Nature of VIX and Volatility

Perhaps one of the most key things to keep in mind when you study VIX is this: it is directly and inversely correlated with the movements of the S&P 500. To qualify this, take a look at the following chart of 20-day changes in the S&P 500 versus a concurrent 20-day change in the VIX.

As you can see, there’s a pretty strong and consistent relationship: as the market rallies, VIX tends to fall and as the market falls, VIX tends to rise. This relationship can form an actionable and investable framework for trading in SVXY because it means that as the market is rising, volatility will tend to be falling. Since SVXY tracks the inverse performance of volatility (it’s short VIX futures), this means that when volatility falls, SVXY will rise. As you can see in the following chart, the S&P 500 tends to rise across most 20-day windows whereas volatility tends to be flat.

This relationship serves as a general and tradable benchmark in that it indicates that a good bias in most market environments is to be short volatility.

Another key feature to understand about volatility itself is that it is highly mean-reverting. That is, what goes up tends to go down. As seen in the following chart of past moves in volatility versus future moves in volatility, this assertion is established in the data.

Another way of quantifying this relationship is to look at the relationship of the outright level of annualized S&P 500 volatility versus what happened to volatility going forward.

As you can see, when S&P 500 annualized volatility is anywhere below 11% or so, the tendency is for volatility to rise whereas anything above that is generally followed by a decline. At present, the S&P 500 annualized volatility is around 15% which means that purely based on this level versus historic observations, there’s about a 55% chance that volatility on an outright basis will be lower over the next two months. The edge may seem slight, but when this is combined with positive roll, it can make for good returns over time.

When it comes to an immediate and actionable thesis, I believe that more than roll yield as well as general directional drift in the S&P 500, the current level of new highs in the market gives clear signal to be short volatility. Specifically, as seen in the following chart, I have found that when the market makes new 20-day highs, it makes sense to be short volatility whereas when the market makes new 20-day lows, then is the time to buy volatility.

At present, the S&P 500 is making fresh multi-week highs and is only a few points shy of making new all-time highs. As each new high is taken out, the probability of volatility surging in the future is substantially hampered. Specifically, based on statistical analysis of volatility and market returns as seen above, the current market environment suggests that volatility will be lower a month from now with about a 60% certainty. When this level of certainty is combined with the fact that roll yield for SVXY is currently positive based on rolling short exposure across the VIX contango structure, the trade is pretty clear: it’s time to buy SVXY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.