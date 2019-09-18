Cardinal Energy: A High-Yield Income Play With Huge Upside Option

The 6.92% yield dividends seem to be well covered. An investor is paid to wait for a better day in the Canadian oil patch.

That gives it an advantage in spending little capital and throwing off a lot of FCF in the present industry environment.

Cardinal Energy is a high-yield income investment play with an option on the eventual construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline to enable significant production growth.

Investment thesis

Cardinal Energy is a high-yield income investment play with an option that the eventual resolution of the egress problem out of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin will enable significant production growth, which is supported by the carefully-assembled asset portfolio characterized by high-quality reserves and ample inventory of drilling locations.

What distinguishes Cardinal from its peers is its 10% corporate-level decline rate. Such a low decline rate enables the company to spend little capital on sustaining its current level of production as required by the provincial government-mandated production curtailment. The free cash flow thrown off the operations is allocated to the 6.92%-yielding dividends, debt repayment, and a capital program designed to further reduce the Opex.

Barring another oil crash followed by a lower-forever oil price, the monthly dividends appear to be adequately covered and might be, as the Opex is further reduced, raised higher.

Various valuation metrics, such as an EV/2P ratio at US$3.93/boe, EV/PDP NPV-10 at 59%, the current production at US$20,954/boepd, and run-rate FCF yield at 20.20%, all as of intra-day September 17, 2019, indicate that Cardinal is deeply undervalued. The undervaluation and robust operation provide some downside cushion in an uncertain industry environment.

Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TSX)(OTC:CRLFF) is a fairly young E&P company, having started operations as late as May 2012. Since its birth, the company has sought growth both through aggressive acquisitions and organically (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The acquired and organically-added reserves of Cardinal, as compared with its annual production volume. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company released AIF.

Through major acquisitions, Cardinal has expanded its operating areas from Chauvin-Wainwright area, Alberta, to Bantry, Alberta, by late 2013, before it IPO'd on December 17, 2013; to both areas, the company continued to add via acquisitions in 2014. In October 2015, the company made a significant acquisition in the Slave Lake (Mitsue) area of Albert for C$144 million. In 2016 and 2017, the company added to the Wainwright and Grande Prairie operating areas (see here and here).

In June 2017, Cardinal bought two conventional oil properties from Apache Corp. (APA) for C$330 million (US$244 million) in cash, i.e., the Midale property, southeastern Saskatchewan and the House Mountain property, Alberta, respectively.

Fig. 2. Core operating areas of Cardinal, shown with identified drilling locations, modified after source.

In 2018, Cardinal increased its working interest in the Midale area and sold royalty interest to reduce debt (Fig. 2).

Reserves

Through acquisitions and drillbit, Cardinal was able to grow the proven developed producing (aka, PDP), proven (or 1P), and proven and probable (or 2P) reserves at a compound annual growth rate of 44.1%, 43.5%, and 39.0%, respectively (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Evolution of the reserves of Cardinal. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company released AIF.

The company replaced PDP, 1P, and 2P reserves from 2014 to 2018; excluding the effect of acquisitions, it replaced 1P and 2P reserves from 2016 to 2018.

The company maintained the reserve life at 10 years for PDP, 11 years for 1P, and 15 years for 2P reserves (Table 1).

Table 1. The reserve replacement index (aka, RRI) and reserve life index (or RLI) of Cardinal. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company released AIF. Note *, excluding acquisitions.

Capital efficiency. Between 2014 and 1H2019, Cardinal spent C$329.83 million on organic reserve growth and C$880.79 million on acquiring reserves (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Capex spent on acquisitions and organic growth by year. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company released quarterly and annual MD&A.

On a 2P reserves basis and with the future development cost (or FDC) excluded, from 2014 to 2018, the company managed to achieve a weighted average finding and development cost (i.e., F&D) of US$7.13/boe and a weighted average finding, development and acquisition cost (or FD&A) of US$7.78/boe.

Adjusted for the FDC, the 2P F&D cost should be around US$8.3-9.1/boe, while the 2P FD&A cost around US$9.0-9.8/boe (Table 2).

Table 2. The F&D cost and FD&A cost of Cardinal by year, with future development costs excluded; as a comparison, Cardinal gave a PDP F&D of US$4.53/boe, 1P F&D of 6.35, and 2P F&D of US$7.32/boe for 2018, with FDC included. Also shown is the acquisition cost per boe. Note: The company divested reserves in 2018. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company released quarterly and annual MD&A.

Production

Mainly thanks to major acquisitions, Cardinal grew production at a CAGR of 35.4% from 1Q2014 to 4Q2017.

Entering 2018, in the wake of the acquisition from Apache, the company adopted a conservative capital program (Fig. 4; see here).

During the 4Q2018, production decreased 3% over the 4Q2017 due to the company voluntarily shutting in up to 15% of its production in the latter part of the quarter, in response to a double whammy of extremely wide WCS-WTI differential and crashing WTI benchmark, which had rendered that production uneconomic (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The quarterly production profile of Cardinal. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company released quarterly and annual MD&A.

The Alberta government announced a mandatory oil production curtailment program in December 2018, under which Cardinal’s Alberta oil production is restricted to a level below its 2018 production volume levels. So production in 1Q2019 decreased 4% over 1Q2018, while production in 2Q2019 decreased 1% over 2Q2018 (see here and here).

During this time of voluntary and mandatory production curtailment, the advantage of an industry-leading corporate-level decline rate (around 10%) manifested itself. At a reduced level of Capex (Fig. 4), the company was able to limit the production decline to minimal (Fig. 5).

Revenue and profit

Price realization. Since mid-2015, NGLs have gradually assumed an increasing proportion of the total production, while the weight of crude oil declined very moderately. However, in the last few quarters, the production mix stabilized at around 83% crude oil, 4% NGLs, and 13% natural gas.

The high liquids percentage in the production mix helped with the consolidated price realization. As of 2Q2019, the total realized price had recovered from the 4Q2018 trough (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The quarterly average realized price per boe of Cardinal, with the inset showing the production mix during the same period of time. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company released quarterly and annual MD&A.

Revenue. As the product of a curtailed production profile (Fig. 5) and volatile price realization (Fig. 6), revenue shows a general uptrend with considerable volatility, with sizeable revenue dips as seen in 1Q2016 and 4Q2018. By 2Q2019, revenue had recovered nicely from the 4Q2018 trough, driven by the improved oil price.

Fig. 7. Quarterly revenue profile of Cardinal, excluding the effects of commodity price hedging. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company released quarterly and annual MD&A.

Unit costs. Due to the general trend of production expansion, the operating costs continued to drop, as did G&A and share-based compensation (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. The profile of per-boe costs of Cardinal. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company released quarterly and annual MD&A.

The only exception is financial expenses have consistently increased from approximately C$2/boe to around C$3/boe, as a result of the increase in debt which was raised to fund the acquisitions. Since 4Q2017, Cardinal has been selling royalty interests to deleverage. Thanks to a series of royalty interest sales, the company brought net debt down to C$250 million.

Cash flow. Cash flow from operations has improved since 2016. With Capex suppressed due to production curtailment, free cash flow naturally expanded. For this to have occurred, the low corporate level decline rate of Cardinal played an important role (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. The cash flow from operations (or OCF), organic Capex, and free cash flow (i.e., FCF) of Cardinal, actual and expected, with 2019 at annual run rate of 1H2019. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company released quarterly and annual MD&A.

EPS and dividends. Due to commodity prices-related asset impairments, unrealized gains or losses on commodity contracts, and deferred tax considerations, the company reported accounting losses in recent quarters although the business has clearly been steady since 4Q2018 (Fig. 10).

The company has some $1.4 billion of tax pools available to be applied against future income for tax purposes, thanks to which it does not expect to pay current income taxes until 2023 or beyond (see here).

Fig. 10. The EPS, adjusted funds flow from operations, and dividends per share of Cardinal, actual and expected, with 2019 at annual run rate of 1H2019. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company released quarterly and annual MD&A.

The company reduced dividends twice in the past four years. In January 2016, as the oil price reached a long-term bottom, it cut the monthly dividends by half to C$0.035 per share. In December 2018, as the oil price once again crashed, it reduced the monthly dividends from $0.035 to $0.01 per share. In July 2019, as the business environment improved, the company raised the monthly dividends by 50% to C$0.015. Then, the share price capitulated and dropped to all-time low levels around C$2.30, resulting in a forward dividend yield of approximately 6.92% (Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. Stock chart of Cardinal Energy (CJ.TSX), dividends back adjusted. Source.

Risk and catalysts

Investors in Cardinal face a slew of risk factors:

Debt . Cardinal's ratio of net debt to adjusted funds flow was at 2.5X as of June 30, 2019. Although lower than the 3.2X as of end-2018 or 4.5X as of the 2Q2017, the leverage is still on the high side. With a unit interest cost around C$3.07/boe, it makes sense to deleverage. The company has repurchased 10% of the C$50 million convertible debentures; it has a plan to repay C$30-35 million of debt in 2019.

. Cardinal's ratio of net debt to adjusted funds flow was at 2.5X as of June 30, 2019. Although lower than the 3.2X as of end-2018 or 4.5X as of the 2Q2017, the leverage is still on the high side. With a unit interest cost around C$3.07/boe, it makes sense to deleverage. The company has repurchased 10% of the C$50 million convertible debentures; it has a plan to repay C$30-35 million of debt in 2019. Liquidity . Cardinal has a reserve-based credit facility of C$325 million under no financial covenants lest it is in default of the terms of the credit facility. As of June 30, 2019, the company had an unused capacity of C$129.5 million on the credit facility. On a run-rate basis, the company generates approximately C$75 million of free cash flow. Therefore, I reckon the company has sufficient liquidity to fund dividend payment at the current level of C$0.015 per share per month (C$21.1 million) and the capital program (C$47 million in 2019, updated to C$52 million).

. Cardinal has a reserve-based credit facility of C$325 million under no financial covenants lest it is in default of the terms of the credit facility. As of June 30, 2019, the company had an unused capacity of C$129.5 million on the credit facility. On a run-rate basis, the company generates approximately C$75 million of free cash flow. Therefore, I reckon the company has sufficient liquidity to fund dividend payment at the current level of C$0.015 per share per month (C$21.1 million) and the capital program (C$47 million in 2019, updated to C$52 million). Dividend coverage. Should WTI hover around US$55/bo, the dividends are deemed to be well-covered. However, a protracted period of low oil price may lead to another dividend cut.

The capital budget for 2019 focuses on "a sustainable dividend, long-term operating cost reduction initiatives, debt repayment and maintaining [the] production volumes at 2018 levels" (see here). Unfortunately, there will be no stock buyback planned for this year, even though the share price has reached all-time lows giving a run-rate free cash flow yield of 20.20% (see below).

October 21, 2019, is a critical day for Canadian E&P stocks. The stock will pop along with the entire Canadian oil patch if Justin Trudeau loses the election. If, however, he wins, distraught investors may dump all oil stocks including Cardinal. In that event, I think the sell-off of Cardinal will be transient because the business is in robust shape despite the depressed share price.

The stock is currently in deep value territory, with an EV/2P metric at US$3.93/boe, EV/PDP NPV-10 at 59%, the current production at US$20,953/boepd, and FCF yield at 20.20% at run-rate to the 2Q2019 FCF of US$12.3 million.

The ultimate catalyst for Cardinal will, of course, be the debottlenecking of export capacity out of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline (see here). The saving grace is an investor is being paid 6.92% to wait for the eventual resolution of the egress malaise.

Investor takeaways

Cardinal has assembled a portfolio of light-medium oil-weighted properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan which boasts an industry-leading corporate-level decline rate of 10%. Current production is more than adequately backed by PDP, 1P and 2P reserves; as for the future growth runway, the company has identified more than 500 drilling locations.

However, until the problem of the egress from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin is resolved, Cardinal's production is capped at around 20,000 boe/d.

Given the infrastructure quandary and commodity price uncertainties, the company chose to work on debt repayment and operating cost reduction, while keeping production flat. To maintain the production at the 2018 level requires little capital spending, thanks to the low decline rate. As a result, the operations are throwing off a lot of free cash flow, giving the 6.92%-yielding dividends ample coverage.

An investor may face the following scenarios:

In the worst-case scenario, a Trudeau win may trigger another sell-off or an oil crash can lead to another dividend cut. However, I believe much of the downside is already priced in and a sell-off may be a gift in disguise to the intelligent investors. The latest geopolitical flare-ups in the Mideast has provided the oil price support on the downside.

In the base case, an investor is paid 6.92% per year to hold for an unknown number of years an option on that the Trans Mountain Pipeline eventually gets built;

In the best case, if and when the previous high level of dividends (C$0.07 per share per month) is restored as a result of significant production growth due to the resolution of the egress problem, an investor can stand to enjoy annual dividends of C$0.84 per share on his/her cost base of C$2.60 (or US$1.96), which comes to a yield-to-cost of 32.31%.

Given the above consideration, I believe Cardinal can be a worthy addition to a portfolio designed to generate high-yield income.

