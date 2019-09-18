Mapping The Global ETF Landscape With Deborah Fuhr (Podcast)

In the wide-ranging conversation that follows, we look at burgeoning trends like smart beta, ESG, the proliferation of niche sector funds, potential pitfalls the industry faces - and much more.

We take a look back to understand how the global ETF landscape got to the look the way it does today - and look ahead to where things are headed.

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and Founder of ETFGI, joins Let's Talk ETFs to weigh in on the state of the global ETF industry.

By Jonathan Liss

My guest today is Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and Founder of ETFGI, the leading independent research provider on the global exchange-traded product space. Debbie and her team's monthly reports are essential reading for anyone analyzing ETF industry trends.

Debbie is a 22-year veteran of the ETF industry - really since the very beginning. She previously served as Global Head of ETF Research and Implementation Strategy and as a Managing Director at BlackRock / Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2011. Before that, she worked as a managing director and head of the investment strategy team at Morgan Stanley in London from 1997 to 2008 and as an associate at Greenwich Associates.

Debbie is also a founder member of Women in ETFs, or “WE”, the first women’s group for the ETF industry, which has grown to more than 5,000 members and has helped keep the ETF industry ahead of the gender equality curve relative to much of the rest of Financial Services (there is, of course, still lots of work to be done).

In the wide-ranging conversation that follows, we touch on everything from differences in the U.S. and European ETF markets, potential pitfalls currently facing the ETF industry, burgeoning trends like smart beta, ESG, the proliferation of niche thematic funds, and much more.

Topics Covered:

3:00 - Early adopter: What drew Debbie to ETFs so early on

5:30 - Laying out the global ETF landscape: The U.S. vs. Europe and beyond

15:00 - ETFs vs. Mutual Funds: Why are Mutual Fund assets so sticky?

18:55 - Health of the industry: Lower costs vs. less competition?

21:20 - Are there too many ETFs?

23:15 - Caveat emptor: Do more exotic ETFs need greater regulation?

26:10 - Smart Beta: A larger bucket than people think

31:20 - ESG investing: A tale of two continents

37:25 - The proliferation of niche thematic funds

40:00 - Can flows be used as a leading performance indicator?

43:20 - Women in ETFs

49:00 - Debbie's own investing: Low-cost index funds - though not necessarily ETFs

