Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Is Slightly Undervalued, But Visibility Is Still Limited

ETF Overview

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) focuses on small-cap high-dividend financial stocks in the U.S. The fund tracks KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index. Nearly half of its portfolio are mortgage REITs which may perform poorly when the yield inverts. While KBWD's stocks appear to be undervalued, the yield spread has not turned back to positive territory. The risk and reward profile does not appear attractive enough for us to consider yet. Hence, we think investors can wait on the sidelines until better visibility is seen.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of 42 small-cap financial stocks

Although not one stock represents over 5% of the entire portfolio, its entire portfolio is concentrated in only 42 stocks. These are small-cap stocks that tend to be more volatile than the broader market. Small-cap stocks are like small boats. When a wave comes, investors will feel the wave. Therefore, expect these stocks to be much more volatile than the broader market.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website

KBWD has high exposure to mREITs

As the table below shows, nearly half of KBWD's portfolio is related to mortgage REITs. Mortgage REITs provide financing for income-producing real estate by purchasing or originating mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and earning income from the interest on these investments.

Source: Morningstar

Like other financial institutions, mREITs in KBWD's portfolio also faces interest rate risks. Thanks to the fact that these REITs are required to pay 90% of its taxable income to their shareholders in the form of distribution, mREITs have high dividend yields than other financial institutions. KBWD benefits from its exposure to mREITs and has an attractive trailling-12-month 8.5%-yielding dividend. This high dividend yield may sound good for income investors. However, these mREITs make money by borrowing at short-term lending rates and lending out at longer-term rates. As can be seen from the chart below, the yield spread (10-year treasury rate minus 3-month treasury rate) has already turned negative earlier in the year. The spread has improved a little bit in the past month, but still in the negative territory. If this negative yield spread persists, mREITs in KBWD's portfolio will likely see declining profits.

Data by YCharts

KBWD is slightly undervalued

The following table compares the forward P/E ratios of stocks in KBWD's portfolio with their own historical average. We have excluded stocks that currently have negative earnings in any of the past 5 years. Therefore, only 30 stocks are included. These stocks in the table below represent nearly 68% of KBWD's portfolio. As can be seen from the table below, the weighted average forward P/E ratio of these stocks is 9.29x. This is below their 5-year historical P/E ratio of 10.25x. Therefore, these stocks appear to be undervalued.

Ticker Stock Name Weight (%) Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Average TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.50 7.97 8.75 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 3.62 8.26 9.23 NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 3.58 8.01 9.68 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 3.56 9.03 8.09 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 3.47 6.58 7.47 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 3.44 7.13 7.65 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp 3.27 6.22 5.04 MFA MFA Financial Inc 3.19 10.28 10.52 CIM Chimera Investment Corp 3.15 8.94 7.34 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 3.02 7.41 8.15 NYCB New York Community Bancorp Inc 2.37 14.79 14.42 TCRD THL Credit Inc 2.31 7.72 8.99 MRCC Monroe Capital Corp 2.16 7.15 9.04 JHG Janus Henderson Group PLC 2.03 7.42 8.98 LAZ Lazard Ltd 1.96 9.17 11.94 ORIT Oritani Financial Corp 1.92 13.51 14.77 PACW PacWest Bancorp 1.86 9.88 13.89 MC Moelis & Co 1.83 20.96 17.96 WDR Waddell & Reed Financial Inc 1.83 10.68 10.89 IVZ Invesco Ltd 1.51 6.39 11.13 UMPQ Umpqua Holdings Corp 1.49 9.65 13.46 VLY Valley National Bancorp 1.37 10.99 13.81 NAVI Navient Corp 1.34 5.91 7.20 LM Legg Mason Inc 1.33 11.31 12.40 PBCT People's United Financial Inc 1.31 11.53 15.68 PFG Principal Financial Group Inc 1.26 9.49 10.76 HAFC Hanmi Financial Corp 1.16 8.08 13.03 MCY Mercury General Corp 1.11 19.27 20.64 FII Federated Investors Inc 1.02 12.5 13.83 AYR Aircastle Ltd 1.96 8.87 9.59 Total/Average Weighted P/E 67.91 9.29 10.25

Source: Created by author

Investor Takeaway

KBWD has a high dividend yield. However, we do not think this is a core long-term holding for any income investors due to the cyclical nature of the portfolio. While KBWD's portfolio appears to be slightly undervalued, the yield spread has not returned to positive territory. Therefore, we think investors should remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.