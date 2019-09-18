China Power International: Get Paid 7.4% Whilst Waiting For Value To Be Unlocked

Investment thesis

The media has been telling you that China’s economy is not doing well. As a matter of fact, the media always seem to tell people how bad things are. Good news does not seem to sell well.

It is important to keep things in perspective, and as an investor, I try hard not to take a myopic view of the immediate twitter driven events, but rather what the world is going to look like 10 or 20 years down the road. Which country, and which company will be doing well.

As I stated in my previous article, “China Power: Transformation On Track”, China is at the forefront of converting its power generating industry to the usage of clean energy. The company has published its Interim Report and it is time to revisit my earlier thesis.

Background

China Power International ( OTC:CPWIF) is the only fully integrated energy group in China which owns power plants that utilize coal, hydropower, nuclear power and renewable energy as its source of fuel. Their main listing is in Hong Kong, with ticker code (2380.HK)

As of 31 December 2018, the Group’s total attributable installed capacity was 19,731.6MW. CPWIF increased this source of energy by 38.16% from 2017 to 2018. Clean energy now accounts for 32.88% of their attributable installed capacity.

It is majority-owned (56%) by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) of China, which is this year ranked as 362nd largest company (395th last year) by revenue on the Fortune 500 Global list.

Let us first start by diving into their report card for the first half of this year.

2019 Interim Report

Source: CPWIF 2019 Interim Report

Revenue has increased by nearly 28% from the first half of last year. This can be explained from lower revenue from their hydropower based business, as parts of China, where their hydro dams are located, experienced drought which negatively impacted their power generation. This volatility in production can be expected to continue, as hydropower fluctuate more than other renewable resources such as wind and photovoltaic.

Earnings per share improved by as much as 66%. CPWIF pays out dividend on a yearly basis.

They declared a dividend of RMB 0.081 for the year of 2018 which equates to HKD 0.091

Based on the present share price of HKD 1.72, this delivers a yield of 7.6% Investors should consider if a company’s dividend is stable. Here is a list of what they have paid out in previous years.

Source: Data from CPWIF, compiled by Tudor Invest

Price to Book Value

When something is on sale at half price, I know it always gets my wife’s attention. In addition, having lived with her for twenty-seven years, this had rubbed off on me too. They say couple becomes more like each other with time.

Source: Google Image

I like sales too. They are just of a different kind. As a value investor, I look for shares in companies that can be bought at a significant discount to what it would cost to replace the assets they own. A friend of mine, which is a portfolio manager of a small boutique fund here in Singapore wrote an article in the local business newspaper on the topic of value investing;

“The stock market represents real businesses with real assets. It represents the real economy. The stock you own gives you a stake in a company that makes money by selling a service or a product. Even if it is not profitable, it still owns assets like buildings and machinery, which have a value and a price in the real market place. If one can buy the shares of a listed company that owns a drinks bottling plant at half the price of building one, nobody will build a new plant. Those with money will just buy up the existing plants via the stock market. This will drive up the stock prices of drinks factories”

Let us look at how CPWIF is valued.

Source: Quamnet

China's Macro Economy

My Investment thesis started by explaining that I take a long term approach and I use data, not tweets, to determine where investment opportunities are.

To illustrate why I am still bullish on China, I would like to share with my readers two reasons. One is slide from one of the companies in my portfolio that have all their business operation in China, and yet is owned and listed outside China. The company is Capitaland Retail China Trust (AU8U.SI)

Source: Capitaland Retail China Trust Corporate Day Bangkok 14 Aug 2019

If you look at the per capita annual urban disposable income in China, you can see from the graph that it is still growing. Over the last ten years, its CAGR is 9.5%. Which other countries in the world can show such records?

Capitaland Retail China Trust just opened up a new shopping mall in Chongqing in China earlier this month. They reported 900,000 visitors to the mall in just the first weekend. So much for the death of the bricks and mortar retail industry.

The other example is a comment made by Alibaba’s Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai during their conference call held on the 16th August 2019

On demographics, China’s $5.5 trillion domestic consumption market is driven by two massive demographic forces. First is the emergence of a middle class of over 300 million people living in large cities. This affluent middle-class population is almost as large as the entire U.S. population and their consumption needs and wants are approaching developed market levels. We have talked about the desire by these consumers to upgrade the quality of products they buy, especially the pursuit of brands and imported products. The second massive demographic trend is the rise of urbanization, affecting third, fourth and fifth-tier cities. Other than the major metropolitan areas like Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen, China has more than 150 cities with a population of at least 1 million people. In aggregate, these lower-tier cities and the surrounding townships have more than 500 million people with a consumption economy of $2.3 trillion. What is happening is the lower-tier cities are urbanizing very fast, with a projected 300 million people that will move from rural areas into these cities in the next 10 years. The economy of these smaller cities will grow faster than the major metropolitan areas. We’ve seen projections that retail consumption from the lower-tier cities and townships will triple from $2.3 trillion today to nearly $7 trillion by the year 2030. That is a compounded annual growth of more than 10% over a long period of time.

Conclusion

China’s demand for electricity is not even close to saturation point. I would argue that we are just seeing the beginning of such a trend.

Source: Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

Not only will consumers increased wealth leads to more appliances and heating/cooling of their properties, but importantly China has embraced electrification of transportation. Power generators, such as China Power International, will be there to deliver this. I also believe that consumer will be able and willing to pay more for it, as time goes.

So, is it good value, or simply a value trap?

Based on known assessments, such as Price/Earnings, Price/Book Value, and dividend yield, the company is looking very attractive. They could even be categorized as a growth company. What will be the catalyst which will unlock the value? I think the answer to this lies more within the context of investors perception towards emerging markets and China in particular. In other words, I think it is less company-specific, and more a fact that many Hong Kong-listed companies are beaten down. If history is anything to bo by, this will not last forever.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long China power international in hong kong. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.