Enphase Energy - Debunking The Citron Short

Citron Research recently released a report covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Generac (NYSE:GNRC). The report attempts to persuade the reader to believe that Generac will enter a market dominated by the Enphase/SolarEdge duopoly and will unseat both companies with technology they acquired by purchasing two small companies that have no measureable market share between them.

Background

Generac is a generator manufacturer. Enphase and Generac once partnered to “educate consumers on the benefits of combined solar-backup solutions.” Generac acquired Pika Energy to skip R&D in the solar plus storage market. Pika’s products are similar to Solaredge’s in that they are string inverters (one central inverter mounted near a home electrical panel) paired with a varying number of optimizers (located on the roof near the solar panels). Enphase uses microinverters that attach directly to the solar panel on a 1:1 basis and have no optimizers or central inverters anywhere else.

Both string (SolarEdge and Pika) and micro (Enphase) inverters have a similar disconnector and other internet communication devices located near the electrical panel that are not pertinent to this discussion.

When Enphase began discussing the capabilities of their latest inverter, the IQ8, it became apparent that the benefits of having a generator attached to future solar systems would diminish quickly. The reason a customer would no longer need to add a generator to their system is the IQ8's ability to provide backup power with or without a functioning grid. All previous versions of Enphase’s microinverters required a functioning grid in order to operate.

So, in theory, if the grid was down it was added value to have a generator hooked to the home. With the development of the IQ8, the grid is no longer necessary for a solar system to function, and thus a generator is no longer a necessity during a blackout. Additionally, an IQ8 based solar array (with or without storage) could replace the functionality of a generator without maintenance or fuel requirements that could be daunting during a prolonged blackout.

Further, a battery that uses IQ8s as its inverter is backward compatible with the two previous generations of Enphase microinverters (the IQ6 and IQ7). What this means is that if an existing customer with IQ6/7s in their system wants the ability to function off grid, they simply add Enphase batteries (with a total number of inverters equaling the number of inverters on the roof) to the system and achieve what is known as a “grid-agnostic” system (meaning the system does not care if the grid is functioning or not).

New customers can have IQ7s installed with their solar panels and the same battery system (powered by IQ8s) added on to achieve a grid-agnostic system. Once initial needs are met, IQ8s will be made available to rooftops.

The Report

Dissecting Citron Research’s claims will be tedious, but there is no other way to refute them than to tackle their main points head-on.

Citron posits that Enphase and SolarEdge have shown “peak earnings” and that Generac (through Pika) will take majority market share from the pair. The report cites Wood Mackenzie (the prominent solar industry research firm) to show how large Enphase and Solaredge’s market share has become, but ignores Wood Mackenzie when their research does not align with Citron’s short position (the linked article was written prior to the Citron report). Wood Mackenzie has repeatedly stated that the solar plus storage market is rapidly expanding, making flat revenues for any company with any market share highly unlikely.

Generac is described as “a very credible competitive threat [that] is about to enter the solar inverter market.” While Generac is known for their generators, they have zero history as a solar inverter or solar plus storage manufacturer. Generac’s entry into the solar plus storage market is a hedge against the rapidly expanding solar plus storage market reducing Generac’s legacy generator market. To put it simply, Generac needs a product that will survive future market conditions because they know their previously successful products will see decline in the future.

Basically, the system Generac is launching will need an immediate redesign simply to be legal to install, let alone capture majority market share, in 2020. See Let’s Get Technical below.

Citron states that “changes to the electrical code and trade war escalation… has left a temporary competitive vacuum in the US residential solar inverter market.” The changes to the National Electrical Code (see the Let’s Get Technical section again below) were announced well in advance of becoming requirements. Many manufacturers chose to simply throw in the towel as it was too costly to compete in the solar inverter space. In the case of Huawei, there was little interest in their products before they were banned.

In my original photos (below) taken at Solar Power International 2018 of SolarEdge and Huawei (across the aisle from each other), it is clear that Huawei had only a fraction of the interest that SolarEdge had. As for Enphase, they chose not to have a booth at SPI because they were sold out several quarters into the future and working feverishly to meet demand (see my previous articles Enphase Sells out Q3/Q4 or Solar Power International Serves Up Sizzle). To be clear, Enphase executives attended SPI 2018 and met continuously with customers for days on end but did not require spending a million dollars on a booth to meet their objectives.

“Generac has taken #1 market share in every market it enters.” The best I can tell, if Citron is correct, Generac currently owns the market in brush mowers, stump grinders, generators and a number of other mechanical products. The issue here is that they are now going to be required to compete in a software/semiconductor-controlled ecosystem with products acquired from relative unknowns with few sales against Enphase and SolarEdge who have been investing in and designing solar products for thirteen years apiece.

Proving a negative is difficult, so you’ll have to Google it yourself: Pika never had a hit product at scale. Neurio, Generac’s other acquisition, did not impress CNET. Generac has their work cut out for them if they are going to acquire any market share.

Citron also stated that “Generac is followed by zero solar analysts” and “Generac’s commercial launch was announced last week has gone completely unnoticed.” It may be true that Generac was followed by zero solar analysts, but only because Generac did not have any solar products until they acquired Pika and Neurio. Pika (the solar acquisition) was not publicly traded. Also, Generac’s commercial launch may not have received coverage but they are covered by the likes of PV Magazine. It seems the launch was not noteworthy.

“While the companies were able to blame rising tariffs on Chinese components as the justification for pricing increases…” Enphase’s price increases were minimal and were due not to “Chinese components” but rather to expediting shipments to meet overwhelming demand and securing MOSFETs in a worldwide shortage.

“The new product that will be introduced from Generac discussed below is manufactured in Vietnam, forcing the industry to return to the annual pricing declines as a credible third player enters the market.” Enphase long ago began ramping up manufacturing in Flex Mexico. Mexico has been producing inverters in quantity since July 1. SolarEdge pricing is shown as rising due to lack of competition, but their pricing increases were tariff-related (as they are manufactured in China)and passed on to the customer. Per SolarEdge, “Tariff increases were entirely taken on by our customers.”

Citron cites the “flywheel sales model” as a way to stir up demand. Creating demand has been the least of Enphase’s problems. Enphase has had a supply problem for four quarters and remains fully booked at least one quarter in advance. If you listen to the latest SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) earnings call, you can tease out from the analyst Q&A that SunPower (who uses Enphase inverters exclusively in the residential market) is actually sold out for two quarters.

Citron erroneously states that IQ8 will not launch until “2H 2020.” This is false. IQ8 has begun shipping already and will be included in the Ensemble battery systems slated for release in Q4.

“Will become extremely cost competitive as Generac moves manufacturing from Massachusetts to Vietnam for the next iteration of the technology (4Q19).” This implies that the system either is not cost competitive now, or that the system is currently cost competitive and is being sold at a loss. Looking at civicsolar.com and pricing a system against an Enphase system on renvu.com shows that to achieve the same level of inverter kW requires not just an inverter, but also optimizers.

The Enphase inverter already equates to about 40% less cost than a Pika 7.6kw inverter ($3977.14 for a single Pika inverter vs. $2451 for a comparable quantity of Enphase IQ7 microinverters) BEFORE purchasing optimizers. Pika optimizers are priced at $614.29 and the 7.6kw inverter will require between two and ten optimizers. Conservatively adding two optimizers to the equation shows Pika’s cost at $5,205.72 vs. Enphase’s $2,451.00. Pika’s cost is more than double the cost of Enphase in this example.

Citron asserts that Generac getting a booth at Solar Power International will somehow catapult them to a 50% market share “after which we believe investors will realize the extent of the coming competitive challenge” is overly optimistic at best. Let’s not forget the booth Huawei purchased.

Citron quotes Generac’s 2019 analyst day and says Generac is planning on growing exponentially from 2019 to 2020. With only one quarter of sales of a new product in 2019, having anything other than exponentially larger sales in 2020 is mathematically unlikely. But math and hyperbole collide. 10 sales in Q4 would only require 100 sales in all of 2020 to be “exponential.”

Let’s Get Technical

Citron states that the Pika system is “fully compliant with NEC 2017.” What about NEC 2020?

Generac/Pika’s system relies on DC to DC converters to achieve “rapid shutdown.” This type of rapid shutdown is already not compliant with NEC 2020 Section 690.41((B))(1).

“Section 690.41(B)(1) added a sentence and an informational note relative to ground-fault protection in a system that utilizes DC to DC converters. These devices are becoming very common and do a very good job of regulating the system to provide maximum power output. Many of these DC to DC converters are also being used as rapid shutdown or hazard control devices and they function very well for that purpose. The problem addressed at 690.41(B)(1) is the fact that these devices are inserted between the modules and the conversion equipment and may actually block the recognition of a ground fault. This will have to be addressed with the equipment manufacturer.”

Citron fails to recognize that the IQ8 has two forms and has already been deployed in the off-grid market though a publicity shy partner that paid $6MM to Enphase to have the off grid version completed before the grid agnostic version. Enphase’s Ensemble system (which will have IQ8s in the batteries that are capable of controlling IQ6 and IQ7 inverters) is based on a custom ASIC microchip and as such its development (and cost) follows Moore’s law. With each new iteration the cost declines as more and more functions are integrated into the ASIC microchip. For a truly in depth look at the technology read past articles from TJ Roberts.

Conclusion

The market for solar (including solar plus storage) is rapidly expanding. Wood McKenzie estimates that the residential storage market will grow 10x by 2024. There is a whole lot of growth to go around, but it will be very difficult to chip away at the duopoly that Enphase and SolarEdge have on the market. It will be nearly impossible to gain traction with any customer/installer looking for a microinverter-based system.

Enphase has only begun to scratch the surface of their “levers for top line growth" repeatedly outlined in earnings calls.

Citron made a number of assertions that simply do not hold water when they are fact checked. Generac may introduce a new product to the solar plus storage market but it is a difficult space to thrive in, let alone survive. Enphase Energy and SolarEdge have invested heavily and worked tirelessly for 13 years to get to their place in the market. Both companies are likely to retain collective majority market share as the market itself expands rapidly.

Analysts such as Roth Capital's Philip Shen and Northland Capital Markets' Gus Richard have already reaffirmed Enphase's price targets ($30 and $40 respectively) in spite of Citron, others are likely to follow.

Given the recent pullback in Enphase’s stock price, they present a compelling long opportunity for investors capable of stomaching the volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.