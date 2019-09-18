Capri Holdings: Why The Steep Decline Is Unjustified

It looks like management shares my thoughts of undervaluation as both the company itself and insiders are buying shares heavily.

Valuation dropped to a very low forward P/E of 6.5x. However the discounted cash flow (DCF) and EV/EBITDA valuation methods are more appropriate for Capri.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) is a holding company exploiting three strong luxury brands: Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace. Over the past year the stock sold off drastically by 56 percent. My contribution in this article will be doublefold. Firstly, I will explain why a part of this sell-off is justifiable. Capri's net debt grew by overpaying for their recent acquisitions. As a consequence of investments in the Jimmy Choo and Versace brand, operating margins were under pressure as well. Secondly, I will demonstrate why the steep sell-off created a buying opportunity. Capri still makes huge cash flows which positions them well to pay off debt quickly. Furthermore, Capri is valued too low at a 6.5x forward P/E. However, it is more accurate to value the company by a DCF or EV/EBITDA valuation, which I will do in this article. Based on my analysis, the stock is significantly undervalued by 103 to 172%

Capri's acquisitions: too expensive

As you can see below, Capri's net debt grew significantly over the past 3 years as a consequence of two acquisitions. In fact, debt grew to 2.1 times EBITDA, which can be seen as a risk. The problem consists of management overpaying for these acquisitions, which I believe had the biggest drag on the stock price.

Firstly, the Jimmy Choo acquisition was closed in July 2017. Capri holdings (at that time called Michael Kors) bought the premier global luxury footwear and accessories brand for an enterprise value of $1.35 bln. This brand generated $590 mln in revenues for Capri in the 2019 fiscal year. Thus, they paid a more than 2x higher multiple than they got from the market at that time.

Secondly, the Versace acquisition was completed in December 2018. Capri holdings acquired the Italian luxury brand for an enterprise value of $2.12 bln. Versace generated $772 mln revenues in 2017. At the time of acquisition, they paid a 1.44x higher multiple than they got from the market.

Not only did Capri overpay based on a sales multiple, operating margins will be a lot lower for both businesses as well. In 2017, adjusted operating margin for Michael Kors (MK) was a phenomenal 20%. In contrast, they only expect Jimmy Choo's (JC) and Versace's longer term margins to be in the mid teens and low double-digits respectively. Furthermore, they expect capex to be significantly higher due to for example more store openings for Versace. This will have a drag on free cash flow as well.

On the other hand, management promises synergies between the three divisions. Saving areas include design, materials procurement, manufacturing synergies, warehouse consolidation etc.

To summarize, Capri spent a lot money on 2 new acquisitions based on their sales and margin potential. As Mr. Idol (CEO) stated, 2020 will be an investment year for Capri Holdings. But they have a clear path on how these acquisitions will lead to double digit earnings growth. Clearly, as the stock price plunged, the market does not want to believe this. However, based on past management performance and the very clear plan on how to reach these guidances, I believe they will achieve them.

True valuation of Capri Holdings

Based on its forward P/E of 6.5, Capri Holdings looks incredibly cheap. However, one should always stay cautious not to be caught in a value trap where P/E is low, but debt and margins are getting worse. Thus, to value this company more accurately, I will use a DCF and EV/EBITDA valuation. The DCF method attempts to figure out the value of a company today, based on projections of how much money it will generate in the future. However, this method is very dependable on the beta (risk factor) that you choose, which is highly debatable. To overcome biases, I will execute a EV/EBITDA multiple as well, which is a good metric for Capri because it takes net debt into account.

DCF valuation

Weighted average cost of capital (WACC) calculation:The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. It is used here to discount the future cash flows to the present. The cost of debt is the interest rate which Capri pays on its loans, which is 2.80%. The cost of equity is a less certain metric, based on the risk free rate of return (1.80%), the beta (volatility compared to the S&P) and average S&P return (7%).

Cash flow calculation:The numbers used in the model are mostly based on management assumptions which you can find in their recent annual report and investor day presentation:

Slowing revenue growth to mid single digits

Operating margin to be significantly lower in 2020 (investment year), but to recover the following years.

Tax rate to be lower in 2020, but eventually recover to its normal 20%

Capex to grow to $300 mln as a consequence of many store openings for Versace and Jimmy Choo. D&A will follow this capex growth.

The calculated DCF-based fair value per share is $86.92. This provides an astonishing 172% upside today. Now let's look if the EV/EBITDA analysis shows us the same undervaluation.

EV/EBITDA valuation

Firstly, we need to determine which multiple is appropriate for Capri Holdings. We will compare Capri to three companies who also operate in the luxurious accessories sector: Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF), Tiffany & Co (TIF) and Tapestry Inc (TPR). Kering is the owner of Gucci and Saint Laurent. Tapestry owns Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. As you can see on the chart, a 10-12 multiple is normal in this sector. Only Tapestry, having some struggle with a declining EBITDA, gets less investor confidence. We will use the average EBITDA for the 3 stocks, which is 10.36.

I use the same numbers as in the DCF analysis. Interestingly, management wants to use cash flow primarily to pay off debt in the coming years. On the investor day, they announced their target to reduce debt by $500 mln each year. This drags down the multiple significantly over the coming years.I use the 2021 numbers to determine the upside as my investment horizon is 1-2 years. (Capri is already in its fiscal 2020 Q2 year at this moment)

The calculated EV/EBITDA fair value per share is $64.95. This provides a 103% upside today.

Capri Holdings is investor friendly: buy back, insider buying and earnings surprises

Another very positive element is the investor friendliness of Capri Holdings. On August 1, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized yet another $500 million share repurchase program, demonstrating the strength of the Company's free cash flow. On current share price, they could buy back 10% of its shares with this money. In fact, it is not their first buy back as they bought back 26% of their shares over the last 5 years! This is a sign that Capri's management is focused on creating shareholder value.

Recent SEC filings show that insiders are buying Capri shares as well. As they have very good insights in the business, this is yet another big sign that we are near a bottom. Both the CEO and CFO bought a considerable amount of shares in 2019:

A third important fact to note is that Capri mostly underpromises on guidance and thus beats market expectations. They achieved an average 8.95% surprise on EPS in the last four quarters. As a consequence, we can expect their long term guidances to be conservative and easy to beat as well.

Investor takeaway

It definitely looks like the market's reaction on weaker margins is unjustified as 2021 EPS consensus only declined 8.5% ($5.73 to $5.24) over the last year, but meanwhile stock price stumbled 56%. Clearly, the market does not think that the Jimmy Choo and Versace take-over will improve shareholder value. In my opinion, management has a clear path to double-digit EPS growth over the coming years, contributed by the acquisitions. As such, I see 172% upside based on a DCF analysis or 103% upside based on a EV/EBITDA analysis. I strongly recommend buying Capri Holdings' shares at this point, but I do recommend to keep this stock as a small position (<15% of portfolio) as it could be susceptible to an economic slowdown more than other companies (although this looks baked in the stock price already) and as its net debt is pretty high. Another possibility to reduce downside risk while buying the stock, is buying puts. The 27.50 January puts look very reasonable to me.

