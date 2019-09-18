Chesapeake Energy: Currently More Revenue From Oil Than Natural Gas

The company is focusing its capital expenditure budget on growing its oil production rather than on growing its natural gas production.

Chesapeake Energy had more revenue from oil production than from natural gas and natural gas liquids production in the second quarter of 2019.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is in the process of transforming itself from a natural gas company into a balanced exploration and production company with an emphasis on oil. The stock price of Chesapeake Energy has tracked the decline in natural gas prices over the last few months and has ignored the progress the company has made in advancing its oil production. As Chesapeake continues to grow its oil production, it is only a matter of time before the market starts to perceive Chesapeake as a balanced exploration and production company and not as a natural gas production company.

Below is a one-year chart of Chesapeake Energy's stock performance, courtesy of Bloomberg Markets:

As can be seen above, the stock price has fallen more than 50% in the last year primarily due to the decline in natural gas prices. Chesapeake Energy has historically been primarily a natural gas producer, and the market still perceives the company in that manner.

But Chesapeake is changing, and before too long the market's perception of Chesapeake could change as well. For example, below is a look at Chesapeake Energy's revenue mix from the second quarter of 2019:

Chesapeake had $786 million in revenue from oil in the second quarter versus $668 million in revenue from natural gas and natural gas liquids. This means Chesapeake already is more dependent on revenue from oil than from revenue from natural gas. But when you subtract the impact of hedges and look just at sales to customers, then Chesapeake had $700 million in revenues from oil sales versus $479 million in revenue from sales of natural gas and natural gas liquids to customers.

The biggest reason the market is not perceiving Chesapeake Energy as a balanced oil and gas exploration company rather than primarily a natural gas company is because of the way the industry reports its production in barrels of oil equivalent. The old rule of thumb is the energy content of one barrel of oil is equivalent to 6 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. More than a decade ago oil and natural gas prices would trade in a range around the six to one ratio. But those days have been gone for some time. Today oil prices trade at three to four times the energy equivalent of natural gas. Since the industry still expresses its production mix based on a barrel of oil energy equivalency of six to one, many investors find themselves confused as to just how that translates from one company to another in the form of revenue. In the case of Chesapeake, revenue from oil is now significantly more than revenue from natural gas.

Chesapeake Energy is currently focused on growing its oil production rather than its natural gas production. And the company's most recent presentation demonstrates they have had a lot of recent success in achieving their oil production growth goals.

Chesapeake has increased its oil mix in its production portfolio from 17% based on barrels of oil equivalence in 2018 to an estimated 24% in 2019. And the company anticipates it will exit 2019 with oil representing 26% of its production mix based barrels of oil equivalence. The outlook is very good for oil to continue to rise in the mix in 2020 and 2021 because that is where Chesapeake is focusing its capital expenditure budget.

The company's most important oil asset is its Eagle Ford fields in South Texas. Below is a look at that field:

Almost half of Chesapeake's oil production comes from this field. Currently the mix is 55% oil, 21% natural gas liquids, and 24% dry natural gas. The company has a 2019 capital expenditure budget of $2 billion and expects to spend about a quarter of that budget in its South Texas Eagle Ford fields.

Chesapeake has two other oil fields that it is focusing on that it expects to get most of its oil growth from over the next couple of years. Here is a look at the company's field in the Powder River Basin:

The areas where Chesapeake is drilling is essentially a recent discovery and the company is ramping up production from the field. The production mix is 48% oil, 15% natural gas liquids, and 37% dry natural gas. The company is also spending around a quarter of its capital expenditure budget in the Powder River Basin. Chesapeake is anticipating oil production from this field will grow by approximately 100% from 2018 to 2019. Production should continue to grow into 2020 and 2021 from this field.

The company's third major oil field is also located in Texas in the Eagle Ford and is a recent acquisition called the Brazos Valley.

This is a very valuable asset for Chesapeake because the field is located near the Gulf Coast, and its oil receives a premium price compared to West Texas Intermediate oil prices. The problems in Saudi Arabia could cause Brent crude prices to further widen their premium spread to West Texas Intermediate prices. The Brazos Valley has a very healthy oil mix of 67%, with natural gas liquids representing 12% of production and dry natural gas production representing 21% of the mix. Chesapeake is spending over a quarter of its capital expenditure budget in this field and also expects significant oil growth in 2020 and 2021.

One of the other things that has been depressing Chesapeake Energy's stock price is its high debt load which can be seen below:

The market may not be paying attention to the fact that Chesapeake has refinanced a lot of its debt and doesn't have any significant amounts of debt due until 2023, when its main bank line of credit comes due. If the company continues to execute on its oil growth strategy, then it should be in a position to renew its line of credit with its banks in 2023.

Now is a great time to buy shares of Chesapeake Energy before it becomes obvious to Wall Street that Chesapeake is more of an oil company than a natural gas company. The stock should receive a higher premium on the market when perception changes and the market realizes Chesapeake is an oil growth company. Any rise in oil prices due to global instability is just a bonus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.