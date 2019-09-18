Charts Showing Explosive Momentum In Clean Energy Sector

My top two clean energy picks are Freeport McMoRan as a copper play and Geely Automobiles as a play on China's rapid adoption of Electric Vehicles.

This implies that the adoption of clean energy could take place at a much faster-than-expected timeline.

Statistics show that it will not be till 2035 before clean energy contributes at least half of the world's power generation.

We have all heard and read about the pristine, bright future in store for renewable energy. Yet, the clean energy sector has arguably failed to take off in a big way (yet), and the global economy remains hooked onto primary energy sources like fossil fuels like oil and coal. As such, the burning question remains - when are we finally going to see the secular shift towards renewables?

Fundamental research and statistics estimate that it will take till 2035 before at least half of global power generation will be renewable, but the technical charts of clean energy players tell a different story - that renewables could effect an energy paradigm shift in the more immediate future. Such is the bullish nature of the technical charts, that I recommend investing in a selection of clean energy players, which will be covered later in the article.

First, onto the fundamental statistics...

In summary, these are my three key takeaways from McKinsey & Co's Global Energy Perspective 2019 piece:

McKinsey & Co. estimates that it will take approximately 15 more years (till 2035) for renewables to contribute at least half of the world's power generation. Demand for primary energy sources (e.g. oil, coal) is expected to plateau around 2030, driven by the penetration of renewables into the energy mix. Overall power generation is expected to almost double from 2020 till 2050, driven by electrification across key end uses such as increased demand in buildings and a shift towards electricity as an energy source in road transport.

On the third point, it is estimated that passenger vehicles contribute to a quarter of global oil demand, according to the International Energy Agency. A rise in global adoption of Electric Vehicles would go far in reducing the world's dependence on fossil fuels.

We are seeing a huge growth in Electric Vehicle adoption, with China at the forefront in terms of EV sales. As part of China's "Made in China 2025" plan, one of the country's key goals is to support a shift towards energy saving and new energy vehicles partly to cut down pollution in its cities. As such, the government has been providing generous subsidies in the past years to entice domestic automakers to invest heavily in Electric Vehicles. This has paid off, and yet there is still much more room to grow. Electric Vehicle sales in China are still at a measly 7% of total passenger vehicle sales, and this statistic is much lower for North America and Europe.

A huge obstacle to the electrification of road transport has understandably been about cost. Bloomberg estimates most Electric Vehicles to reach cost parity with fuel vehicles by 2022, helped by steadily decreasing costs of lithium-ion battery packs. This will be the catalyst for more widespread adoption of Electric Vehicles, and it is estimated that Electric Vehicles will account for 35% of all new vehicle sales by 2040.

Electric Vehicles aside, we are also reaching an inflection point in terms of cost for solar and wind energy in relation to coal and gas generation, with this inflection point slated to come in between 2020 to 2025 for most countries.

Note that coal and gas generation account for more than 50% of China's total power generation. As China is ranked top in the world in terms of primary energy consumption according to Statista, it follows that China's shift towards renewables will have a profound impact on the world's energy mix.

There is a long-standing argument that the rise in Electric Vehicles will lead to increased demand for electricity generation, which will still be supplied by fossil fuels. However, with solar and wind energy getting cheaper, this means that electricity is getting cleaner too. As such, sun and wind power will be stored in batteries to power Electric Vehicles, creating a mutually beneficial circle of demand, as neatly surmised by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Now, as mentioned earlier, the technical charts of clean energy players paint a bullish picture, which tells me that investors are putting early money into the renewables sector. Perhaps the slated timeline for renewables to penetrate the energy mix has been too conservative.

The iShares Trust Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) has exposure to a portfolio of global companies that produce energy from solar, wind and other renewable sources. From the factsheet, the portfolio's sector exposure includes renewable electricity (36%), electric utilities (18%), semiconductor equipment (15%), heavy electrical equipment (12%), environmental and facilities service (8%), etc.

On the charts, ICLN has broken out higher from its 5-year range and is up 34% this year.

iShares Trust Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) invests in companies that are publicly traded in the United States that are engaged in the business of advancement of cleaner energy and conservation. From the factsheet, the portfolio's sector exposure includes semiconductors and semiconductor equipment (27%), electrical equipment (20%), independent power and renewable electricity producers (11%), chemicals (10%), construction and engineering (9%), etc.

On the charts, PBW has broken out of a 4-year range via a bullish "cup and handle" formation featuring a rounded bottom and a sharp handle. The ETF is up 44% this year.

Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) invests in global companies that are in the solar energy industry. Top holdings include SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), First Solar (FSLR), Enphase Energy (ENPH), amongst others.

On the charts, TAN has broken out from a 3-year range via a bullish double bottom formation. It is up 60% this year.

Invesco Solar ETF

The First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) invests in global companies that are involved in the wind energy industry. On the charts, FAN has made a series of bullish double bottoms, which should serve as platforms for prices to move higher. FAN is now trading close to overhead resistance, and I expect a break out higher in the near future.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

Now, one commodity that could benefit massively from the increased adoption of renewables is copper (JJCTF). Copper is a highly efficient conduit and is used in renewable energy systems to generate power from solar, hydro, thermal and wind energy, according to copperalliance.org. It is estimated that there will be 12 times more copper being used in renewable energy systems compared to traditional ones. Also, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles are expected to use 2-3 times more copper than internal combustion engines.

To compound matters, the copper market is currently experiencing a supply deficit that is expected to widen year-on-year from 2019 to 2022. As such, demand for copper is expected to increase, but supply is not keeping up, which should translate into higher copper prices.

On the charts, copper recently rallied from its long-term supports as demarcated in orange. $2.50 has proven to be relatively strong support thus far, and I expect copper's rally to extend to the $3.00 mark at least. Should $3.00 be broken, that is when I think copper prices could really head north in a big way.

Copper Prices

The Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) has moved higher in line with higher copper prices. The ETF buys into a wide range of copper mining companies, and its top holdings include Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF), Lundin Mining Corp (OTCPK:LUNMF), Antofagasta Plc (OTC:ANFGF), etc.

On the charts, COPX has to break out of its long-term downtrend for prices to move higher in a big way, pretty similar to copper's situation where prices need to break above $3.00.

Global X Copper Miners ETF

Investment Ideas

The technical charts are undoubtedly bullish for the renewables sector as a whole, but two individual stock picks stand out to me.

1) Freeport McMoRan (FCX)

The technical chart of FCX mirrors that of COPX to a great degree, but I like FCX for its trading liquidity as it is one of the largest and most widely traded copper producers in the world. FCX also has a high sensitivity to copper prices, which makes the stock a solid copper play, as copper sales accounts for close to three-quarters of the company's overall revenue.

Data by YCharts

On the technical chart, FCX has been trading within a descending wedge (orange), and a combination of recent price spikes from the bottom of this wedge as well as the price of copper rallying from strong support levels makes me think that FCX will break out of its descending wedge in the near future, with an initial price target of $14.

The stock is trading at 8.5x EV/EBITDA compared to sector median of 9.1x, and the company has a relatively healthy EBITDA margin of 23% compared to sector median of 17% (Source: SeekingAlpha).

2) Geely Automobile Holdings (OTCPK:GELYF) (OTCPK:GELYY)

Geely is one of the top Electric Vehicle manufacturers in China, and enjoys an estimated 13% market share in this segment, behind BAIC (OTC:BCCMY) (OTCPK:BMCLF) and the more renowned Buffett-backed BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF). China continues to lead the charge in Electric Vehicle adoption globally, and I expect this trend to continue.

Geely has invested tactically and intelligently, building a 10% stake in Daimler which is also aggressively adding Electric Vehicles to its fleet. Geely has a 50% stake in Daimler's underperforming Smart brand, with the aim of rolling out small electric vehicles in China. While Geely currently owns a host of carmakers including Volvo Cars and Lotus, the company is also investing in the future of transportation, and is in the midst of developing supersonic trains and has taken a stake in a flying taxi start-up.

On the technical chart, Geely appears to be in the process of forming a potential double bottom, and its share price looks likely to test the $2.30 level, which is about 30% from the current price. A break of this neckline should send Geely's share price up much higher.

To conclude, Freeport McMoRan is my first top pick as a play on copper prices, which look likely to rally further judging from its bullish technical chart and imbalanced demand-supply dynamic. Geely is my second top pick as a play on the rapid adoption of Electric Vehicles in China, combined with its intelligent and tactical investments in the future of transportation.

Trading Calls of my service The Naked Charts in the past 3 months

If you like what you read and want high-conviction trading calls delivered straight to your inbox, do check out my Marketplace Service The Naked Charts, where I identify mature technical chart patterns that are on the cusp of huge, profitable, sustainable breakouts. The core aim of my service is to be both profitable and educational for you, such that over time you will be able to identify similar breakout patterns for yourself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.