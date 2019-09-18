Buy The Fear In Novocure

Novocure has risen 1100% since 2017 and has the growth potential to achieve much greater heights.

Novocure has a strong moat in its domain and is well shielded from competition through its patents and the requirement to go through a long series of clinical trials.

Commercial performance of Optune for GBM has provided the needed free cash flow for investment in clinical trials.

Novocure stock has pulled back 20% since its all time highs in August 2019 (likely due to insider selling).

Introduction:

Novocure (NVCR) is a mid-cap medical devices company which has a growing pipeline of clinical trials to treat cancer patients with its Tumor Treating Fields. Successful clinical trials in Glioblastoma have now led the treatment to be commercially available. The company is continuing its momentum with mesothelioma and has secured FDA approval for its TTF based treatment.

Novocure sold off from an all time high of $97.8 on Aug 21, 2019. The 20% drop in stock price was more or less anticipated by many long term investors. The much needed pullback is here and this is an opportunity for long term investors to enter, buy and hold.

Insider selling is likely the reason behind the recent sell-off

Source: Insider Monitor

Investment Thesis

Strong Moat

I first came across Novocure in 2017 from a MotleyFool article talking about companies with no competition. Upon diving deeper, I identified the substance behind the moat.

Cancer treatment methods have the following high-level steps to go through prior to being granted approval for commercialization.

Source: Constructed from the pattern followed by Novocure for Optune from initial patents till commercialized treatment (additional fine grained steps may be required which are not mentioned in this flow).

Novocure has 140 issued patents and several patent applications pending worldwide. Based on Novocure's FY2019 form 10K, its current patents have expected expiration dates between 2021 and 2037. Moreover, Novocure follows layered patent strategy which aim to protect a company IP's design, utility and application through separate patents. The company has also filed over 80 additional patent applications worldwide which, if issued, are likely to protect Novocure's treatment platforms beyond the current last-to-expire patent in the relevant market.

Even after patent expiration, competitors in the US attempting to introduce low intensity alternating electric fields on solid tumors (fundamental principle of TTF) are required to undertake their own clinical trials and regulatory submissions to prove equivalence to Optune. This necessary step to receive regulatory approvals for a competing product offer a high barrier to competition for Novocure.

The TTF treatment gives comparable results to additional rounds of chemotherapy in some patients, but unlike chemotherapy or radiation, tumor treating fields therapies have no associated pain, fatigue, nausea, or gastrointestinal distress, giving patients a better quality of life.

There are several methods being researched for cancer treatment.

Radiation to minimize side effects (such as ProCure's pencil beam technology).

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound - While approved by the U.S. FDA, HIFU is still in its early stages, and the full potential of ultrasound in the fight against cancer has not yet been fully explored.

Metallic nano-particle based treatments are theoretically promising, but have not yet reached clinical trials.

Among these, Novocure's TTF is far ahead in the game through its successful clinical trials and progression to a commercially available treatment.

Top Down Approach

The spread of cancer is through cellular division (mitosis) of cancer cells. Chemotherapy damages the genes inside the nucleus of cells. Some drugs damage cells at the point of splitting. Some damage the cells while they're making copies of all their genes before they split. Chemotherapy is much less likely to damage cells that are at rest, such as most normal cells.

Source: Cancer Research UK

Novocure’s research proved that cellular proteins such as tubulin and septin are strongly affected by Tumor Treating Fields. During cell division, tubulin and septin must position themselves in a particular way in order for the cell to divide. Tumor Treating Fields exerts forces on tubulin and septin, preventing them from moving to their correct locations and disrupting cancer cell division.

Novocure has been conducting trials with TTF on cancers starting from the ones affecting the brain. Novocure demonstrated the success of this approach with their device - Optune obtaining FDA approval in 2015 for GBM treatment. Another big win for Novocure with GBM treatment has been the treatment coverage under medicare. US. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (NYSE:CMS) has established coverage of Optune for patients with newly diagnosed GBM and that many of the restrictions originally proposed were removed in response to public comment.

FDA recently approved the NovoTTF-100L System in combination with pemetrexed plus platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

Just like how chemotherapy has been used to control and treat cancers affecting different parts of the human body, Novocure is attempting to expand the scope of its TTF to different cancer types.

Data Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

There is plenty of growth ahead for Novocure as the company expands its focus to other forms of cancers. The pipeline in the above image depicts a positive view of the near-long term strategy of the company.

Novocure’s TTField based treatment of GBM is using a device that is portable and may help people treat their cancer while continuing their normal activities.

The most common side effects when using Optune alone were scalp irritation (redness and itchiness) and headache. Other side effects were malaise, muscle twitching, fall and skin ulcers. I do not intend to discount the discomfort or the effect of any of these listed side effects, but in my opinion, these are less adverse than the commonly observed side effects from chemotherapy. Moreover, Novocure is working on material science research to reduce some of the effects on skin.

Novocure has been expanding its trials internationally with a growing pipeline of patients in EMEA and Japan.

Source: Novocure Presentation - 2019 Baird Healthcare Conference

Source: Novocure Presentation - 2019 Baird Healthcare Conference

Strong Fundamentals

Balance Sheet:

As of June 30, 2019, Novocure had $286 million as cash and short term investments.

With no short term debt and $160 million in long term debt, Novocure has a very healthy balance sheet.

Cash Flow:

Novocure has demonstrated positive free cash flow in 3 out of the last 4 quarters.

Data Source: WSJ

This cash flow from the GBM business is being used for increased investments in clinical trials and Optune technology improvements.

Revenue growth:

Data Source: WSJ

Risks:

Dilution and Insider Selling:

NVCR is a volatile stock due to the nature of its business and the company being in a growth and expansion mode.

During its growth phase, as the company hits major milestones (such as successful clinical trials, FDA approval for a new treatment or Medicare coverage for a treatment), insider selling is very likely (as we see now). Moreover, when the stock price rises, the company may issue secondary offerings to raise additional capital. Long term investors must keep these risks in mind as it would cause steep corrections in the stock price.

Milestone Risks:

As a stock being priced for growth, there is very close watch on Novocure's clinical trial pipeline and its results.

Clinical trials in general can be very time consuming and expensive. Research shows that 85% of the clinical trials experience delay. Delays can cause the trial to exceed the planned budget by millions of dollars. Since all eyes are on Novocure's research pipeline and the progress report, any delays can cause significant sell-off related short term risks for investors.

Unsuccessful clinical trials (due to insignificant difference in the overall survival rate of patients with and without the Optune based treatments) could hurt investor confidence in the company.

While successful clinical trials may boost the stock price in the short term, inability to commercialize the treatments post successful clinical trials may cause investors to abandon their position in the company.

Conclusion:

Novocure has a strong pipeline in the treatment of cancers affecting different parts of the human body. Demonstrated success in clinical trials, FDA approvals demonstrate the effectiveness of TTFields in preventing mitosis of cancer cells. FCF growth due to commercial success of Optune for GBM treatment is just chapter 1 of Novocure’s growth story. For a stock that has risen 1100% since Jan 2017, there is a lot more where that came from.

The weakness in the stock price due to insider selling is temporary and the long term growth story is stronger than ever. I recommend Novocure for investors with a 3-5 year timeline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVCR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.