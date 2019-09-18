Garrett Motion: A Turbocharged Investment Opportunity

However, in actual fact, GTX runs a terrific business that generates tons of free cash flow, and is currently trading at extremely discounted valuations.

Given the tepid outlook for automobile production in recent times, the market has seemed to be myopically pricing GTX and its peers along harshly with the rest of the industry.

Sell-side analysts believe that a dwindling diesel turbo market, as well as the threat of EVs will render GTX's business obsolete in the future.

I believe that the market is being over bearish on the high debt levels and legal liabilities dumped onto GTX by their previous parent Honeywell (HON).

Overview of Investment Thesis

All images, unless otherwise noted, are from Garrett Motion investor presentations.

What does the company do?

GTX was once a part of Honeywell International Inc (HON) but was spun off in Oct 2018. For every 10 shares of HON shares that investors held, they would be issued 1 share of GTX.

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) is a company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide.

Turbochargers in essence a turbine-driven forced induction device that increases an internal combustion engine's efficiency and power output by forcing extra compressed air into the combustion chamber. By doing so, they improve fuel efficiency in automobiles while lowering CO2 emissions.

Source: giphy

Industrial Overview

GTX business model involves designing and selling turbocharges to both automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket.

Currently, GTX is the market leader in this industry, tailed by their closest competitor: BorgWarner. Other competitors include IHI, Continental and Delphi.

Source: GTX Investor Presentation

GTX also has the highest margins in the industry among their peers.

Source: Capital IQ

GTX’s business is also incredibly sticky due to the fact that they take part in the design process of turbochargers for their OEM customers. As seen from the figure below, the product development process takes ~ 2 Years (Including design and testing). This makes swapping a supplier for turbochargers incredibly onerous and risky as OEMs could miss a product cycle (typical product cycle for automobiles is 2 years).

Source: GTX Investor Presentation

GTX also has the highest % of manufacturing contract win rates from OEMs in the industry due to the stickiness of their business and long-term customer relationships.

Source: Investor Presentation

As such, a huge portion of their revenues over the next 5 years have already been ‘locked-in’, giving the business good revenue visibility over the near future.

As seen above the business that GTX operates in is extremely sticky. A caveat of this would be that it would be equally difficult for GTX to win over competitors’ business from say BorgWarner. However, given their dominant market share and using their current robust win-rates for new contracts as a proxy for future contracts, I believe that GTX is well placed to gain from the proliferation of turbos in the future.

Tailwinds Inbound

Although world automobile production has been slowing in recent years, turbo penetration rates are only starting to pick up.

Source: GTX Investor Presentation

Given the regulatory overhang on CO2 emissions in various countries coupled with the fact that the average vehicle age is increasing, there will be a higher demand for new cars that are fitted with turbochargers.

Other than volume increases, revenue can also be increased by price hikes. Given the sticky nature of the business and coupled with the fact that a turbocharger only accounts for ~1% of a car’s production cost, there should be large headroom for GTX to increase prices without losing business volume.

Overhanging Legal Obligations

When GTX was spun off from Honeywell, they were obligated to take on 1.6 Billion in debt to pay a dividend to Honeywell, a 350mm Mandatory Transition Tax, as well as to be responsible for 90% of their Asbestos liabilities (estimated accrued amount shows up under GTX’s balance sheet as obligations payable to Honeywell). The asbestos payments are also capped at 175mm USD per year.

Asbestos Liabilities: Honeywell used to produce Asbestos in the 1980s which was found to be toxic for a lot of their workers as it caused Mesothelioma and cancer. As such, past workers or people found to have been reasonably affected by Honeywell’s asbestos activities constantly file class action lawsuits over the years. The costs of settling these lawsuits yearly makeup the Asbestos payments expense (driven by number of cases filed).

As such, the market has been investors have been unfairly shunning the stock (similar to NARCO) due to their high leverage levels and high amounts of legal obligations to pay that would ultimately affect their bottom line.

Source: GTX Investor Presentation

Mandatory Transition Tax:

GTX is also liable to pay a MTT to Honeywell amounting to 350mm total, payable over 8 years.

Source: GTX Investor Presentation

In totality, total payments to Honeywell per year would include both asbestos payments and MTT. (Do note that 133mm of MTT has already been paid since IPO date)

Source: GTX 2018 annual report

The Electric Vehicle Jitters

The sell-side is bearish on GTX as they have no battery EV segments, which they believe could one day render combustion engines (& turbochargers) obsolete. Hence, they tend to favor companies with a more diversified EV portfolio (BorgWarner).Although it is true that this is an inherent weakness of GTX's portfolio, I believe that one should consider the viability of lithium-powered EVs (have no use for turbochargers) against the possible adoption of hydrogen fuel cell powered EVs (GTX producers e-compressors for this).

Source: Proprietary Research

Personally, I believe that it will be an uphill task for the world to shift to completely electric-powered vehicles in the next 20-30 years. A more accurate paradigm shift away from pure internal combustion engines in the near future would be a shift towards hybrid vehicles. Given GTX's product portfolio, I believe that they are well-positioned to ride on this trend.

Source: GTX Investor Presentation

The Mispricing

I believe that the market is currently over bearish on GTX due to:

Automobile sector in a down cycle (explained above that it doesn’t equate to turbocharger downturn) Pricing GTX to go bust like NARCO due to high leverage levels and legal liabilities Belief that EVs will render turbos obsolete

Many sell side analysts have been taking the max asbestos payments of 175mm per year into perpetuity for their calculations. However, I do not believe this is a fair estimate as I believe the nature of their liabilities have been misunderstood.

Source: CAPIQ

Sell-Side's median TP is still around $14 with these bearish assumptions which still represents a 17% upside from current prices.

Source: GTX IPO Prospectus

On closer scrutiny of the terms of the Asbestos payments, one would realise that the actual liabilities are capped at 175mm a year and are dependent on how many Asbestos cases are being filed against Honeywell. Also, if there are 3 consecutive years of <$25mm paid, the agreement expires. In the event that the liabilities would cause a breach in debt covenant levels, these payments can be accrued.

Payments have been relatively stable. While 2014 and 2017 were both higher than other years, those years saw Honeywell clear out a lot of outstanding claims (25% reduction in 2014, 19% in 2017). The inflow of new claims has dropped, as cases are settled and there simply aren't as many potential litigants remaining out there.

Furthermore, Honeywell has also previously estimated the liabilities to taper down to 35mm after 2022.

Source: Honeywell 2017 annual report

Given that the incident happened from the 1970s-1980s, the estimated age of the litigants would be about 70 years old. Which means pragmatically, in the next 10-20 years, a huge majority of them would have passed on, hence decreasing the amounts of asbestos payments.

As such, I believe there is a severe mispricing here and the flat estimate of 175mm payments per year for the next 30 years is unreasonable.

Thus, due to potential tailwinds for turbo expansion as well as an underestimated bottom line due to over bearish legal settlement sentiments, I believe that GTX is set to be a lot more profitable than the market thinks.

Valuation

I have used a discounted cash flow model to get my target price and sense check my assumptions. I was very conservative in my calculations and used the maximum asbestos and MTT payments in my calculation of FCFF and used a WACC of 10% with a 1.5% TGR (inflation rate).

I projected 0% growth in Diesel due to fears of diesel regulations in Europe while projecting a very conservative YoY growth rate of 5% for Gas and Commercial vehicles based on the expected CAGR of new turbocharged cars.

Source: GTX investor presentation

Source: Proprietary Research

Source: Proprietary Research

To estimate the worst-case scenario, I used extremely bearish assumptions to find the downside floor of my investment, which yielded a price of $7.9 (21% downside) which to me served as a very good layer of downside protection.

Using NTM relative valuation, GTX also does look significantly undervalued as compared to peers.

Source: CAPIQ, Proprietary Calculations

Also, considering normalized FCFF, the average normalized FCFF I projected comes out to about 161.5mm per year (an average of my FCFF projections in the next 5 years) Which correlates to a 5.67x Price/FCFF. Assuming that this multiple re-rates itself to the industrial mean of 10x Price/FCFF, this would yield a TP of $21.80. Working backwards, at current levels, the market is pricing in an approximately 43% reduction of average FCFF over the next 5 years, which I think is unreasonable.

Source: Proprietary Research

Possible Risks

A few key risks I have identified for my investment are in the risk matrix below:

Source: Proprietary Charts

Final Words

In essence, I believe that the market is being extremely irrational in the short term and pricing this unappreciated cash flow machine for failure. Many fear the legal obligations slapped onto GTX and price it for failure, however, if one was to dig deeper into the nature of the liabilities, one would realize that although it is a problem, it is more than priced in at this point in time. Fears of the cyclical decline in autos further exacerbated the sell-off since the IPO. Given the extremely cheap valuations that GTX is trading at now, I am convinced that the risk to reward ratio on this stock is extremely attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.