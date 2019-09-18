Waters Corp.: A Unique Healthcare Bet

The stock price does not seem encouraging, unfortunately, and long-term investors may want to wait for pullbacks.

It also has a decent long-term growth engine, mainly fuelled by industry tailwind and in-house innovation.

Background

For long, I have been staying cautious with drugmakers as stock investments. The reason is simple: the speculative nature of launching new drugs just makes their business prospects pretty unpredictable in the long term.

However, with the secular trend of the aging population, healthcare is a lucrative and promising industry which many long-term investors would not want to miss. Here comes a unique bet in the space with a better risk/reward profile, in my view: Waters Corp. (WAT). The Massachusetts-based company is the world's leading specialty measurement company focused on improving human health and well-being through the application of its focused portfolio of high-value analytical technologies.

Waters primarily designs, manufactures, sells and services liquid chromatography (referred to as "LC") and mass spectrometry (referred to as “MS”) technology systems. LC is a standard technique and is utilized to detect, identify, monitor and measure the chemical, physical and biological composition of materials, and to purify a full range of compounds. MS, principally in conjunction with chromatography, is employed in drug discovery and development, including clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis and environmental testing.

What is relevant here is that almost 60% of its sales are generated out of the pharmaceutical industry. Drugmakers like Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) rely on Waters' analytical technologies throughout their R&D and manufacturing processes.

It is safe to say that Waters empowers healthcare providers to innovate. In addition to Pharma, the company also derives 10% of its total sales from the Clinical and Biomedical areas, and the remaining 30% or so is from Food, Environmental and Materials.

The business is truly global, with total revenue distributed roughly evenly across Asia, the Americas and Europe and locations in major cities around the world (see below). More importantly, the recurring sales of "after-market" consumables, services and software at Waters provides the company with stable and predictable cash streams, compared to the high uncertainty around the drug discovery. No matter how successful the research project turns out to be, Waters earns its money.

Economic Moat

The innovation capability and application expertise helped the company gain the first-mover advantage in the specialty measurement domain. Then, the growing installed base acts as the sustainable competitive edge for the business, thanks to the high switching costs.

The company's long-standing reputation and niche focus in LC/MS technologies also widen the economic moat against its competitors, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) and Agilent Technologies (A).

Over the past decade, Waters generated above 10% returns on tangible assets every year, except for 2018 only because of the US Tax Reform (see below).

At the same time, the business steadily increased its earnings power and annual free cash flow for its owners, as demonstrated below.

The company currently earns a top-tier ROIC in the industry (see below).

Long-term Prospects

The long-term prospects for Waters are no less promising than those for the overall healthcare industry. Below are the main growth drivers:

Organic innovation

The company possesses a great culture and track record of developing and launching innovative products, and should continue the momentum by leveraging its integrated global R&D network.

As you can see above, R&D spending has increased significantly over the past few years, signaling a sizable runway ahead for business expansion.

Waters_Connect is one of the examples here. With data integrity support, improved analytics, cloud computing and a SaaS model, the product aims to help the company to further advance its leadership in Laboratory Informatics.

Industry tailwind

Most of the target segments of Waters are expected to grow at mid- to high-single digits, experiencing the accelerated pace of innovation themselves.

This, along with the overall secular trend of the aging population, should provide a strong industry tailwind for Waters.

It is worth pointing out that emerging markets, which now represent almost 40% of the company's revenue, could grow even more rapidly in this space, thanks to increasing spending on healthcare and regulations.

Overall, I would expect Waters to see a high-single digit or low-double digit CAGR in EPS and free cash flow per share for the long run.

Valuation

The current share price of WAT appears expensive, with a free cash flow yield of less than 3% and a 25x EV/EBIT. As you can see below, the valuation has trended up over the past 10 years.

Even for a business growing sustainably at 12%, I would be hesitant to pay a P/FCF of over 24x. Therefore, to me, WAT is at least 30% overvalued. But I would keep this high-quality name on my close watch list and reconsider accumulating shares when the free cash flow yield goes above 4%.

Summary

Despite the unattractive stock price, Waters Corp. remains an interesting and unique long-term bet on healthcare. Compared with most drugmakers, the business offers a much better risk/reward profile, in my opinion, due to its sustainable competitive advantages, recurring sales model and decent growth prospects.

Value/quality investors are recommended to wait patiently for better entry points, while particularly watching out for growth in the installed base, recurring sales and emerging markets.

