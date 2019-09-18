Finding The Right Balance With The American Balanced Fund

The American Balanced Fund (ABALX) is a $74 billion mutual fund that simply gets no coverage by many investment professionals. I received a direct message from a Seeking Alpha reader who asked me kindly to write one more article on ABALX and why it's so effective for all different types of investors. Being a very big proponent of balanced portfolios, it was a natural fit for me to do this article on why ABALX can prudently manage and create wealth. When I meet with clients at my investment firm, the biggest problem I see is the lack of understanding of having balance in one's portfolio. Just yesterday, I reviewed a very bright 38-year old Scientist's portfolio who has no balance within her portfolio. We all know the market has rewarded equity only investors over the past ten years, but for us that have been around for all kinds of market conditions, we know that having all equities is anything but prudent. The American Balanced Fund by, Capital Group is a perfect fit for my recent client meeting.

It Starts With ABALX's Balance

In a gradient of risk, a balanced investment strategy usually sits above current income and capital preservation strategies. The investment objectives of ABALX is to: (1) conserve capital, (2) produce current income and (3) long-term grow capital and income. ABALX works because of the portfolio management's understanding of striking this balance between equities and bonds. This balance just so happens to be the balance of income and growth of principal. According to Vanguard, a simple balanced portfolio since 1926 has produce an annual return of 8.6%. I have personally read over 80 books on investment theory and asset allocation, where each one of them have a common denominator of owning at least stocks and bonds to have a diversified portfolio for long-term growth. I like to remind my clients of the importance of this balance and the importance of owning bonds to bring down the beta and market correlations to overall equity markets. With an overall beta of .64, the ABALX is only reacting to markets 64% of the time on any given day.

Why Buy Ten-Year Treasuries At 1.63%?

In finance, we are trained to compare investments to the risk free rate of the ten-year treasury. I'm not a big fan of comparing investments to this rate, however, when you look at the next ten-years of yield, you are earning much more with the American Balanced Fund. I find it quite hard to commit my savings for ten years at 1.63%, vs what the ABALX is paying. Over the past ten-years, the ABALX has earned 10.77% annually while fluctuating around 9% per year.

As you can see from the above chart, ABALX is growing faster than the ten-year treasury while providing a balance between of an all bond portfolio or an all equity portfolio.

Looking at the above chart is simply impressive. Since 1975, ABALX has produced an 8,290% return to investors with dividends reinvested. The only drawdown the fund suffered was a double digit loss in 2008, when the fund lost -25%. Forty years of returns and only one year with a loss like that is simply great portfolio management. Since 1975, the fund has only lost money 9% of the time. These numbers speak for themselves for ABALX and why it's important to have a balanced portfolio as a whole.

ABALX Current Holdings

U.S. Equities 54.4% Non-U.S. Equities 7.4% U.S. Bonds 29.7% Non-U.S. Bonds 4.1% Cash & Equivalents 4.4%

(Source: American Funds) As of 7/31/2019

Breaking down the asset allocation of a mutual fund is a simple way to figure out where the fund has been and where it's going. With an equity allocation of a little over 60%, and bond/cash allocation of 40%, the fund is right in line with an historical average. The managers can tweak this allocation as they see fit as we continue through the late stages of an economic expansion. Going forward, I believe the traditional 60/40 allocation will serve most investors well as they look to strike a balance between these two important asset classes.

43 Proven Years Of Returns

When analyzing a mutual fund, it's extremely important to have enough data and enough years to get an idea of how it performs and in what different types of market conditions. I am not compensated by Capital Group to publish these numbers, but they are too good to pass up. Let's take a look below at the numbers since 1976:

Year (ABALX) 1976 25.98% 1977 .7% 1978 6.21% 1979 7.63% 1980 14.36% 1981 4.40% 1982 29.36% 1983 16.11% 1984 9.36% 1985 29.07% 1986 15.94% 1987 4.02% 1988 12.87% 1989 21.55% 1990 -1.57% 1991 24.69% 1992 9.48% 1993 11.27% 1994 0.34% 1995 27.13% 1996 13.17% 1997 21.04% 1998 11.13% 1999 3.47% 2000 15.86% 2001 8.19% 2002 -6.27% 2003 22.82% 2004 8.92% 2005 3.12% 2006 11.81% 2007 6.60% 2008 -25.73% 2009 21.08% 2010 13.02% 2011 3.82% 2012 14.19% 2013 21.73% 2014 8.85% 2015 1.72% 2016 8.61% 2017 15.47% 2018 -2.70% 2019 11.55%

(Source: American Funds)

When you look at the returns year-by-year, you can get a sense of the consistency of returns. This is also extremely important when looking to compound your returns in the future. Only one of the four years it lost money was double digits. As you age, this is extremely important so you don't get caught in a drawdown where you can't recover your loss in a year or two.

Risks To ABALX

As with any investment, there is always risk to investing your money in any product. The main risk I want to note is correlation risk. Correlation statistically measures the degree of relationship between two variables, in this case its stocks and bonds, in terms of a number that lies between +1 and -1. When it comes to diversified portfolios, correlation represents the degree of relationship between the price movements of different assets included in the portfolio. If bonds were to suddenly become correlated to equity prices, the balanced portfolio could be in trouble. However, I have never seen this in any data over a prolonged period of time. If stocks drop in value, its natural human instinct to see safety in bonds for the safety of principal. Hence, this moves prices of treasury bonds higher. When we see stocks gain value, we usually see bond prices fall or stay relatively flat. I believe going forward that the correlation of equity and bonds will stay within historical averages.

Wrapping Up The American Balanced Fund

Since 1975, the fund has a CAGR of over 10.57%, while fluctuating 9% up and down in price. The funds dividend yield of 2.4% is more attractive than committing your capital to a ten-year treasury at 1.63%. ABALX takes the guess work out of how much to invest in stocks and how much to invest in bonds.

Next week when I meet with my 100% equity invested client, I will bring up the importance of balanced investing with funds like ABALX. When looking for long-term funds that have proven themselves in all kinds of market environments, it's hard to beat the ABALX. Any investor, at any age could purchase this fund and reap some sort of benefit. If you are retired and need a balance of income and growth over inflation, the ABALX could be for you. If you are like my younger client who needs long-term growth while having some sort of protection from large drawdowns, ABALX could be for you. Not many mutual funds can be a fit for so many types of investors. Balance your portfolio out with a mutual fund like The American Balanced Fund.

